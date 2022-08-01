Cordoba’s new Stage electric guitar brings nylon-string design into the modern age

www.guitarworld.com
James Hetfield: "I’m on this eternal quest to get the best guitar sound in the world, but my vision of what is 'the best' changes every time I go into the studio"
The following interview with Metallica's James Hetfield was featured in the December 2008 issue of Guitar World. With his black work shirt, black jeans and big, black motorcycle boots, James Hetfield looks a little like a garage mechanic working the graveyard shift at a funeral home. His thoughts, like his outfit, are dark.
Rudolf Schenker: “We tried all our equipment from the ‘80s – the Marshall stacks, all this equipment – to find that original, old ‘80s sound”
The Scorpions founder on how the hard-rock institution is looking back to a brighter future with Rock Believer, and why you must put your body into it to play like the “King of Riffs”. Had Scorpions not become one of hard rock’s most enduring global forces, guitarist Rudolf Schenker...
How to play funk guitar – a beginner’s guide
Here we unpack the rudiments of funk scratching in a lesson that will help you perfect your strumming technique and improve your rhythmic sensibility. Strumming is probably the most useful technique you’ll ever learn. About 90 per cent of what an ordinary listener considers ‘guitar playing’ involves it, and once you can do it, you’re off and running.
Neural DSP launches Archetype plugin suite for Rabea Massaad – and it has an actual synth onboard
Best pedals for classic rock 2022: killer stompboxes to help you recreate the tones of the rock elite
Led Zeppelin, AC/DC, and Deep Purple are just a few of the names that have not only cemented themselves into the popular zeitgeist with mega cross-over hit songs but have produced searing guitar tones that guitarists will be trying to recreate forever more. So, if you are among the many players mesmerized by the tones of legendary acts from the '70s and '80s, then this guide to the best pedals for classic rock is exactly what you've been looking for.
Watch Steve Vai hand his guitar to a teenage fan mid-show, who then brings the house down with his insane playing
The cabbie who took Vai to the venue in Barcelona showed him a video of his son playing guitar. Vai later saw the boy in the audience, and decided to make his entire life. The European leg of Steve Vai’s Inviolate World Tour saw a glorious finale in Barcelona on July 19, when the virtuoso stepped into the crowd and gave his electric guitar to a teenage boy to play the set’s encore track, Fire Garden Suite IV – Taurus Bulba.
Hypebae
2000 Archives Taps UK Artist Airtomyearth for Limited Print Collection
Seoul-based label 2000 Archives has joined forces with London artist and stylist Jamie-Maree Shipton, better known as Airtomyearth, for an exclusive capsule collection. First launched in 2020, 2000 Archives creates garments and accessories inspired by vintage pieces, with previous collaborators including buzzy Korean label TheOpen Product. This time around, the brand — helmed by Central Saint Martins graduates Hong Da-eun and In Yoon — has tapped Airtomyearth to create a range of seven limited-edition beanies and four styles of tights. Designs feature Shipton’s pup Drippy, as well as nail art designs and photos taken by Shipton during her travels.
EarthQuaker Devices partners with L.A. creative studio Brain Dead for new-look Ghost Echo reverb pedal
The limited edition collaboration swaps out the black-and-white colorway for some psychedelic aesthetic intrigue. EarthQuaker Devices has unveiled a limited edition, new-look version of its Ghost Echo Vintage Voiced reverb pedal, which has been created in collaboration with LA-based creative collective, Brain Dead. As per its website, Brain Dead is...
Open up worlds of alternate-tuned awesomeness with Kyser’s new Quick-Change Short-Cut and Quick-Change Drop D capos
For many players, if they’ve seen one capo they’ve seen ‘em all. But they likely haven’t seen anything like Kyser’s Quick-Change Short-Cut and Quick-Change Drop D capos. Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*. Join now for unlimited access. US pricing $3.99 per month...
