Giants training camp: 8 takeaways from Day 5

The New York Giants returned to practice on Monday as the second week of training camp got underway. And for the Giants, it will also be the final week without football until next year.

As they traditionally do, things kicked off with head coach Brian Daboll conducting his daily press conference. He put a bow on the team’s first week and then began outlining what lay ahead.

Here are eight quick takeaways from Day 5 of practice.

Emphasis on the run game

Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sportss

The modernized NFL is heavy on the pass but that’s not where the Giants focused on Monday. Rather, Daboll and his staff focused much more heavily on the run game.

“Big week ahead of us starting today. We’re in full pads,” Daboll said, adding they will place an emphasis on the run. “This is where the game is played.”

The Giants will, of course, focus more heavily on the pass as the week progresses but the ground game is where they turned their attention early.

Belton, Feliciano ailing

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The Giants were without several players on Monday, including center Jon Feliciano and rookie safety Dane Belton.

Daboll said the hope is that Feliciano returns on Tuesday but it may not be until Wednesday. There’s been no update on his condition other than that he’s “working through” some things. Sounds more extensive than heat exhaustion.

Belton, meanwhile, was in a sling and that does not bode well for a quick return.

Additionally, tight end Ricky Seals-Jones and defensive back Jarren Williams also missed practice.

Shane Lemieux again saw snaps at center in Feliciano’s absence.

Killing a narrative

Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

There was a lot of talk during the Giants’ acclimation period that quarterback Daniel Jones was too sloppy. And in some respects, that was true.

It turns out however, some of his interceptions on 50-50 balls were intended. As part as Daboll’s practice structure, they were meant to test the defensive back’s ability to go up and get the ball.

This is why it’s important not to jump to conclusions, overreact or pot-stir.

That being said, Jones did himself no favors on Monday. He was under constant pressure and did not play well.

Increased role for KT?

Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Kadarius Toney — also known as “KT” to Daboll — will be taking on increased responsibility.

What will that entail? Daboll was not specific but it’s entirely possible (if not likely) that it will include the wildcat formation and perhaps Toney even tossing some passes. After all, he is a dynamic player with a big arm.

Molding the rookies

John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants have, understandably, spent a significant amount of time preparing their rookies for life in the NFL. And not just life on the field, but off of it as well.

Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen have spoken with them at length about their responsibilities to the team, each other, themselves and their families.

This sort of person-to-person interaction is what will set Schoen, Daboll and their staff apart from the rest.

Real tackling

Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports

Added physicality comes when the pads go on, which is precisely what Daboll expected. And he might kick it up another notch with live tackling this week.

The Giants want to proceed with caution while tackling, but also recognize the importance of preparing players for live game situations with live game simulation.

Bill Polian in the house

Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

Giants owner John Mara was back at practice on Monday but he wasn’t alone. Included in Mara’s entourage was former NFL general manager and Pro Football Hall of Famer, Bill Polian.

The Giants regularly have guests during training camp. Last week, retired running back Brandon Jacobs was among those who showed up.

Also in the house on Monday (at work, not as guests) were Brian Baldinger and his crew.

Testy practice

John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants saw their first fight of camp last Friday when offensive lineman Shane Lemieux and defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence got into it.

On Monday, we saw a few more minor scuffles. Linebacker Cam Brown was at the center of a few.

It’s hot and the pads are on, so this should come as little surprise.