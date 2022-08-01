ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Brett Eldredge Books Three Nashville Shows to Kick Off This Year’s Christmas Season

By Carena Liptak
The Boot
The Boot
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
theboot.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
103GBF

A Secret Tennessee Mansion is Hosting an Immersive Haunted Cocktail Soiree

If Halloween, cocktails and weird experiences are your thing, this is the party for you!. If you are a fan of the strange and unusual, this cocktail experience definitely sounds like one for you! It's a Halloween-themed immersive cocktail experience that will be filled with the paranormal, specialty drinks and it will even take place inside of a secret mansion!
NASHVILLE, TN
thefamilyvacationguide.com

20 of the Best Family-Friendly Restaurants in Nashville

If you are taking a trip to Nashville any time soon, then it can be important to think ahead and consider where you might be eating. While adults can eat almost anywhere, you will want to find out any restaurants in Nashville that can accommodate your kids properly. Kid-friendly restaurants...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
City
Nashville, TN
The Boot

Interview: John Morgan Digs Into Old Heartaches for New Song, ‘Good With Goodbye’

John Morgan’s break in country music boasts an only-in-Nashville tale of meeting the right person at the right time. Before his permanent relocation to Music City, Morgan would crash on friends’ couches whenever he was in town to network and write songs. However, all of that couldn’t prepare him for a life-changing Uber ride he and his now-drummer took one night on the way out for dinner.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

6 Live Shows to Check out this Week – August 1, 2022

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: August 1 – August 7, 2022. Vince Gill photo from The Ryman Thursday – Sunday, August 4 -7, […] The post 6 Live Shows to Check out this Week – August 1, 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Axios Nashville

5 places to get hot chicken in Nashville

Hot chicken and Music City go together like three chords and the truth. Several restaurants around town pay homage to the original Nashville delicacy. Here are five places to start your own hot chicken journey. 1. Prince'sWhy it stands out: Open for over a century, Prince's is widely recognized as Nashville's original hot chicken stop. South Nashville: 5814 Nolensville Pike Ste. 110, open Monday-Saturday 11am-10pm.Assembly Food Hall: 5055 Broadway Place, open Monday-Wednesday 10am-10pm, Thursday 10am-11pm, Friday-Saturday 10am-1am, Sunday 10am-11pm. Photo: courtesy of @hafu.eats.nyc2. Bolton's Famous Hot ChickenWhy it stands out: Bolton's gives customers the courtesy of choosing from six...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brett Eldredge
The Boot

LeAnn Rimes Announces Joy-Filled Holiday Show at the Ryman

Christmas is now less than five months away, and while that's no cause for panic, it does mean there will be holiday show announcements in the coming months. Up first, LeAnn Rimes. The country singer took to social media to announce a special holiday show at the Ryman Auditorium, scheduled...
NASHVILLE, TN
visitsumnertn.com

Experience Jazz and Delightful Dining at Lighthouse on the Lake

Lighthouse on the Lake is an upscale event center and private club located in Hendersonville, TN. The facility includes two levels with seating for up to 200 on each floor. Events include fine and casual dining experiences for weddings, private parties, corporate meetings, and other diverse special events. Lighthouse Private Club Members pay monthly fees for access to the facility and to enjoy several VIP benefits. The facility also hosts a full-service brunch each 2nd and 4th Sunday of the month and is open to the public every Tuesday evening featuring live music from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Music#Fan Club#Holiday Season#Glow Live
racer.com

Changes made for IndyCar's return to Nashville

The second annual Nashville Grand Prix will take place on a revised 2.1-mile, 11-turn circuit that has seen the advice from NTT IndyCar Series drivers turned into improvements and modifications made around the Tennessean street course. To reduce the likelihood of the traffic jams and multi-car crashes that caused mayhem...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
Garden & Gun

A “Picker’s” Paradise: Columbia, Tennessee

Columbia, Tennessee, sits less than an hour south of Nashville but feels worlds away from the chaos of Broadway. Centered around the historic courthouse, Columbia’s downtown seems straight out of a Hallmark movie with art galleries, boutiques, and restaurants. This charm is one of many things that attracted Mike...
COLUMBIA, TN
yourwilliamson.com

A Little Something Extra: Williamson County Fair Guide

The 2022 Williamson County Fair has returned for its nine days of family fun. Be in the know of what activities are taking place this year and what new attractions there are to see. Here is your guide to the Fair, helping to makemplanning a breeze! Learn more, get your...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Another Broken Egg Cafe coming to Brentwood in former Vittles spot

A new breakfast spot is coming to Brentwood to replace a former mainstay. Another Broken Egg Cafe, a breakfast-focused chain restaurant, will be opening at 4936 Thoroughbred Lane in Brentwood, with a "coming soon" notice posted on the cafe's website. It's the former home of Vittles, the longtime meat-and-three that...
BRENTWOOD, TN
The Boot

The Boot

30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The top source for the latest country music news, videos, songs, interviews and live performances from countrys biggest stars.

Comments / 0

Community Policy