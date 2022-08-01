Art, Music & Fun at DubuqueFest this Weekend In Washington Park

wdbqam.com
Dubuque’s Final “Taste of Summer” Event is August 4th
The final Taste of Summer event is happening at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium this Thursday, August 3rd. Everyone is invited to attend the third and final festival of the year! From 5-9pm, the River Museum will be home to live music, delicious food from a variety of food trucks, and great entertainment.
National Night Out: Cascade
With National Night Out come and gone now, it's important to remember all the fun, food, and community time was to bring our local people closer to our public servants. This national community-building campaign helps promote police-community partnerships. In fact, the best way to build a safer community is to know your community. Your neighbors, surroundings, and those that can help when you're in need.
These 3 spots in Dubuque show off the beautiful vistas of the Mississippi River Valley | Daytrippin'
DUBUQUE, Iowa — Dubuque is the oldest city in the state of Iowa, nestled along the limestone bluffs of the Mississippi River. Located about an hour north of the Quad Cities, News 8 explored three spots to take in the scenic views. Eagle Point Park. Situated on the north...
Potosi Brewery Serves Up Delicious Samples and Incredible History
Below this article is a gallery of photos from the Saturday brewery tour!. I still have so much of the Tri-States left to explore. That's why when my friend told me he was coming out for the final weekend in the July, my first thought was to check out the serene, scenic town of Potosi, WI. I had one destination in mind: the Potosi Brewery.
Dubuque Celebrates Art on the River with a Free Public Reception
When's the last time you experienced Dubuque's Riverwalk? If it's been a while, this Friday evening may be the time to get reacquainted with the newest sculpture exhibit opening. The Riverwalk is a relatively short but excellent way to view and appreciate the Mississippi River and original artwork on a well-lit, pedestrian-friendly paved pathway.
Mobile Museum Will be Part of Dubuque Farmer’s Market Saturday August 20th
The Dubuque Farmer's Market is always a treat each Saturday morning in downtown Dubuque. Whether it's fresh fruits and vegetables, baked goods, delicious breakfast or knick-knacks for work and home, the Farmer's Market has something for everyone. PHOTO CREDIT: West Dubuque tap. PHOTO CREDIT: West Dubuque tap. And on Saturday,...
Potosi Brewfest 2022: August 27 in Potosi Wisconsin
The event is called "Potosi Brewfest" and yes there will be beer. But that's just the tip of the glass. "Potosi Brewfest" is a combination of Wisconsin favorites including craft beer, wine, Wisconsin cheese, specialty meat, games, music, and much more. Potosi Brewfest is celebrating its 20th Anniversary this year....
Geneseo guitar used in Hank Williams Jr. Concert
What started out as a “normal” day for Scott McAvoy of Geneseo, ended up to be anything but normal…And it led him to a Hank Williams Jr. Concert in Monticello, Iowa. It was on a recent morning in July when McAvoy received a phone call from a friend in Geneseo… “I was at work at 10:30 in the morning when Terry Murphy, local guitar aficionado, player, collector, gave me a call and led off with ‘are you ready for an interesting opportunity?”
World Famous Budweiser Clydesdales Coming to the Tri-States
They've been here before but it's always worth taking a look. The World Famous Budweiser Clydesdales will be returning to the Dubuque area in August. These magnificent animals are in town for the upcoming Major League Baseball game at the Field of Dream in Dyersville on August 11th. That's when the Chicago Cubs will take on the Cincinnati Reds. Tickets for the game itself are extremely hard to get (not to mention pricey)
Popular Eastern Iowa Sweet Corn Farm Stops Sales
As the hot, dry summer caused a delay in the start of sweet corn season for many sellers here in Iowa, it continues to be a struggle for an Ely farmer who refuses to sell sub-par corn to the public. If Mother Nature starts providing some rain, it may only be temporary.
Back to School Bash in Dubuque This Weekend
The theme for this year's Back to School Bash in Dubuque is "Build a Healthier Community", and is designed to prepare students and their families for the upcoming school year. This year's bash happens this Saturday, August 6th from 11 am till 2 pm at Audubon Elementry School at 605 Lincoln Avenue.
Chomp to end delivery services in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Chomp is terminating its food delivery services in Cedar Rapids on August 15. In a note to restaurants, the locally owned company said its delivery services have been “highly successful” in Iowa City, Coralville and North Liberty, but it has not seen the same success in Cedar Rapids.
A Cedar Rapids Restaurant is Expanding into Jones County
On Saturday night (July 30th), a popular Cedar Rapids bar and restaurant made a big announcement on Facebook. The Blind Pig, located at 3325 Center Point Rd NE, is officially expanding into Jones County! The post reads:. "Yes, we have purchased a building in Monticello and it will be home...
Country Music Superstar Made A Surprise Stop At An Eastern Iowa Winery
It's not every day that a country music superstar walks into an Iowa business. One country music superstar did just that over the weekend in the small Eastern Iowa town of DeWitt, IA. He wasn't there by coincidence, but he definitely surprised the patrons of a popular winery and distillery nestled along Highway 61.
Phil Reed Leaving KCRG: Where Is the Iowa News Anchor Going?
Phil Reed has been Eastern Iowa’s source for news for six years. But now, he’s moving on to the next step of his career. Phil Reed announced he is leaving KCRG-TV9, and Cedar Rapids residents naturally had questions. They want to know where he is going next and if his new job will also take him away from the city. Viewers don’t want to see him leave broadcasting; fortunately for them, the news anchor is not stepping away from the industry. Here’s what Phil Reed said about leaving KCRG.
2022 Dubuque County Fair: Friday July 29th Events
They refer to it as the 6 best days of summer...the Annual Dubuque County Fair. And it's underway! This year's theme is "Back in Time for Fair 69!. Daily activities include Lucas Sanor Saxophonist, the Magic of Bob Bohm, Doc Ron's Science Show, Chainsaw Artist, Magician Rondini Magic Show, Survivor, and more. All these activities are free each day with gate admission,
Food Delivery Service Soon To Offer Last Bite to Cedar Rapids
With Uber Eats, DoorDash, GrubHub, and many other food delivery services vying for their piece of the pie in Cedar Rapids, one casualty has announced it will drop service in the area as of August 15. As the pandemic began in 2020 and continued beyond, many restaurants relied on these...
Cedar Rapids Woman Wins $300,000 With Lottery Scratch Ticket
You talk about a great way to start the week. A Cedar Rapids woman bought a scratch ticket Monday morning. By yesterday afternoon, she was $300,000 richer. Monday morning, Michele Lutenske of Cedar Rapids stopped at the Hy-Vee gas station at 3935 Blairs Ferry Road NE in Cedar Rapids and purchased a ticket for the Colossal Crossword scratch game. She hopped back into a friend's truck and began scratching the ticket. Of course, she was more than a little astounded at what she saw.
A Dubuque Pet Food Facility Is Expanding Its Operation
Remember when pet owners were struggling to find pet food at their local grocery store? This has been happening for a variety of reasons. We have shortages of the packing materials, which is what the cat food brand Friskies dealt with earlier this year, or the typical supply and demand complications.
“Peppa Pig’s Adventure” Comes to Five Flags Center This Fall
A globally beloved character is coming to the Five Flags Center this fall!. Peppa Pig from the long-running British TV show, which airs on Nick Jr. in the United States, will be in Dubuque for Peppa Pig's Adventure on October 28th. The show is a presentation of Round Room Life...
