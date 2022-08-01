Rochester Police Release Details on Armed Robbery that Preceded Officer Shooting

y105fm.com
Related
Ax-wielding man shot and killed by Rochester police identified
A man who was shot and killed by police in Rochester after he was allegedly wielding an ax has been identified. According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Joshua Clayton Hippler, 27, died from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper torso after an officer fired his weapon at him during a traffic stop this past weekend.
Accused Eyota Trailer Thief Charged for Another Trailer Theft
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man already accused of stealing a trailer from an Eyota business is facing a new felony charge related to a different trailer theft out of Winona County. The charge filed in Olmsted County Court Monday accuse 48-year-old Izaak Parker of taking a trailer worth...
BCA Has Identified Man Fatally Shot By Rochester Police Officer
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified the Rochester man who died as a result of an officer-involved shooting early Saturday. Joshua Clayton Hippler was 27 years old. The BCA says the medical examiner determined Hippler died from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper...
KIMT
Rochester police release more info on moments prior to fatal officer-involved shooting
ROCHESTER, Minn. - More details were released Monday about the moments that preceded an officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of a man early Saturday morning. Police said it began when a white male walked into Domino’s pizza with a hatchet over his shoulder just before 11 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Repeat Rochester DWI Offender Facing New Charges
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Charges brought against a Rochester man Monday accuse him of having fentanyl in his system and other drugs in a vehicle he crashed in northwest Rochester nearly a year ago. 25-year-old Abdirisak Affey is charged with felony drug possession, two counts of DWI, careless driving and...
Rochester Moped Driver Leads Police on Pursuit
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly led officers on a pursuit while driving his moped. Lt. Frank Ohm says the incident began shortly after midnight on Sunday when an officer on patrol early was driving behind a moped with expired registration in the 300 block of 6th Ave. Southeast. Ohm said the officer activated his emergency lights but the moped continued north and hopped railroad tracks near Mayo Field before turning west on a bike path on the other side of the tracks.
KIMT
Rochester man hurt in Highway 52 crash
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A car crash injured a man in Olmsted County Monday afternoon. It happened on Highway 52 around 2:47 pm. The Minnesota State Patrol says Kenneth Joseph Owens, 37 of Rochester, was driving north when he left the highway near Mayowood Road, went into the right ditch, crossed back over all northbound lanes of traffic, then hit the median barrier.
KAAL-TV
Austin woman pleads guilty to controlled substance crime
(ABC 6 News) - Elizabeth Marcoot of Austin pleaded guilty Monday to one county of 5th-degree controlled substance possession. In exchange, she will receive a stay of execution with no additional jail time. Marcoot, 54, was arrested in September of 2020 after a narcotics search at the County Side Inn...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: Knoll Court fire racked up $140K in damages
(ABC 6 News) - UPDATE: The Rochester Fire Department estimated that a Monday night house fire resulted in $140,000 in damages. Captain Brett Knapp with the RFD said the estimated loss to the building is about $80,000, with another $60,000 in property damages. The cause of the fire is still...
Rochester Man Arrested for Threatening Parents, Assaulting Police Officer
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man was arrested for allegedly threatening his parents and assaulting a police officer Thursday evening. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says officers responded to a threat call at a residence in the 2,000 block of High Top Place Northeast shortly before 6 p.m. Moilanen says 22-year-old Sean OGrady was threatening his parents to the point where they feared for their safety.
Man Arrested for Brandishing Handgun in Rochester Apartment
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police arrested a Waltham, MN man for allegedly brandishing a handgun during an argument Wednesday night. Officers were dispatched to an apartment in the 900 block of Village Circle Southeast for a disturbance call shortly before 11 p.m. At the apartment, officers learned an altercation and argument broke out between the daughter of the apartment's owner and the tenant.
KAAL-TV
Rochester woman praises the kindness of strangers for saving her life
(ABC 6 News) - A Rochester woman says she's alive today because of the bravery and kindness of strangers, after her mobile home caught fire two weeks ago. "Everybody tells me it was like an angel all of a sudden," said Rosa Castellanos. She said she was asleep in her...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!
I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
KGLO News
Two dead after late Friday night accident near Kensett
KENSETT — Two people are dead after a three-vehicle crash late Friday night near Kensett in Worth County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened on US Highway 65 a half-mile north of Kensett at about 10:20 PM. A vehicle driven by 24-year-old Maggie Harvey of Northwood was northbound and crossed the center line, striking a vehicle heading southbound driven by 45-year-old John Hinderscheid of Albert Lea head-on.
KCCI.com
Two killed in head-on crash in Worth County
WORTH COUNTY, Iowa — An investigation is underway in Worth County after an adult and a young boy were killed in a crash. The crash happened on Friday at 10:20 p.m. on Highway 65 north of Kensett. The state patrol says a vehicle crossed the center line and hit...
Murder Charge Dropped in Rochester Drug Overdose Death Case
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A murder charge filed against a St. Paul man for a drug overdose death in Rochester has been dismissed. A court filing by the Olmsted County Attorney's Office states the third-degree murder charge faced by 56-year-old Jimmie Lee Campbell was dropped because there is insufficient evidence to prove the case against him beyond a reasonable doubt. He was accused of supplying the drugs that resulted in the death of a man who was found at a family member's home in Rochester on the morning of April 29, 2021. An autopsy determined his death was caused by toxic levels of heroin and fentanyl.
Re-Opening Date Announced for Popular Restaurant in Rochester
Last week, was deemed "Clean Up" week in Southeast Minnesota. The storms that rolled through our area on Saturday, July 23rd, left a huge mess throughout our region, many without power, and one restaurant in downtown Rochester, Crave, had to close temporarily due to storm damage. But good news showed up today and Crave has announced their re-opening date!
Minnesota Hospitals See Increase in Patient Harm Events
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Healthcare providers across Minnesota that saw an increase in adverse events and incidents of patient harm last year. The new report from the Minnesota Department of Health indicates the Mayo Clinic St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester saw 55 adverse events from October, 7, 2020 to October 6, 2021, an increase of four from the previous year’s report. The most recent report indicates harm incidents that resulted in severe injury rose from 14 in 2020 to 25 in 2021. Unlike the previous year, none of the adverse events in 2021 resulted in the death of a patient.
Big Send-Off for Red Wing Boy After Terrifying Boating Accident
There was a terrifying boating accident back in June on the Mississippi River in eastern Minnesota. In the accident, there was a five-year-old boy from Red Wing, Minnesota who was terribly injured and was brought to Mayo Clinic. It was definitely a scary time for his family. The little boy's...
Can You Bury Your Pet In Your Yard Here in Minnesota?
Losing a beloved pet is never an easy thing to go through, but if you want to bury your furry friend in your yard, are you breaking the law here in Minnesota?. I've been a big animal lover my entire life and have had many pets over the years. While they bring immense joy and fulfillment to our lives and families, their much shorter lifespans mean just about all pet owners have had to deal with having one of their trusted friends pass away. And when that happens, you might be unaware of what has to be done with their remains.
Y-105FM
Rochester, MN
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Y105FM plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://y105fm.com
Comments / 0