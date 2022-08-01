2022 Golf Card – Play Wyoming’s Most Stunning Golf Courses

kgab.com
Cheyenne Had Its 5th Hottest Day Ever in July
July 2022 will go down in the history books as a hot and dry one in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, Scottsbluff and Cheyenne recorded their fourth and fifth hottest days of all time on July 18, topping out at a stifling 108 and 99 degrees, respectively.
