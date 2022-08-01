Logan Elm shares School update

CIRCLEVILLE — Logan Elm’s new pre-k through grade 12 building is coming along as the district has posted pictures of the newly applied exterior and some images of the educational spaces coming together to social media.

“The construction of the new PK-12 building is going great and we are looking forward to the opening at the start of the 2023-24 school year,” Tim Williams, Logan Elm Superintendent, said. “The project remains on budget and is scheduled to be completed on time. This is a credit to Summit Construction, Ohio Facilities Construction Commission (O.F.C.C.), and the District, who continue to work within the construction guidelines and allocated budget. I am excited to see what new opportunities the building will offer to our students, staff and community.”

Approved by voters in November 2018, the new campus will create a single school on the same piece of land as the current high school and middle school. The district will use some of the current facilities for office space, athletic venues and more.

The district has additional photos posted on the district website, located at https://www.loganelm.org/DistrictNews.aspx.