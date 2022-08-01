ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

SCSU’s Banaian: Reason for Declining Gas Prices

By Jay Caldwell
96.7 The River
96.7 The River
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
river967.com

Comments / 0

Related
96.7 The River

SCSU’s Banaian: Reasons for Supply Chain Issues in Central MN

Road construction projects, car parts, home improvement projects and more aspects of American life continue to be impacted by supply chain issues. St. Cloud State University Dean, School of Public Affairs and Economics professor King Banaian joined me on WJON. He says China has had rolling shutdowns because of their policy to have zero COVID. China has locked down various parts of the country in particular the southeastern zone where there is a lot of trade.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

New Report Shows Record High Job Vacancies

ST. PAUL -- Area businesses are still looking for more help, and it may be impossible for Central Minnesota to fill every open job. The latest report from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) shows business in central Minnesota posted more than 21,000 vacancies in the fourth quarter of 2021, the latest report available. Central Minnesota reported an 8.1% vacancy rate, are more than eight open positions for every 100 filled jobs.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

Average Gas Prices Fall for 7th Straight Week

UNDATED -- Gas prices continue to fall in Minnesota. Gas Buddy says average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 18.7 cents per gallon in the last week, an average $4.14. Gas Buddy says average gas prices are falling in every state, with the national average down for the seventh straight week.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

Temporary Four-Way Stop Near CentraCare Southway Clinic

ST. CLOUD -- A south St. Cloud intersection will temporarily become a four-way stop due to some construction work in the area. The intersection of 33rd Street South and Southway Drive will have a temporary all-way stop while CentraCare reconstructs its parking lot. The stop signs are to help accommodate...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Cloud, MN
Cars
Local
Minnesota Traffic
Saint Cloud, MN
Business
Minnesota State
Minnesota Cars
City
Saint Cloud, MN
Local
Minnesota Business
Saint Cloud, MN
Traffic
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota Home To Be Featured On Ugliest House In America

Ope! If you want to see one of the ugliest homes in Minnesota, you have a chance in just a few days. Of course, we mean this in the best way possible. There have been some very interesting homes for sale in Minnesota in recent times. Some are shocking. Some are beautiful. Some are downright strange! For example, a recent home for sale in St. Cloud is one of the most colorful homes I have ever seen.
MINNESOTA STATE
KFIL Radio

Emergency Drills Planned for SE Minnesota Nuclear Plant

Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News)- Emergency responders from agencies in Minnesota and Wisconsin plan to conduct emergency response drills at the Prairie Island Nuclear Generating Plant near Red Wing Tuesday. An advisory from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety says the agency will lead the simulated emergency that involves 20...
RED WING, MN
96.7 The River

What Becomes of Your St. Cloud Compost Bags

The city of St. Cloud picks up the clear/white compost bags from the street corner of St. Cloud residents Mondays from spring to fall. St. Cloud Assistant Public Works Director Dan Legatt joined me on WJON. He says the clear/white compost bags are made of corn starch and are biodegradable which means they break down over time. These bags are picked up and dropped off at the St. Cloud compost site. They are later picked up and brought to Creekside Soil in Hutchinson where the material is turned into black dirt. Legatt says Creekside is another Government entity. The material after it is processed in Hutchinson is returned to the compost site in St. Cloud as nutrient rich black dirt and is available for St. Cloud residents with a compost site pass.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Vehicles#St Cloud State Dean#Wjon
knsiradio.com

25th Avenue North Closing Next Week in St. Cloud

(KNSI) – Starting next week, 25th Avenue North is closed between 1st Street North and 8th Street North in St. Cloud. The road resurfacing work is slated to begin on Monday, August 8th. The city’s engineering department does not expect the affected area to be reopened until early September. The estimate is weather dependent.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
CBS Minnesota

DNR warns Minnesota boat owners of inaccessible launches and dangerously low water levels

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Not all boats are floating right now because water levels are dangerously low on many Twin Cities lakes and rivers.If you were hoping to cool off in this heat by boating, it might not be your best option because the DNR says you risk damaging the bottom of your boat.The DNR says low water levels are making access on boat launches difficult. They said the most problematic launches on Twin Cities lakes right now are Sand Point and Dewitt launches on Prior Lake, and then the only launch on Spring Lake, which is next door to...
SAINT PAUL, MN
96.7 The River

New Beers Announced for this Year’s Minnesota State Fair

ST. PAUL -- Two local breweries will be making some special beers just for the Minnesota State Fair. Lupulin Brewing Company in Big Lake will be offering their Cherry Limeade Blonde. It will be sold at the Hangar on the northeast corner of Underwood Street and Murphy Avenue. Lupulin also has created an IPA called Fair Mullet, which will be sold at the Ball Park Cafe on the state fairgrounds.
MINNESOTA STATE
srperspective.com

‘We really like it here’

BUSINESS PROFILE: REALIFE COOPERATIVE AT MUELLER GARDENS. Cooperative living in a peaceful St. Cloud neighborhood. Some people enjoy owning a home close to the city where they can shop, visit museums, or attend an entertainment venue. Others may prefer living in a country setting where they can enjoy nature in a peaceful surrounding.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

96.7 The River

St. Cloud, MN
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://river967.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy