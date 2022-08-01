Dotzler Realizes Dream, Commits to Creighton

nebpreps.com
Whipple, Joseph encouraged by how Husker offensive staff blend is coming
Mickey Joseph has been part of a national championship staff in recent years, one of the most prolific offenses there has been in college football. So it's not like the assistant on the 2019 LSU staff is low on current credentials when it comes to offensive ideas. Still, when he...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska RB Gabe Ervin Jr. on OC Mark Whipple: 'This offensive staff is different – night and day'
Nebraska running back Gabe Ervin is excited to be playing for the new offensive staff this season in Lincoln. The Cornhusker offense struggled mightily in 2021, so head coach Scott Frost made a change. Frost brought in veteran offensive coordinator Mark Whipple, who was most recently on staff at Pittsburgh, the 2021 ACC champion.
kmaland.com
Pepin resigns as Nebraska track & field coach
(Lincoln) -- Longtime Nebraska track & field coach Gary Pepin has announced his retirement. Pepin has led the program for 42 years. During his time, Pepin won three NCAA championships, coached 59 NCAA individual champions and produced 639 All-Americans. View the full release from Nebraska here.
Baseball: Huskers add JUCO bat to recruiting class
Nebraska added another piece to its incoming recruiting class on Monday, securing a commitment from Tyler (Texas) Junior College outfielder Daniel Young. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Young will walk-on with the Huskers after a strong sophomore season where he hit .272 with 12 home runs and 56 RBI and 13 stolen bases. Young began his career at Abilene Christian, where he redshirted and will have two seasons of eligibility remaining in Lincoln.
norfolkneradio.com
NU volleyball will have 18 matches televised
Nebraska volleyball matches will be televised 18 times this season. The Omaha World-Herald reports the Huskers will appear on the Big Ten Network 12 times during the regular season. Nebraska's match on Sept. 7 at Creighton will be broadcast on FS1, while its Sept. 18 matchup at Kentucky will be...
York News-Times
Nebraska's 'unbelievable' running back competition is still too close to call
Ever since Bryan Applewhite wrote a paper on thoroughbreds in third grade, he’s been a fan of horseracing. Maybe that’s why he sees a derby of sorts playing out among Nebraska running backs in fall camp. Picking a favorite? Still too early to call, the Husker position coach...
York News-Times
NU volleyball notes: As Orr steps into spotlight, Cook shares plan for player/coach Hames
CHICAGO — Kennedi Orr is going to get her chance to be the starting setter for the Nebraska volleyball team. And the Huskers will have an upscale second option in Nicklin Hames, who has been the Huskers' starting setter in two national title matches. Orr will be going into...
Greg McElroy Names 3 College Football Teams Ready To Rise
Greg McElroy identified three college football programs poised for "significant improvement" in 2022. On ESPN's Always College Football podcast, the analyst tabbed Tennessee, Louisville, and Nebraska as teams on the rise. Yet he noted some obstacles each school must overcome. Although concerned about their ineffective third-down defense, McElroy likes the...
saturdaytradition.com
NCAA volleyball rankings: NCAA reporter includes 4 B1G teams on her preseason top 10 list for 2022
NCAA volleyball rankings for the 2022 preseason are beginning to trickle out. Once again, the B1G is well-represented on the top 10 heading into the season. During the 2021 season, it was an All-B1G national championship showdown between Nebraska and Wisconsin. In a thrilling 5-set match, the Badgers came out on top for the first national championship in program history.
Nebraska football: Why Casey Thompson is key to a Huskers rebound
All eyes in 2022 will be on Nebraska football quarterback Casey Thompson, who transferred to the Huskers after three seasons as Texas’ quarterback. Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson will have his hands full as the Huskers start the 2022 season against Northwestern. First, his new team will begin the season...
Corn Nation
Nebraska Fans Must Make A Really Hard Choice Before The Season Begins
There are less than 30 days left until the start of the 2022 Nebraska football season. Is it time to get excited?. Or are you just waiting to see what happens in Dublin?
klkntv.com
Former Nebraska men’s golf coach accused of aggravated DUI
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska’s former men’s golf coach has been accused of driving under the influence in Colfax County, according to an arrest affidavit. Around 9:44 p.m. on July 2, Brett Balak was pulled over at a Casey’s in Schuyler when a Colfax County deputy saw that his taillights were out.
craftymotherfather.com
30+ Romantic Things To Do In Lincoln For Couples
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Lincoln for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. Lincoln has plenty to offer if you’re looking for romantic activities. The city’s top attractions and date ideas for couples are included below. These events are open to everyone, from exquisite dining to the city’s sights.
klkntv.com
Hottest temperatures in 39 years; Heat index nears 110°
It has been advertised for over a week. Tuesday is going to be HOT. Temperatures will climb to the upper 90°s and lower 100°s by afternoon. This will lead to it being Lincoln’s hottest August 2 in 39 years! I might be going a little conservative with the temperature in Lincoln Tuesday afternoon. I would not be surprised if it reaches 102° or 103°.
iheart.com
This Is Nebraska’s Best College Town
Whether you're in college or not, college towns make great places to live. They are often filled with plenty of youthful energy, not to mention fun bars, restaurants and shops. They also have the perk of being connected to institutions that offer live music, theater, museums, academic lectures, and collegiate sports for everyone to enjoy.
This Midwestern Orphaned Squirrel Now Demands to be Scratched
Everyone deserves some perks and that includes squirrels apparently. I say that because there's a squirrel in the Midwest who was sadly orphaned that now has demands. Video proves that means getting scratched by his/her human. This special squirrel moment happened very recently in Nebraska City, Nebraska. The human who...
thefamilyvacationguide.com
19 of the Best Family Restaurants in Omaha
Eating out with the family is no easy feat – ask any parent, and they will say the same. When visiting a new location, it may be tempting to stick to drive-throughs and fast-food joints, but you are likely to be missing out on some amazing experiences. Omaha is...
klkntv.com
What does Kansas abortion vote mean for Nebraska?
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Kansans were given the opportunity Tuesday to decide whether their state’s constitution would protect abortion rights. Voters sent a resounding message that they did not want lawmakers to restrict abortion access in Kansas. As of Wednesday afternoon, the vote stood at 58.8% for No to 41.2% for Yes, according to the Associated Press.
WOWT
Brothers reunite with Boys Town family teachers after 17 years
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Jorge and Francisco Mazon were just kids when they left their tough home life in Las Vegas and came to Boys Town. Now all grown up, the brothers were able to reunite with the family teachers who played a big part in shaping who they are today.
KETV.com
Now Serving Omaha: Finicky Frank's
Homemade crab cakes, French fries, onion rings, and more?. If any of that sounds appetizing, head on down to Ponca Hills and give Finicky Frank's a try!. KETV NewsWatch 7's Kalé Searcy sat down with Finicky Frank's to talk about what's on the menu, in this week's edition of what's Now Serving Omaha.
