Delaware State Police Homicide Unit Conducting Criminal Investigation

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a Maryland man on gun and drug charges. Authorities state that on July 23 at approximately 9:43 p.m., police on patrol conducted a vehicle stop in the 600 block of North West Street. Police made contact with the operator, 24-year-old Kinjurm Allen of Maryland, who then fled in the vehicle. A few moments later, Allen fled from the vehicle on foot and was quickly taken into custody without incident in the 500 block of Lafayette Boulevard. Police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun with an obliterated serial number, .2 grams of cocaine, and 2 grams of marijuana.

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 23 HOURS AGO