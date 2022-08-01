Brett Eldredge Books Three Nashville Shows to Kick Off This Year’s Christmas Season

theboot.com
Group of Tennessee Doctors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Williamson Democrats Offering Rides to the PollsAdvocate AndyWilliamson County, TN
Fait la Force Craft Beer Craft Fair, Saturday August 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Putting the Ho Ho Ho Back In Santa's Go Go Go!H TitsworthTennessee State
Free Things to Do in Nashville This Weekend!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
CONCERT REVIEW: Turnpike Troubadours’ Red Dirt Reunion Rocks Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium
Following a meteoric rise over the 2010's that saw the small town Oklahoma band rise from the Heartland to one of the top touring country bands around, the Turnpike Troubadours capped their reunion tour with a recently wrapped up two night run at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on July 29 and 30.
A Secret Tennessee Mansion is Hosting an Immersive Haunted Cocktail Soiree
If Halloween, cocktails and weird experiences are your thing, this is the party for you!. If you are a fan of the strange and unusual, this cocktail experience definitely sounds like one for you! It's a Halloween-themed immersive cocktail experience that will be filled with the paranormal, specialty drinks and it will even take place inside of a secret mansion!
thefamilyvacationguide.com
20 of the Best Family-Friendly Restaurants in Nashville
If you are taking a trip to Nashville any time soon, then it can be important to think ahead and consider where you might be eating. While adults can eat almost anywhere, you will want to find out any restaurants in Nashville that can accommodate your kids properly. Kid-friendly restaurants...
There’s One Reason Carly Pearce’s Band Worries About Her Onstage
Carly Pearce is a seasoned artist who has performed on countless stages, even before she had her first radio hit. That hasn't stopped her band from being just a tiny bit nervous when she's out there, and it's all because of her fashion choices. The "Never Wanted to Be That...
Interview: John Morgan Digs Into Old Heartaches for New Song, ‘Good With Goodbye’
John Morgan’s break in country music boasts an only-in-Nashville tale of meeting the right person at the right time. Before his permanent relocation to Music City, Morgan would crash on friends’ couches whenever he was in town to network and write songs. However, all of that couldn’t prepare him for a life-changing Uber ride he and his now-drummer took one night on the way out for dinner.
6 Live Shows to Check out this Week – August 1, 2022
One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: August 1 – August 7, 2022. Vince Gill photo from The Ryman Thursday – Sunday, August 4 -7, […] The post 6 Live Shows to Check out this Week – August 1, 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
5 places to get hot chicken in Nashville
Hot chicken and Music City go together like three chords and the truth. Several restaurants around town pay homage to the original Nashville delicacy. Here are five places to start your own hot chicken journey. 1. Prince'sWhy it stands out: Open for over a century, Prince's is widely recognized as Nashville's original hot chicken stop. South Nashville: 5814 Nolensville Pike Ste. 110, open Monday-Saturday 11am-10pm.Assembly Food Hall: 5055 Broadway Place, open Monday-Wednesday 10am-10pm, Thursday 10am-11pm, Friday-Saturday 10am-1am, Sunday 10am-11pm. Photo: courtesy of @hafu.eats.nyc2. Bolton's Famous Hot ChickenWhy it stands out: Bolton's gives customers the courtesy of choosing from six...
wgnsradio.com
Uncle Dave Macon Days Festival on October 7th - 8th / Tickets Available Now
Tickets for the Uncle Dave Macon Days October 7-8 are now on sale! Join the excitement. Take advantage of the Early Bird Special. Get your tickets for Friday night October 7, 5-10:30pm, $12 and Saturday, October 8, Gates Open at 11 Festival from 1-10:30pm $15. To buy your tickets now,...
Grandson of Ernest Tubb talks future of record shop in downtown Nashville
The closure of the Ernest Tubb Record Shop seemed to be the end of a 75-year story downtown. But a new group has bought the property, including Tubb's grandson.
LeAnn Rimes Announces Joy-Filled Holiday Show at the Ryman
Christmas is now less than five months away, and while that's no cause for panic, it does mean there will be holiday show announcements in the coming months. Up first, LeAnn Rimes. The country singer took to social media to announce a special holiday show at the Ryman Auditorium, scheduled...
You can spend the night at the W Nashville and help a dog's adoption
One downtown hotel is partnering with the Nashville Human Association to help promote shelter pups during August.
visitsumnertn.com
Experience Jazz and Delightful Dining at Lighthouse on the Lake
Lighthouse on the Lake is an upscale event center and private club located in Hendersonville, TN. The facility includes two levels with seating for up to 200 on each floor. Events include fine and casual dining experiences for weddings, private parties, corporate meetings, and other diverse special events. Lighthouse Private Club Members pay monthly fees for access to the facility and to enjoy several VIP benefits. The facility also hosts a full-service brunch each 2nd and 4th Sunday of the month and is open to the public every Tuesday evening featuring live music from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
This Is Tennessee's Most Famous Deli Sandwich
Cheapism found the best deli sandwich in each state, including this favorite in Tennessee.
racer.com
Changes made for IndyCar's return to Nashville
The second annual Nashville Grand Prix will take place on a revised 2.1-mile, 11-turn circuit that has seen the advice from NTT IndyCar Series drivers turned into improvements and modifications made around the Tennessean street course. To reduce the likelihood of the traffic jams and multi-car crashes that caused mayhem...
Dan + Shay’s Tour Rider Is Missing One Very Important Item — Taste of Country Nights, On Demand [Listen]
Evan Paul hosts Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, a weekly country music interview podcast that focuses on the music. Follow wherever podcasts are found, like Apple Podcasts and Spotify, and leave a rating and review. This show is part of the Townsquare Media On Demand network.
New restaurant opens at Nashville International Airport
The Southern Steak & Oyster is now open at Nashville International Airport.
The most expensive home for sale in Nashville
The most expensive home Zillow lists for sale in the Nashville area is tucked away on Chickering Road on a 49-acre estate.
Garden & Gun
A “Picker’s” Paradise: Columbia, Tennessee
Columbia, Tennessee, sits less than an hour south of Nashville but feels worlds away from the chaos of Broadway. Centered around the historic courthouse, Columbia’s downtown seems straight out of a Hallmark movie with art galleries, boutiques, and restaurants. This charm is one of many things that attracted Mike...
yourwilliamson.com
A Little Something Extra: Williamson County Fair Guide
The 2022 Williamson County Fair has returned for its nine days of family fun. Be in the know of what activities are taking place this year and what new attractions there are to see. Here is your guide to the Fair, helping to makemplanning a breeze! Learn more, get your...
williamsonhomepage.com
Another Broken Egg Cafe coming to Brentwood in former Vittles spot
A new breakfast spot is coming to Brentwood to replace a former mainstay. Another Broken Egg Cafe, a breakfast-focused chain restaurant, will be opening at 4936 Thoroughbred Lane in Brentwood, with a "coming soon" notice posted on the cafe's website. It's the former home of Vittles, the longtime meat-and-three that...
