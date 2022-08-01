Lubbock Teachers Turn to Crowdfunding for Projects and Supplies

lonestar995fm.com
Lubbock is Getting Something Different near Quaker & 98th Street
Looking to try something different in Lubbock? Here is your chance. Lubbock's Something Different Grill is getting a second location for more people to be able to enjoy their food. If you've never been this restaurant has six locations, about to be seven. Some are in Texas and a few...
You Can Stay in This One of a Kind Bus in Lubbock
If you are looking for a weekend getaway in Lubbock, or you're traveling through the area, you'll want to take a look at this Airbnb property. This rental is a converted bus that now functions as a cozy place to stay. With enough space for three guests, a well decorated space, and a peaceful location, this unique stay is something you have to check out. Keep scrolling to see inside this one of a kind Airbnb that you can rent in Lubbock, Texas.
Lubbock Back to School Supply Drive & Skate Night
Looking for something fun to do and help others? Check out this awesome event coming to Lubbock. With how much school supplies cost, this event is helping raise supplies for others. "We are proud to be able to put this event together. We have worked with the community for years...
City of Lubbock Plans To Close Most Pools For Good After This Summer
Enjoy the municipal pools in Lubbock while you can, because if the proposed City of Lubbock budget passes, most of the pools will be closed for good. This past Monday, the Lubbock City Council was presented with the 2023 proposed budget and among the items including in the budget is the future of the Lubbock pools. The plan moving forward is to close all municipal pools in Lubbock except for the pool located at Clapp Park. Instead of pouring money into pools that are in desperate need of costly repairs, the City of Lubbock will use $7.8 million dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act to replace the pools with three splash pads. Again, only Clapp Park would keep a pool.
Did People In Lubbock Lose Their Damn Minds Over A Free Water Bottle?
You just know when someone offers something for free, there are those who will take advantage of the situation, and those who will inevitably complain about it. You'll notice which side I am on in due course. Yesterday, my wife mentioned that the hyper-popular and amazing Dutch Bros was offering...
32 Children Went Missing in Texas in July, Including One From Lubbock
Summer is supposed to be a fun season for kids. Hanging out with friends, playing sports, jumping in the pool and even getting to relax without thinking too much about having to go back to school. And while that may be how all families want to spend their Summer, not all get to.
This ‘Prank’ Happening in Lubbock Could Cost You a Ton of Money
There seems to be a new prank happening in Lubbock or possibly in one area of Lubbock. Either way, if you're the victim, it could end up costing you some money. According to the Nextdoor app, kids in Lubbock are going around and turning on water hoses and just letting them run until someone in the house notices and turns off the water. I'm not sure if the kids wait down the street or laugh while saying "they got hosed," but apparently it's happened more than once.
Lubbock Drivers Aren’t Actually as Bad as You Think
Something everyone in Lubbock can agree on is that we have some terrible drivers here. However, they could be a lot worse. I definitely agree that Lubbock drivers are horrible at times. There are the trucks that speed by and cut you off, the old folks that go 20 miles per hour under the speed limit, and the large population that forgets how to drive whenever the road is slightly wet or, God forbid, icy.
Free Immunizations Children Will Need In Time for Back To School
This August 7th starts the week off for National Health Center Week and will continue on until August 13th. To kick start National Health Center Week the Lubbock Community Health Center, Inc. will be hosting a Back to School Summer Fun Fest at their Wellness Center on Saturday, August 6th.
Stuck in Dallas: Lubbock Radio Personality Struggles to Make it Home
This past week I traveled across the country to visit my family. The trip went by with very few hiccups and everything seemed great - until the very last day. Anyone that’s traveled by plane recently knows how crazy things are. Flights are constantly delayed and sometimes canceled, leaving hundreds of people out of luck. I’m typically pretty fortunate when flying, so even if there is some sort of delay, things still work out okay in the end. However, trying to make it home this time was messier than ever.
The Best Way to Spend Your Vacation in Lubbock
After taking a week-long vacation in the Hub City, I can definitively say what I think is the best way to spend your vacation in Lubbock. Don't go anywhere. Don't do anything. Stay home and sleep. Okay, the article isn't actually over yet. Wouldn't that be funny, though?. It's definitely...
Lubbock Food Truck Draws Long Lines With Amazing Food & Drinks
Oh man y'all I don't know if you are ready to learn about this new amazing spot in Lubbock. When something opens in Lubbock they get a lot of attention but man this food truck is killing it with long lines and great food and drinks. I was not ready...
Lubbock’s Favorite Noodle Bar Is Getting a Second Location
I'm so excited about this news and this business. How do freshly-made noodles sound? And I mean, made fresh every day. Or maybe some hot soup on a cold Lubbock day? This place doesn't need much explanation because it completely took Lubbock by storm when they opened. If you've never...
‘Bad’ at Drinking and Driving: Lubbock Man Arrested for Hit-and-Run
A Lubbock man was arrested for a hit-and-run crash that injured 4 people and told police afterwards that he was "bad" at drinking and driving. KAMC News reports that the incident happened on Thursday, July 28th near 19th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. A witness who wasn't involved in the crash followed the suspect, 32-year-old Bobby Chris Reyes, to the 300 block of University Avenue. Police arrived at the scene and tried to take Reyes into custody, but it took 3 officers to arrest him as he struggled.
Here’s What Goes Down When A Lubbock Band Finds Out They Were Double-Booked
It ain't fun, I'll tell you that much. There aren't many things more frustrating than working out travel plans for weeks, loading up all your gear, driving 5 and a half hours out of town and then showing up to a venue you thought you were playing at to find out some other band is scheduled to play instead.
Should Lubbock ISD Be Able to Lock Up Cell Phones During Class?
A recent article was published about a Texas school district implementing a policy in which students' phones will be locked up during class to alleviate distractions. Parents and teachers were conflicted about whether or not it's a good idea. Should policies like this be implemented in Lubbock schools, or are...
Wolfforth Coffee Shop’s Free Plan B Kits Offer Draws Mixed Emotions, Complaints to Police
A local coffee shop is getting some mixed reactions after they've started giving away Plan B kits. Tumbleweed & Sage Coffeehouse in Wolfforth, Texas announced earlier this week that they were going to be giving out free Plan B kits after partnering with Jane's Due Process, a non-profit organization that helps minors who are not able to or don't have access to reproductive services.
Proposed City of Lubbock Budget Cuts The Tax Rate, But Taxpayers Will Still Pay More
The Lubbock City Council has been presented with a budget for the next fiscal year which will be discussed a lot this week during workshops at Citizens Tower. Those workshops on Wednesday and Thursday are scheduled for 2:00 pm and yes citizens can attend. There are many different parts of...
Weekend Vehicle Chase in Lubbock Ends in Crash, 1 Person Injured
A robbery in Lubbock over the weekend turned into a vehicle pursuit. According to KAMC News, the Lubbock Police Department received a report of a theft and were dispatched to a business Saturday night (July 30th) at 10:22 p.m. in the 2900 block of 50th street. Police that arrived on scene saw three suspects leaving the store and attempting to flee the scene in a vehicle.
How Rude! Are People in Lubbock Acting More Like Complete Jerks Lately?
Maybe it's the heat that won't go away or the fact that everyone seems to be getting Covid-19 again, but more and more I notice that whenever I leave the house, people in Lubbock are starting to act like straight up punks. This is in direct conflict with the usual...
