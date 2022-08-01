Owners of San Antonio cocktail mainstay The Modernist tease second concept called La Ruina

www.sacurrent.com
Trying Krazy Katsu, the new jumbo Japanese sandwich stand at The Yard
Go hungry (and krazy).
San Antonio Current
Rise Against's return to San Antonio was epic in every sense of the word
For photos of the show, check out the Current's slideshow of the event. Rise Against, the Used and Senses Fail played San Antonio's Tech Port Center + Arena on Tuesday — and we've never booed so much in our lives. No, not because the bands sucked. Far from it....
San Antonio Current
San Antonio’s Volare Italian Restaurant holding six-course Art & Tapas dinner
Volare Italian Restaurant has teamed up with chef and artist Fernando Ortega to host a six-course dinner and photography exhibit featuring tapas, vino and live Spanish music. For the Wednesday, Aug. 24 event, Volare chef Eder Muniz and Ortega — proprietor of I Love Aceite Olive Oil — have crafted a multi-course tapas menu featuring traditional Spanish eats such as pincho morunos, a dish comprised of marinated pork on a skewer cooked over an open flame. Other quintessential Spanish ingredients such as Serrano ham will also be on the menu.
San Antonio Current
San Antonio's first-ever Chamoy Challenge will celebrate the city's unofficial condiment
Sticky, salty, sweet, sour and spicy are all adjectives used to describe chamoy, the Alamo City’s unofficial condiment. Now, we can add “celebrated” to that list, thanks to an upcoming culinary event, MySA reports. San Antonio's inaugural Chamoy Challenge will allow fans of the Mexico-originated sauce to...
MySanAntonio
San Antonio entrepreneur opens ‘biohacking’ center on North Side
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Behind an unassuming storefront in a shopping center on the North Side, a business opened three months ago that might qualify as “the world’s first walk-in biohacking facility.”. That’s how owner Jeremy Jacob describes Evolve Human Optimization...
San Antonio Current
New book names downtown San Antonio's Texas T Pub one of the best dive bars in the state
The new book Texas Dives: Enduring Neighborhood Bars of the Lone Star State features San Antonio’s Texas T Pub in its roundup of a dozen watering holes that embody the state's drinking culture, the Express-News reports. Written and photographed by Central Texas natives Anthony Head and Kirk Weddle, respectively,...
San Antonio Current
Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Emily Wolfe, Robert Earl Keen, the Dollyrots
This week, San Antonio music fans have the option of catching a show by a Texas legend before he stops touring, checking out a singer-songwriter with serious guitar prowess or pogoing along to a beloved pop-punk duo. Wednesday, Aug. 3. Emily Wolfe, Zach Person. Austin singer-songwriter Emily Wolfe aspires to...
Pleasanton Express
Rockstar rancher jumps ten spots on music charts
“…Who knows when it’ll rain again” is a lyric from Brad Jenschke’s new song, “Morning Rain,” and it’s a lyric we all can relate to right now. It’s climbing the Texas Country Music Top 100 charts at #79 last week, jumping ten spots.
fox7austin.com
La Cantera Resort and Spa in San Antonio
Looking for a last-minute summer getaway idea? FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum has a look at one in San Antonio.
First look: San Antonio gets its first slice of Via 313's Detroit-style pizza
Via 313 now has seven Texas locations.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Go Rio Cruises Ghost Tour at San Antonio River Walk
GO RIO CRUISES – GHOST TOUR. Experience the paranormal on the San Antonio River Walk! This cruise will take you through downtown and teach you all about the haunted spots of the river. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly...
San Antonio Current
Black Rock Coffee Bar will celebrate opening of first San Antonio store with free drinks
Portland-based Black Rock Coffee Bar will give away free beverages — caffeinated and otherwise — to celebrate the Friday, Aug. 5 grand opening of its first Alamo City store, MySA reports. The shop, located at 11701 Blanco Road in Castle Hills, will open at 5 a.m. that day...
checkoutdfw.com
This Airbnb in the Texas Hill Country could offer a memorable escape for your family
We found a new luxury stay 40 minutes from San Antonio for $2,256 a night. In New Braunfels lies a new luxury Hill Country Villa Airbnb. This destination is perfect for large parties of guests because you get the whole property to yourself. The Airbnb consists of five bedrooms and...
Viral TikTok warns San Antonio residents about stowaways in truck beds
Be sure to check your truck.
sanantoniomag.com
Your Guide to Hotel Pool Passes in San Antonio
JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort and Spa. Families can do much more than simply swim at this far Northside resort. Priced at $60 for adults and $45 for children, day passes allow guests to utilize the property’s 9-acre water park, which includes four pools, water slides and a 650-foot rapid river. Not up for thrills? Relax in the 1,100-foot lazy river. There’s also an adults-only infinity edge pool, or you can add a spa pass for the ultimate getaway. 23808 Resort Pkwy.
KTSA
Schlitterbahn offers cool deal for those who buy 2023 season passes
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Welcome to August. The weather experts say this is typically the hottest month of the year. Since we only had two days in July with high temperatures below 100 degrees, you can only assume this month will bring more of the same. If you’re...
kut.org
San Antonio’s ‘heat islands’ are disproportionately affecting low-income neighborhoods
San Antonio has seen over 50 days of 100-plus-degree weather so far this year and is likely to break the record for the most in a calendar year. While weathering the Texas heat continues to be an issue across the state, it’s proving to be especially difficult for low-income communities in San Antonio. Edgar Sandoval, a national desk reporter for The New York Times based in San Antonio, joined the Texas Standard to share his latest findings from the Alamo City’s “Heat Island Effect.”
'Opportunity Home' | San Antonio Housing Authority changes name and logo
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Housing Authority on Wednesday announced their name change and unveiled their new logo on Twitter. The organization formerly known as SAHA has changed their name to "Opportunity Home San Antonio" accompanied by a yellow and blue logo. In the past, SAHA has come...
KSAT 12
Tiff’s Treats to offer free cookie on National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day
SAN ANTONIO – Austin-based cookie chain Tiff’s Treats is celebrating National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day by giving out free warm chocolate chip cookies in all of its stores on Thursday. Customers must be present to receive their free cookies. There is a limit of one per customer. Dessert...
