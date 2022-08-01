San Antonio restaurant Krazy Katsu makes its debut selling — a lot of — Japanese fried chicken

www.sacurrent.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
These are some of San Antonio's most unsual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas Principal Reinstated after 3 Days From Suspension Over Active Shooter IncidentTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Uvalde School Principal is Suspended Because She Knew About Existing ProblemsTom HandyUvalde, TX
Related
Trying Krazy Katsu, the new jumbo Japanese sandwich stand at The Yard
Go hungry (and krazy).
San Antonio Current
San Antonio's first-ever Chamoy Challenge will celebrate the city's unofficial condiment
Sticky, salty, sweet, sour and spicy are all adjectives used to describe chamoy, the Alamo City’s unofficial condiment. Now, we can add “celebrated” to that list, thanks to an upcoming culinary event, MySA reports. San Antonio's inaugural Chamoy Challenge will allow fans of the Mexico-originated sauce to...
San Antonio Current
San Antonio’s Volare Italian Restaurant holding six-course Art & Tapas dinner
Volare Italian Restaurant has teamed up with chef and artist Fernando Ortega to host a six-course dinner and photography exhibit featuring tapas, vino and live Spanish music. For the Wednesday, Aug. 24 event, Volare chef Eder Muniz and Ortega — proprietor of I Love Aceite Olive Oil — have crafted a multi-course tapas menu featuring traditional Spanish eats such as pincho morunos, a dish comprised of marinated pork on a skewer cooked over an open flame. Other quintessential Spanish ingredients such as Serrano ham will also be on the menu.
San Antonio Current
New book names downtown San Antonio's Texas T Pub one of the best dive bars in the state
The new book Texas Dives: Enduring Neighborhood Bars of the Lone Star State features San Antonio’s Texas T Pub in its roundup of a dozen watering holes that embody the state's drinking culture, the Express-News reports. Written and photographed by Central Texas natives Anthony Head and Kirk Weddle, respectively,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Antonio Current
Owners of San Antonio cocktail mainstay The Modernist tease second concept called La Ruina
The folks behind Pearl-area cocktail haven The Modernist have teased a forthcoming bar dubbed La Ruina, which they say is inspired by the spirits of South and Central America. The team shared the news Sunday on Instagram, saying La Ruina — which employs the tagline “Ron y mas,” or “rum and more” — will open soon in a “graceful but well-worn building.”
First look: San Antonio gets its first slice of Via 313's Detroit-style pizza
Via 313 now has seven Texas locations.
fox7austin.com
La Cantera Resort and Spa in San Antonio
Looking for a last-minute summer getaway idea? FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum has a look at one in San Antonio.
San Antonio Current
Rise Against's return to San Antonio was epic in every sense of the word
For photos of the show, check out the Current's slideshow of the event. Rise Against, the Used and Senses Fail played San Antonio's Tech Port Center + Arena on Tuesday — and we've never booed so much in our lives. No, not because the bands sucked. Far from it....
IN THIS ARTICLE
San Antonio Current
Everything we saw as Rise Against, The Used and Senses Fail blew away their San Antonio fans
Aggressive Chicago punk band Rise Against and post-hardcore tour mates The Used and Senses Fail brought their ripping, '00s-era sounds to San Antonio's Tech Port Center + Arena on Tuesday. Here's a look at everything that unfolded as the veteran bands unleashed their fury.
sanantoniomag.com
Your Guide to Hotel Pool Passes in San Antonio
JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort and Spa. Families can do much more than simply swim at this far Northside resort. Priced at $60 for adults and $45 for children, day passes allow guests to utilize the property’s 9-acre water park, which includes four pools, water slides and a 650-foot rapid river. Not up for thrills? Relax in the 1,100-foot lazy river. There’s also an adults-only infinity edge pool, or you can add a spa pass for the ultimate getaway. 23808 Resort Pkwy.
San Antonio Current
Musical adaptation of Mean Girls posts up at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre for six-day stint
Based on the 2004 cult classic comedy film, Tony-nominated Broadway musical Mean Girls will take the stage in August for an eight-show run. From the director of The Book of Mormon, this stage production has all the humor and verve of the film that has captured millions of hearts around the world, although now embellished with catchy tunes, stunning vocal performances and vibrant set design.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Go Rio Cruises Ghost Tour at San Antonio River Walk
GO RIO CRUISES – GHOST TOUR. Experience the paranormal on the San Antonio River Walk! This cruise will take you through downtown and teach you all about the haunted spots of the river. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
checkoutdfw.com
This Airbnb in the Texas Hill Country could offer a memorable escape for your family
We found a new luxury stay 40 minutes from San Antonio for $2,256 a night. In New Braunfels lies a new luxury Hill Country Villa Airbnb. This destination is perfect for large parties of guests because you get the whole property to yourself. The Airbnb consists of five bedrooms and...
The Daily South
10 Things Our Editors Always Buy at H-E-B, Texas' Favorite Grocery Store
It's no secret that Texans love anything that's, well, from Texas. Beyond Buc-ee's, Whataburger, and Tex-Mex queso, Texans have overflowing hometown pride for H-E-B. The grocery store chain is not only known for giving back to others and being the undeniable favorite amongst Lone Star groceries, but also for its impressive selection of products, in-house prepared foods, and specialty items that you'd probably only find on the aisles of Texas. The San Antonio-based chain vows to deliver convenience and quality at a wallet-conscious price, which might be why it's forged such a loyal constituency since its founding over 20 years ago.
KTSA
Schlitterbahn offers cool deal for those who buy 2023 season passes
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Welcome to August. The weather experts say this is typically the hottest month of the year. Since we only had two days in July with high temperatures below 100 degrees, you can only assume this month will bring more of the same. If you’re...
MySanAntonio
Projects could breathe new life into dilapidated Cattleman Square area west of downtown San Antonio
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. An Austin developer already working on projects near Pearl and on the South Side is investing in Cattleman Square, a dilapidated area west of downtown peppered with government facilities, industrial buildings and empty lots. Sabot Development recently bought the...
Here's Where To Get The Best Lasagna In San Antonio
Yelp has a list of the top ten restaurants that serve lasagna in the city.
San Antonio Current
Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Emily Wolfe, Robert Earl Keen, the Dollyrots
This week, San Antonio music fans have the option of catching a show by a Texas legend before he stops touring, checking out a singer-songwriter with serious guitar prowess or pogoing along to a beloved pop-punk duo. Wednesday, Aug. 3. Emily Wolfe, Zach Person. Austin singer-songwriter Emily Wolfe aspires to...
San Antonio Current
Marvel and Star Wars celebrities head to San Antonio for Superhero Car Show & Comic Con Aug. 4-7
PMX Events — also known as the organizers of Celebrity Fan Fest — are back at the Freeman Coliseum and Expo Hall for a multi-day fan event of a slightly different kind. The Thomas J Henry Superhero Car Show & Comic Con will feature meet-and-greets with many beloved celebrities, including Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Hayley Atwell (Captain America) and superstar wrestler Hulk Hogan. Other guests include veteran voice actors Chuck Huber (Dragon Ball Z, My Hero Academia) and Caitlin Glass (Ouran High School Host Club, Fullmetal Alchemist).
San Antonio Current
San Antonio favorite Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias will perform at AT&T Center on October 8
After doing a nearly month-long stand in San Antonio last year, stand-up comic Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias is returning this fall for a show at the Alamo City's AT&T Center. The funnyman will perform Saturday, Oct. 8 as part of his 2022 Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias Back on Tour road trek.
Comments / 1