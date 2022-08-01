“Peppa Pig’s Adventure” Comes to Five Flags Center This Fall

wdbqam.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
8 hidden gems on Netflix that critics loved and not enough people are watching
Netflix told analysts in recent days that a little less than 1 million subscribers canceled their subscription to the service in the second quarter of this year. The good news, though, is that Netflix is predicting a return to growth for the current quarter, which ends in September. That will come, of course, on the strength of the service’s bulging library of content, with a steady supply of new Netflix series and movies serving to keep subscribers hooked enough to stay.
Business Insider
'The Black Phone' is the latest horror movie from Blumhouse Productions — here's how to watch the supernatural thriller at home
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. "The Black Phone" is now available to stream at home less than one month after it debuted in theaters on June 24. You can rent or buy the horror film from video-on-demand (VOD) retailers like Prime Video and Vudu. "The Black Phone" will also stream on Peacock later this year.
The 29 best shows on Amazon Prime Video to watch right now
The best shows on Amazon Prime Video are all here with our picks of the top TV series available to stream
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Parasyte: Part 1 Free Online
Cast: Shota Sometani Eri Fukatsu Ai Hashimoto Kazuki Kitamura Masahiro Higashide. Alien pods come to Earth and, naturally, start taking over Human Hosts. One such pod only manages to take over one human's, Shin Izumi, right arm. Together they grow and co-exist, all the while the other aliens are making meals of other humans; Shin feels he must put a stop to it all, but his alien, Migi, doesn't see why.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars Free Online
Cast: Casper Van Dien Dina Meyer DeRay Davis Justin Doran Luci Christian. Federation trooper Johnny Rico is ordered to work with a group of new recruits on a satellite station on Mars, where giant bugs have decided to target their next attack. Is Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars on Netflix?
13 New TV Shows to Watch in August 2022
Click here to read the full article. Several highly anticipated TV shows will debut in August 2022 on streaming services like Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime, Disney+ and more. HBO’s “House of the Dragon” is arguably the month’s biggest project. The series is a prequel to the popular “Game of Thrones” series, taking place 200 years prior to the original series and telling the origin story of House Targaryen. Netflix is also debuting an anticipated fantasy series this month called “The Sandman,” which is inspired by the DC Comics series of the same name.More from WWDThe Costumes in 'Persuasion'Ariana Grande's Most...
Lightning McQueen, Mater travel in 'Cars on the Road' trailer
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Disney and Pixar released the trailer Monday for their upcoming animated series Cars on the Road, which will begin streaming on Disney+ on Sept. 8. Based on the Cars franchise, the trailer shows Lightning McQueen (Owen Wilson) and Mater (Larry the Cable Guy) as they embark on a cross-country road trip to meet Mater's sister.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Snow White: The Fairest of Them All Free Online
Cast: Miranda Richardson Kristin Kreuk Vera Farmiga Vincent Schiavelli Clancy Brown. Snow White's mother dies during childbirth, leaving baby Snow and father John for dead on an icy field, who then receives a visit from one of Satan's representatives, granting him three wishes. Is Snow White: The Fairest of Them...
Is ‘Elvis’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
After years of anticipation, Baz Luhrmann’s musical biopic Elvis has finally arrived. Starring Austin Butler as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll—aka Elvis Presley—this new Elvis movie promises to be a wild, fantastical ride. This is, after all, Baz Luhrmann—the same filmmaker who brought us Romeo + Juliet (1996), Moulin Rouge! (2001), and The Great Gatsby (2013). There’s no doubt that Elvis will likely be equally bizarre and divisive. But that’s what makes it interesting, right?
‘Batgirl’ Star Leslie Grace Responds After Film Is Shelved, Calls Herself “My Own Damn Hero”
Leslie Grace is speaking out after the announcement that HBO Max’s Batgirl will no longer get a release. The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her thoughts after news broke the day prior that Warner Bros. Discovery is shelving the $90 million film. The social media post from Grace, who plays Barbara Gordon, aka the titular hero, included movie images and footage from the set of the DC project that was directed by Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. More from The Hollywood ReporterBehind the Cancellation of 'Batgirl''Batgirl' Directors "Saddened and Shocked" After...
Upcoming TV Series Called Game Of Thrones But Set In Feudal Japan Has Wrapped Filming
An upcoming series that has been described as Game Of Thrones but set in Feudal Japan has wrapped up filming and is set to premiere next year. FX’s Shogun has been adapted from a best-selling novel 1975 written by James Clavell and has been in development for some time.
‘Lightyear’ Is Here: Where to Stream the New Pixar Movie Online
Click here to read the full article. “To infinity, and beyond!” the toy astronaut Buzz Lightyear famously said nearly 27 years ago in the original Toy Story movie. And now, with several films in the Disney and Pixar franchise, Toy Story fans will get to know the story that inspired one of Andy’s favorite toys from the 1995 animated classic. Here’s how you can still find tickets to see Lightyear in theaters, and where you can stream it online right now. Review: Lightyear Transforms a Pixar O.G. From Action Figure to Disney Action Hero Is Lightyear Going to Be on Disney+? Yes, you can...
You'll Have to Wait a While to Stream "Bullet Train"
"Atomic Blonde" and "Deadpool 2" director David Leitch returns to the big screen with his latest film, "Bullet Train." The film, adapted from the acclaimed Japanese novel "Maria Beetle" by Kōtarō Isaka, features a stacked cast of beloved actors, including Brad Pitt, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Michael Shannon, Sandra Bullock, and even Bad Bunny.
Popculture
'The Wilds': Fans of Canceled Amazon Prime Video Series Launch Petition to Save Show
Fans aren't going to let the Unsinkable Eight sink so easily. After it was confirmed last week that Amazon Prime Video canceled the young adult drama The Wilds after just two seasons, fans of the Sarah Streicher-created series are demanding the streamer reverse the decision, with a Change.org petition calling on Prime Video to renew The Wilds for Season 3.
The White Lotus: When does season 2 premiere?
Season two of hit show The White Lotus has landed a US premiere date.The Emmy-nominated comedy-drama – which followed a week of misadventures of the guests and employees at a tropical resort in its debut season – will make its return with a location change. On Wednesday (3 August), the streamer revealed that its second season will take place in Sicily and will premiere on HBO Max in the US in October.A specific day has yet to be announced. The forthcoming series will follow a new set of hotel employees and privileged vacationers. However, Jennifer Coolidge will reprise her...
wegotthiscovered.com
A blood-curdling supernatural horror places a curse on the Netflix Top 5
Horror movies are as reliable on streaming as they are in theaters, because it doesn’t matter how audiences choose to view them, people just want to be terrified. Things that go bump in the night are about as big a draw as anything on-demand, with The Wretched emerging from the woods to secure a high position on the Netflix charts.