Take a tone tour of Guild’s new Starfire I-12, the company’s most affordable 12-string electric guitar
David Gilmour in his own words: “For the very palpable joy that things like Comfortably Numb and Wish You Were Here give to an audience, I never tire of them”
In these extracts from two major interviews, David Gilmour looks back on his long career – with Pink Floyd and as a solo artist. He speaks about the formative influences that shaped him as a guitarist, and all that followed... Joining Floyd in 1968 as their former leader Syd...
Walrus Audio promises “mountains of sustain and a smooth attack from” the Mira Optical Compressor pedal
Take full control of your dynamics with a highly tweakable studio-grade compressor that features a handy side-chain hi-pass filter. Walrus Audio has unveiled the Mira Optical Compressor, a studio-grade compressor pedal that offers comprehensive control over your dynamics. The Mira is voiced for electric guitar or bass guitar, and looks very much like the kind of pedal that you will leave on most of the time.
Alter Bridge unleash destructive dual-guitar action in explosive new single, Silver Tongue
In the second song shared from forthcoming studio album Pawns & Kings, Mark Tremonti decommissions the guitar solos to go all in with Myles Kennedy on the riffs. Last month, Alter Bridge announced Pawns & Kings – the band’s seventh full-length studio record, due this October, which was previewed with the effort’s hard-hitting title track.
How your guitar’s control pots affect its tone
Most guitarists rarely give potentiometers a second thought, but they dramatically affect an instrument’s tone and feel, and changing them can be a very cost-effective upgrade. This issue, we’re telling you everything you need to know about pots, starting with an explanation of how potentiometers work in electric guitars.
ComicBook
Made In Abyss Plans to Sell Life-Sized Collectibles for Nearly $4000
Made in Abyss is back at last with season two, and the deceptive series is already stirring plenty of buzz. After all, the show's cute characters have always clashed with its dark themes, and that has become even more apparent in this new season. But right now, well – it seems Made in Abyss is making news not because of its anime but thanks to its insanely pricey life-size replicas.
Boss RE-2 Space Echo review
On almost every front, the RE-2 has knocked it out of the park. It sounds good, it looks good, and it’s fun to use. There’s been speculation about a compact Space Echo emulation for years, ever since a photoshop mockup went viral on pedal forums. Boss, with their ear to the ground, couldn’t have failed to notice.
Get IK Multimedia’s AmpliTube Nu-Tron III auto wah plugin for free throughout August
The pedal emulation is based on a classic 1972 Mu-Tron Automatic Wah, and if you have AmpliTube 5, you can download it for free right now. IK Multimedia is giving away its AmpliTube Nu-Tron III to all new and existing AmpliTube 5 users throughout August. The second IK Multimedia giveaway...
soultracks.com
Soul legend William Bell to release new music
The lead single entitled "One Day Closer To Home" will be released near the end of August 2022 followed by a full length album in September, both on the Wilbe Records imprint. The song, which serves as the title track for the album, is about true freedom and going home in every sense of the word. It's a "back to basics" formula musically with great lyrics, melody and ultimately a superb vocal performance by Bell. Whether it's labeled Soul, Blues or Americana, this is a definitive lesson in song craftsmanship.
Gulfer: “Tapping is easy when it’s the same notes over and over. What we like is some kind of melodic component”
Montreal quartet Gulfer create a swirl of indie-rock energy through liberal doses of math-rock rhythms, emo intensity, shoegaze textures and pop melodic sensibilities – plus an unexpected heaping of two-hand tapping executed by guitarists Vincent Ford and Joe Therriault. That said, the duo’s dexterous tapping excursions aren’t window dressing,...
Willow Smith will release a new album, COPINGMECHANISM, on September 23
Arriving September 23, the album’s cycle will kick off with a new single dropping later today, titled Hover Like a Goddess. Sam is a Staff Writer at Guitar World, also creating content for Total Guitar, Guitarist and Guitar Player. He has well over 15 years of guitar playing under his belt, as well as a degree in Music Technology (Mixing and Mastering). He's a metalhead through and through, but has a thorough appreciation for all genres of music. In his spare time, Sam creates point-of-view guitar lesson videos on YouTube under the name Sightline Guitar (opens in new tab).
