Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants prediction and odds Mon. 8/1: SF hopes to avenge sweep

Cardinals Offer A Quick Goodbye To A Talented Player
It’s never easy to say goodbye to a fan favorite. Yesterday, with the clock ticking before the trade deadline, the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Yankees completed a trade that sent left-hander Jordan Montgomery to St. Louis in exchange for Gold Glove center fielder Harrison Bader. Bader was...
Yankees new electric centerfielder breaks down injury, move to Bronx
The New York Yankees made a surprise trade just before the trade deadline expired on Tuesday evening. General manager Brian Cashman sent left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for Harrison Bader, arguably the best defensive centerfielder in baseball. The problem is that Bader is currently...
Cubs announcers roast Cardinals vets Adam Wainwright, Yadier Molina
The Chicago Cubs’ broadcast team had a bit of fun at the expense of two St. Louis Cardinals stalwarts during Tuesday’s broadcast. Play-by-play man Jon Sciambi had some fun with the fact that veteran batterymates Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright were employing MLB’s new PitchCom system during Tuesday’s contest. Sciambi compared that to one’s grandparents getting their first mobile phone, which prompted laughter — and a half-hearted defense — from color commentator Jim Deshaies.
Noah Syndergaard has funny reaction to Phillies trade: 'Well, this is awkward'
Noah Syndergaard is headed to the Philadelphia Phillies, and he may have to make amends with the Phillie Phanatic upon his arrival. The Los Angeles Angels traded Syndergaard to the Phillies on Tuesday for outfielder Mickey Moniak and Single-A outfielder Jadiel Sanchez. Syndergaard signed a one-year, $21 million deal with the Angels during the offseason.
Braves involved in trade talks surrounding Noah Syndergaard
The Hot Stove is burning up! Juan Soto was just traded to the Padres, and the Braves made a pair of under-the-radar trades late last night by acquiring Jake Odorizzi from the Astros in exchange for Will Smith and Robbie Grossman from the Tigers. But they might not be done just yet after reports surfaced the Braves were involved in trade talks surrounding Noah Syndergaard.
Former Milwaukee Bucks Star Still A Free Agent
On August 4, NBA veteran Tony Snell still remains a free agent for any team in the league to sign. The 30-year-old has played for the New Orleans Pelicans, Atlanta Hawks, Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks, Portland Trail Blazers and Detroit Pistons over his career. Last season was his ninth year...
Why did the Yankees trade Jordan Montgomery for Harrison Bader?
The Yankees trading Jordan Montgomery is still a head-scratcher. How they could trade their #4 starter when Taillon has struggled, Severino is hurt, and German is currently starting is weird. The trade for Harrison Bader, who is on the IL, is also pretty strange. Brian Cashman has always seemed to have a flare for the dramatic with strange deals, and this is no exception. Harrison Bader is a question mark, the pitching depth is weakened, and everyone in the fanbase is puzzled as to what is going on. I did not like this trade at all at first, but now? Well, I think it might make a bit of sense.
Chicago Bears: One Player On His Way Out While Another Likely Stays
The drama is already high at Chicago Bears training camp. One player looks to be on his way out of town while another one who was thought to be out suddenly is back in. The Chicago Bears are less than a week into training camp yet the drama is already high. Contract disputes dominated from the start, but at least they’re not ugly. There is just nothing going on yet.
2022 AFC prediction: Lamar Jackson, Ravens have insane value to win conference
The calendar has turned to August, so that means one thing. Gambling. On football. The thing is, there are no games for a few weeks. Obviously, there are NFL Preseason games but I'm talking about games that count. We'll have to make do with NCAA Football games at the end...
Yankees could create insane starting rotation with one last big splash at trade deadline
The New York Yankees made a big move on Monday, just one day before the trade deadline expired. Aside from acquiring bullpen arm Scott Effross via the Chicago Cubs, general manager Brian Cashman executed a trade for Oakland Athletics starting pitcher, Frankie Montas. Montas is a fantastic starter who will...
Nationals release former All-Star Alcides Escobar, open roster spot for Luke Voit
Escobar played 40 games for the Nationals this season, making just 131 plate appearances. He finished with eight RBI while slashing .281/.260/282. The 35-year-old also made two relief appearances on the mound during blowouts for the Nationals. Over 1.2 innings of work, Escobar allowed two earned runs off three hits, sporting a 10.80 ERA.
Dolphins' owner suspended, fined $1.5M; team loses draft picks
The NFL on Tuesday suspended and fined Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross and stripped the team of two draft picks following a league investigation into tampering and tanking allegations from 2019-22. A six-month probe led by former U.S. attorney Mary Jo White found the club had "impermissible communications" with Tom...
Kansas City Royals News
My Dad owns a pretty popular baseball video game and plays it on a consistent basis. The game lets him acquire just about any past or present players and add them to his lineup. Kansas City Royals News / Royals Review / 6 hours ago. A look at Royals career...
Chicago White Sox News
The Guardians remain the only team playing better than anticipated, and that doesn’t bode well for Minny and Chicago We’ve been told all season long that the White Sox have an easy second-half schedule (they do) and will play better against lesser competition. Luis Robert Returns to a...
A Realistic Prediction for the 22’ New York Giants
Tis the season for yearly predictions but how many of them are actually realistic and not subject to wishful thinking or pessimism from those already protecting themselves from future emotional damage? Let’s cut to the chase. I can tell you with confidence that the Giants will win anywhere from two to twelve games in 2022 and that is as realistically accurate of a prediction as it gets because neither I, the beat reporters nor even you have any real idea what is going to happen this year.
NFL defensive coach diagnoses Patrick Mahomes' only flaw: 'Maybe he has to adapt a little bit'
Patrick Mahomes is a special quarterback. At just 26 years old he already has a Super Bowl win under his belt with the Kansas City Chiefs and an MVP award to his name. Outside of Aaron Rodgers, who was ranked higher than Mahomes in The Athletic's 2022 quarterback tier rankings, there's nobody as magical with the ball in their hands as Mahomes. Rodgers has been doing it for longer and is still tearing it up, coming off his second-straight MVP and fourth overall, but there's a case to be made that Mahomes is just as talented of a quarterback and just as fun to watch — if not more.
Padres Star Comments On The New-Look Roster
In just a matter of days, the San Diego Padres have completely transformed their roster and now are serious World Series contenders. On Monday, they acquired left-hander Josh Hader from the Milwaukee Brewers in a trade that shocked the entire world. On Tuesday, the day of the trade deadline, they...
Cardinals Fan Shares A Concern Following The Trade Deadline
The St. Louis Cardinals were one of many teams that were said to be in on slugger Juan Soto at the trade deadline. However, the Cards bowed out of the sweepstakes late on Monday night after days of negotiating with the Washington Nationals, and the San Diego Padres swooped in and acquired the slugger.
Rams Should Sign Recently Released Division Rival
Ford played three seasons with the 49ers; that is a maximum of 49 regular season games he could have played. The 31-year-old appeared in just 18 of those potential games. Although injury plagued his run with the 49ers, he was still good when he was on the gridiron. As a member of the team, Ford tallied 9.5 sacks and a trio of forced fumbles. The man was productive in, all totaled, a game over a full season in the bay area.
Los Angeles Angels News
Perry Minasian Understands He Must ‘Build A Better Roster’. This season’s trade deadline signaled a different direction for the Los Angeles Angels with the exit of Raisel Iglesias at the back-end of the bullpen and Noah Syndergaard in the rotation, but general manager Perry Minasian expressed his optimism and current standing of the roster going forward.
