ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio restaurant Krazy Katsu makes its debut selling — a lot of — Japanese fried chicken

By Nina Rangel
San Antonio Current
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.sacurrent.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Antonio Current

San Antonio’s Volare Italian Restaurant holding six-course Art & Tapas dinner

Volare Italian Restaurant has teamed up with chef and artist Fernando Ortega to host a six-course dinner and photography exhibit featuring tapas, vino and live Spanish music. For the Wednesday, Aug. 24 event, Volare chef Eder Muniz and Ortega — proprietor of I Love Aceite Olive Oil — have crafted a multi-course tapas menu featuring traditional Spanish eats such as pincho morunos, a dish comprised of marinated pork on a skewer cooked over an open flame. Other quintessential Spanish ingredients such as Serrano ham will also be on the menu.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Antonio, TX
Food & Drinks
City
Olmos Park, TX
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
City
Buffalo, TX
San Antonio, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Restaurants
San Antonio, TX
Restaurants
San Antonio Current

Owners of San Antonio cocktail mainstay The Modernist tease second concept called La Ruina

The folks behind Pearl-area cocktail haven The Modernist have teased a forthcoming bar dubbed La Ruina, which they say is inspired by the spirits of South and Central America. The team shared the news Sunday on Instagram, saying La Ruina — which employs the tagline “Ron y mas,” or “rum and more” — will open soon in a “graceful but well-worn building.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Restaurant Info#Food Drink Info#Chicken Sandwich#Fried Chicken#Chicken Breast#Food Drink#Japanese#San Antonians#Hawaiian#Kewpie#The Yard
sanantoniomag.com

Your Guide to Hotel Pool Passes in San Antonio

JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort and Spa. Families can do much more than simply swim at this far Northside resort. Priced at $60 for adults and $45 for children, day passes allow guests to utilize the property’s 9-acre water park, which includes four pools, water slides and a 650-foot rapid river. Not up for thrills? Relax in the 1,100-foot lazy river. There’s also an adults-only infinity edge pool, or you can add a spa pass for the ultimate getaway. 23808 Resort Pkwy.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

Musical adaptation of Mean Girls posts up at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre for six-day stint

Based on the 2004 cult classic comedy film, Tony-nominated Broadway musical Mean Girls will take the stage in August for an eight-show run. From the director of The Book of Mormon, this stage production has all the humor and verve of the film that has captured millions of hearts around the world, although now embellished with catchy tunes, stunning vocal performances and vibrant set design.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniothingstodo.com

Go Rio Cruises Ghost Tour at San Antonio River Walk

GO RIO CRUISES – GHOST TOUR. Experience the paranormal on the San Antonio River Walk! This cruise will take you through downtown and teach you all about the haunted spots of the river. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Daily South

10 Things Our Editors Always Buy at H-E-B, Texas' Favorite Grocery Store

It's no secret that Texans love anything that's, well, from Texas. Beyond Buc-ee's, Whataburger, and Tex-Mex queso, Texans have overflowing hometown pride for H-E-B. The grocery store chain is not only known for giving back to others and being the undeniable favorite amongst Lone Star groceries, but also for its impressive selection of products, in-house prepared foods, and specialty items that you'd probably only find on the aisles of Texas. The San Antonio-based chain vows to deliver convenience and quality at a wallet-conscious price, which might be why it's forged such a loyal constituency since its founding over 20 years ago.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

Marvel and Star Wars celebrities head to San Antonio for Superhero Car Show & Comic Con Aug. 4-7

PMX Events — also known as the organizers of Celebrity Fan Fest — are back at the Freeman Coliseum and Expo Hall for a multi-day fan event of a slightly different kind. The Thomas J Henry Superhero Car Show & Comic Con will feature meet-and-greets with many beloved celebrities, including Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Hayley Atwell (Captain America) and superstar wrestler Hulk Hogan. Other guests include veteran voice actors Chuck Huber (Dragon Ball Z, My Hero Academia) and Caitlin Glass (Ouran High School Host Club, Fullmetal Alchemist).
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy