Rochester Police Release Details on Armed Robbery that Preceded Officer Shooting

fun1043.com
Related
Ax-wielding man shot and killed by Rochester police identified
A man who was shot and killed by police in Rochester after he was allegedly wielding an ax has been identified. According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Joshua Clayton Hippler, 27, died from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper torso after an officer fired his weapon at him during a traffic stop this past weekend.
Accused Eyota Trailer Thief Charged for Another Trailer Theft
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man already accused of stealing a trailer from an Eyota business is facing a new felony charge related to a different trailer theft out of Winona County. The charge filed in Olmsted County Court Monday accuse 48-year-old Izaak Parker of taking a trailer worth...
KAAL-TV
BCA identifies man, officer involved in Rochester fatal shooting
(ABC 6 News) - The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified the man, and officer, involved in Saturday's fatal shooting in Rochester. The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Tuesday the man who died as 27-year-old Joshua Clayton Hippler, and that Hippler died of multiple gunshot wounds to the upper torso.
BCA: Rochester police fatally shot Joshua Hippler after he charged at officer with ax
ROCHESTER, Minn. -- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension identified the man who allegedly charged at a police officer with an ax before he was fatally shot as 27-year-old Joshua Hippler.According to the BCA, the Friday night shooting was caught on body camera.Police were responding to a robbery on the 2000 block of Broadway Avenue South when the incident occurred.The BCA also identified the officer who fired his weapon at Hippler as Michael Bottcher. Bottcher has been with the Rochester Police Department for one year and is currently on standard administrative leave. The BCA is investigating the incident at the request of the RPD.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man Charged for Biting Rochester Police Officer
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A 39-year-old man is charged with multiple felonies after he allegedly violated protection orders and bit a Rochester Police officer. The criminal complaint filed in Olmsted County Court Friday against Jarod Franke indicates he bit an officer who was trying to arrest him for violating an Order for Protection and a Domestic Abuse No Contact Order. Police say the person with the orders against Franke reported he was texting and following her.
Repeat Rochester DWI Offender Facing New Charges
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Charges brought against a Rochester man Monday accuse him of having fentanyl in his system and other drugs in a vehicle he crashed in northwest Rochester nearly a year ago. 25-year-old Abdirisak Affey is charged with felony drug possession, two counts of DWI, careless driving and...
KAAL-TV
Rochester woman appears in court on multiple drug, driving charges
(ABC 6 News) - A Rochester woman, arrested in Byron Saturday, appeared in court Monday on multiple drug and driving charges. Kirsten Elaine Hart was taken into custody July 30 after an Olmsted County deputy recognized her vehicle. The deputy knew Hart's driver's license had been canceled and that she...
Rochester Police Shoot and Kill Armed Robbery Suspect
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester Police officer shot and killed man armed with an ax early Saturday morning. A news release from the Rochester Police Department says officers responded to the report of a robbery at a business in the 2,000 block of Broadway Ave. South at 10:59 p.m. A white male reportedly entered the business with an ax, took cash and fled in a van.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KIMT
Rochester man hurt in Highway 52 crash
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A car crash injured a man in Olmsted County Monday afternoon. It happened on Highway 52 around 2:47 pm. The Minnesota State Patrol says Kenneth Joseph Owens, 37 of Rochester, was driving north when he left the highway near Mayowood Road, went into the right ditch, crossed back over all northbound lanes of traffic, then hit the median barrier.
KAAL-TV
Austin woman pleads guilty to controlled substance crime
(ABC 6 News) - Elizabeth Marcoot of Austin pleaded guilty Monday to one county of 5th-degree controlled substance possession. In exchange, she will receive a stay of execution with no additional jail time. Marcoot, 54, was arrested in September of 2020 after a narcotics search at the County Side Inn...
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: Knoll Court fire racked up $140K in damages
(ABC 6 News) - UPDATE: The Rochester Fire Department estimated that a Monday night house fire resulted in $140,000 in damages. Captain Brett Knapp with the RFD said the estimated loss to the building is about $80,000, with another $60,000 in property damages. The cause of the fire is still...
Rochester Man Arrested for Threatening Parents, Assaulting Police Officer
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man was arrested for allegedly threatening his parents and assaulting a police officer Thursday evening. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says officers responded to a threat call at a residence in the 2,000 block of High Top Place Northeast shortly before 6 p.m. Moilanen says 22-year-old Sean OGrady was threatening his parents to the point where they feared for their safety.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KAAL-TV
Rochester woman praises the kindness of strangers for saving her life
(ABC 6 News) - A Rochester woman says she's alive today because of the bravery and kindness of strangers, after her mobile home caught fire two weeks ago. "Everybody tells me it was like an angel all of a sudden," said Rosa Castellanos. She said she was asleep in her...
It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!
I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
Two-Vehicle Crash Near Zumbrota Results in Injuries
Zumbrota, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two people were injured following a two-vehicle crash at a Hwy. 52 intersection north of Zumbrota late Saturday morning. The State Patrol crash report indicates a pick-up truck driven by 46-year-old Patrick Davis of Randolph was in the center crossover of Hwy. 52, waiting to turn onto Goodhue County Rd. 7. A passenger car, driven by 74-year-old Linda Wieser of Rochester, was traveling north.
New Names Added to Rochester Area 100 mph Club
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Six more motorists were added to the Rochester Area 100 mph club in July. The citations below include motorists cited in Olmsted County Court for allegedly traveling 100 mph or faster, listed in descending order. 20-year-old John Roberts of Pine Island was cited for speeding and...
KCCI.com
Two killed in head-on crash in Worth County
WORTH COUNTY, Iowa — An investigation is underway in Worth County after an adult and a young boy were killed in a crash. The crash happened on Friday at 10:20 p.m. on Highway 65 north of Kensett. The state patrol says a vehicle crossed the center line and hit...
Re-Opening Date Announced for Popular Restaurant in Rochester
Last week, was deemed "Clean Up" week in Southeast Minnesota. The storms that rolled through our area on Saturday, July 23rd, left a huge mess throughout our region, many without power, and one restaurant in downtown Rochester, Crave, had to close temporarily due to storm damage. But good news showed up today and Crave has announced their re-opening date!
Shooting Rocks Small Town in Southern MN
Janesville, MN (KROC-AM News)- A shooting in a small southern Minnesota town resulted in one injury and two arrests Tuesday afternoon. The Waseca County Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Management confirmed the shooting happened in downtown Janesville just before 3:30 p.m. A news release regarding the incident indicates the shooting victim had to be airlifted from the scene.
Minnesota Hospitals See Increase in Patient Harm Events
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Healthcare providers across Minnesota that saw an increase in adverse events and incidents of patient harm last year. The new report from the Minnesota Department of Health indicates the Mayo Clinic St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester saw 55 adverse events from October, 7, 2020 to October 6, 2021, an increase of four from the previous year’s report. The most recent report indicates harm incidents that resulted in severe injury rose from 14 in 2020 to 25 in 2021. Unlike the previous year, none of the adverse events in 2021 resulted in the death of a patient.
Fun 104.3
Rochester, MN
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
914K+
Views
ABOUT
Fun 104.3 is Southeast Minnesota's home for all of the greatest hits. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester and the Southeast Minnesota area. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://fun1043.com
Comments / 0