Delaware State Police Homicide Unit Conducting Criminal Investigation

dsp.delaware.gov
Troopers Arrest Suspect for Aggravated Menacing
Delaware State Police arrested 24-year-old Mikel Paoletti of Newark, DE for aggravated menacing and terroristic threatening following an incident involving a machete on Wednesday morning. On August 3, 2022, at approximately 10:32 a.m., troopers responded to the “Park and Ride” located at 1401 Centerville Road, Wilmington, DE for a report...
WBOC
Increased Number of Thefts From Cars in Delaware Prompts Police Warning
DOVER, Del. - Delaware State Police are warning the public about leaving their cars unattended and unlocked while idling. The Delaware State Police Criminal Investigative Units have recently been handling numerous vehicle thefts occurring throughout Delaware. A large majority of the thefts have occurred at gas station and convenience store parking lots where a vehicle was left unattended, idling, and unlocked. Victims often leave their car running while they go into a store to make a purchase. Investigations show that suspects will specifically look for and target unattended vehicles idling in parking lots.
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATE ACCIDENTAL DEATH IN HOCKESSIN
(Hockessin, DE 19707) Yesterday morning (August 3rd), Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police responded to the area of McGovern Road for a report of an injured person. Upon arrival, officers located a 49-year-old male pinned under a hay bale. Although resuscitative efforts were performed, the victim succumbed...
townsquaredelaware.com
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Milton Woman
Delaware State Police Troop 7 is issuing a Gold Alert for 20-year-old Shianne Hall-McBride of Milton, DE. Hall-McBride was last seen on July 29, 2022, at approximately 4:00 p.m. in the Milton, DE area. Attempts to contact or locate Hall-McBride have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for her safety and well-being.
WBOC
Police ID Victim in Lincoln Homicide Investigation
LINCOLN, Del. - Delaware State Police have released the name of a man whose body was found in Lincoln over the weekend. Troopers identified the victim as Jose Santiago-Zamora Jimenez, 40, of Charlotte, N.C. Police said that at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, July 31, troopers responded to Staytonville Road west...
Maryland Man Arrested After Fleeing Vehicle Stop, Loaded Handgun and Cocaine Recovered
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a Maryland man on gun and drug charges. Authorities state that on July 23 at approximately 9:43 p.m., police on patrol conducted a vehicle stop in the 600 block of North West Street. Police made contact with the operator, 24-year-old Kinjurm Allen of Maryland, who then fled in the vehicle. A few moments later, Allen fled from the vehicle on foot and was quickly taken into custody without incident in the 500 block of Lafayette Boulevard. Police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun with an obliterated serial number, .2 grams of cocaine, and 2 grams of marijuana.
Worker killed by 1,500-pound hay bale in Delaware
Police say co-workers found the worker under the hay bale and moved it off of him. They then began CPR.
Police identify Charlotte man found dead along Deleware road
LINCOLN, Del. (AP) — A North Carolina man was found dead along the side of the road in southern Delaware over the weekend, officials said Wednesday. Troopers were called to the area of Staytonville Road west of North Union Church Road in the Lincoln area of Sussex County around 1:30 a.m. Sunday for a report […]
Ocean City Today
Three men reportedly rolling ‘blunts’ in Ocean City arrested
Three Pennsylvania men face handgun and drug distribution charges after Ocean City Police were alerted the men were rolling marijuana “blunts” in a parking lot in the mid-town section of the resort. Mekhi Mason Lockhart and Nysaiah Allen Palmer, both 18, and Alexander Lee Meserole, 24, all from...
State Trooper Dragged by Suspect Fleeing in Stolen Vehicle
DOVER, DE – A police officer responding to a stolen vehicle complaint in Dover was...
Police standoff in Somers Point
Law enforcement is on the scene of a barricaded subject in Somers Point, BreakingAC has confirmed. The standoff is at the Sonesta Suites on Somers Point-Mays Landing Road, an official said. A witness said a woman who is holed up inside doused responding officers with bleach. No further information was...
North Carolina man found dead on the road in Delaware
LINCOLN, Del. (AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina man was found dead along the side of the road in southern Delaware over the weekend. Delaware State Police say troopers were called to the Lincoln area of Sussex County early Sunday for a report of a person lying near the road. When troopers arrived, police […]
WMDT.com
Pair arrested for vehicle break-ins at Harrington hotel
HARRINGTON, Del. – Harrington Police have arrested two people in connection to a report of vehicle break-ins. We’re told officers were contacted by staff members at a local hotel after they saw two males entering unlocked vehicles in the parking lot during the early morning hours. Officers were able to identify the suspects through security footage from the building and tracked them to a rented room at the hotel.
fox29.com
Delaware State Police: Investigation launched after unknown man found dead in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Del. - Delaware State Police has launched an investigation after a man was found dead in Lincoln. According to police, the department's homicide unit began investigating on Sunday morning. Officials say troopers responded to the area of Staytonville Road near North Union Church Road for a report of a...
nccpdnews.com
POLICE SEEK PUBLIC ASSISTANCE IN IDENTIFYING THEFT SUSPECTS
(Newark, DE 19711) On July 30th, 2022, patrol officers from the New Castle County Division of Police responded to the unit block of Possum Hollow Road. When the officers arrived, they learned that the suspects had removed a credit card from the victim’s vehicle. As the officers continued their investigation, they discovered that the suspects had used the stolen card at a nearby store.
Trentonian
2 arrested in separate homicides of Ewing deli owner, Trenton teens
TRENTON – A city teenager was charged in a double shooting that killed a Ewing deli owner and injured his brother, prosecutors said. The 17-year-old teenager faces charges of murder, felony murder, attempted murder, robbery and weapons offenses in the June 6 shooting death of Oscar Palacios of Trenton.
WMDT.com
Salisbury man convicted on felony drug offenses for third time
SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury man has been sentenced to jail time after pleading guilty to drug distribution charges. 60-year-old John Farrare pleaded guilty on Friday to distribution of cocaine and was sentenced to 15 years of incarceration. This was Farrare’s third conviction for felony drug offenses; at the time of the offense, Farrare was on supervised probation in Dorchester County, back up 31 years for a 2016 conviction for possession with intent to distribute a narcotic.
WTOP
Delaware police: Body found along Sussex County road
LINCOLN, Del. (AP) — Officials say Delaware State Police are investigating after a body was found along a Sussex County road. Police say troopers were called to the area of Staytonville Road west of North Union Church Road in the Lincoln area around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday for a report of a person lying near the road. When troopers arrived, police say they found a male subject dead.
WBOC
Wicomico County Law Enforcement Tackle Fentanyl Trafficking
SALISBURY, Md. - According to the Drug Enforcement Agency, just 2 milligrams of fentanyl can kill someone. Last week, the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office seized 96 grams of it. That is enough to have the potential to kill half the population of Wicomico County. Sheriff Mike Lewis says this is...
WGMD Radio
Milford Man Charged with Weapons & Traffic Violations after Dewey Beach Traffic Stop
A traffic stop by Dewey Beach Police early Sunday morning led to the arrest of a Milford man. Police contacted the driver, 24 year old Dontwain Cornish, on Coastal Highway in the area of King Charles Avenue, and saw marijuana in plain view in the vehicle. Cornish also admitted to having a concealed firearm in the vehicle. Police recovered a fully loaded SAR 9mm handgun and another fully loaded magazine.
