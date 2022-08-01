Oceaneering Wins ROV Service Deal With Petrobras

www.rigzone.com
Related
rigzone.com
Who Is Europe's Top Gas Supplier?
A new BofA Global Research report sent to Rigzone recently has revealed the identity of Europe's number one gas supplier. — According to a BofA Global Research report sent to Rigzone recently, Norway is now Europe’s number one gas supplier. Norway supplies around 50 percent of Europe’s domestic...
rigzone.com
Transocean Contract Backlog Hits $7B+
Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) announced Tuesday that the Deepwater Conqueror ultra-deepwater drillship has been awarded a two-year contract by a “major operator” for work in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. Under the deal, payment for the drillship comes in at $440,000 per day with up to an incremental...
rigzone.com
Big Oil Consistent: TotalEnergies, Eni Post Huge Profit Rises
The second quarter of the year has been a real profit bonanza for Big Oil with almost all members reporting record-smashing numbers with TotalEnergies and Eni reporting pretty much the same. The second quarter of the year has been a real profit bonanza for Big Oil companies with all members so far reporting record-smashing numbers – TotalEnergies and Eni reported pretty much the same.
rigzone.com
Trio Joins Forces To Bid For Mediterranean Offshore Wind Tender
A consortium of TotalEnergies, Corio Generation, and Qair has been pre-selected to participate in a competitive tender to develop two floating windfarms in the Mediterranean Sea. A consortium of TotalEnergies, Corio Generation, and Qair has been pre-selected by the French Directorate General for Energy and Climate (DGEC) to participate in a competitive tender to develop two floating windfarms in the Mediterranean Sea.
IN THIS ARTICLE
rigzone.com
Petrobras Hits Gas Off Colombia
Petrobras, in partnership with Exopetrol, has hit more gas in the Uchuva-1 exploratory well in the Tyrona Block offshore Colombia. Petrobras has confirmed a new natural gas find in Colombian deep waters in the Uchuva-1 exploratory well in the Tyrona Block. Petrobras, as the operator, holds 44.44 percent working interest,...
rigzone.com
Oil Falls to Pre War Level as Demand Eases
Oil extended declines to the lowest in almost six months as weaker US gasoline demand and recessionary fears weighed on markets. West Texas Intermediate fell 2.3% to $88.54 a barrel, a level last seen in the weeks leading up to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. This week’s descent was touched off by government data showing Americans are driving less than they did in the summer of 2020. Fears of an economic slowdown have intensified along with the potential impacts on crude demand.
rigzone.com
BP And Eni Establish Joint Venture Angolan Business
BP and Eni have officially established Azule Energy – the new 50/50 independent joint venture combining the two companies' Angolan businesses. — BP and Eni have officially established Azule Energy – the new 50/50 independent joint venture combining the two companies’ Angolan businesses. Azule Energy is...
rigzone.com
Fitch Solutions Unveils Latest Oil Price Forecast
Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research has left its Brent crude price outlook unchanged this month, a new report from the company has revealed. The business currently sees the Brent price averaging $105 per barrel in 2022 and $100 per barrel in 2023, before dropping to $88 per barrel in 2024 and 2025, and $85 per barrel in 2026, the report highlighted. The price predictions are identical to company forecasts made in July.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
rigzone.com
TechnipFMC Gets Work On Guyana Gas To Energy Project
TechnipFMC has been awarded a significant contract by ExxonMobil affiliate, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited, for the Gas to Energy Project in Guyana. — Oilfield services firm TechnipFMC has been awarded a significant contract by ExxonMobil affiliate, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited, for the Gas to Energy Project in Guyana.
rigzone.com
Shell Chooses Aker Solutions For Jackdaw Platform Construction
Shell has awarded a contract to Aker Solutions for the delivery of a not permanently attended installation for the Jackdaw gas field. — Supermajor Shell has awarded a contract to Aker Solutions for the delivery of a not permanently attended installation (NPAI) for the Jackdaw gas field. The award...
rigzone.com
McDermott and KBR In Ammonia Tech Partnership
McDermott International and KBR have signed a licensing agreement for KBR's proprietary ammonia technologies. — Engineering and construction powerhouses McDermott International and KBR have put pen to paper on a licensing deal to provide integrated solutions for KBR’s proprietary ammonia technologies. Ammonia produced from renewable or low-carbon sources...
rigzone.com
Oil Majors Make Leadership Changes
Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) and BP (NYSE: BP) both announced leadership changes this week. Chevron announced the appointment of Alana K. Knowles as vice president and controller - effective March 1, 2023 - who will lead Chevron’s accounting policy and external reporting, financial reporting and analysis, internal controls and digital finance organizations, the company highlighted.
rigzone.com
Oil Falls on Slowing US Demand Concerns
Oil plunged after a US inventory report signaled slowing demand and the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed to a small production increase in September. West Texas Intermediate futures fell 4% to settle at $90.66 a barrel, the lowest level since early February, before Russia invaded Ukraine. A bearish government report dragged prices lower as crude stockpiles rose by more than 4 million barrels, while the four-week seasonal average for gasoline demand fell below the 2020 level.
rigzone.com
CGG Inks BP Deal, Licenses New Studies To USA Energy Company
CGG has secured a multi-year deal with BP to support its subsurface digital strategy, and licenses two new studies in the U.S. to an energy company. CGG has struck a major multi-year global data transformation and curation deal with bp, that will play a key role in supporting BP’s Subsurface digital strategy.
rigzone.com
Union Concerned Over Crew Safety Aboard FPSO Under Tow
Unite the Union has raised safety concerns for the crew aboard the Foinaven FPSO with continuous strike action set to begin on Friday, August 5. — Unite the Union has raised safety concerns for the crew aboard the Foinaven FPSO with continuous strike action set to begin on Friday, August 5.
rigzone.com
BP Second Quarter Profits Highest In 14 Years
BP has decided to raise its dividend and boost share buybacks after second-quarter profits hit a 14-year high due to higher refining margins and trading. Oil supermajor BP has decided to raise its dividend and boost share buybacks after tripling second-quarter profits due to higher refining margins and trading. BP...
rigzone.com
Duo Developing First UK Offshore Wind Powered Oil Platform
Cerulean Winds and Ping Petroleum UK have signed an agreement to create one of the UK's first offshore oil and gas facilities powered by offshore wind. — Cerulean Winds and Ping Petroleum UK have signed an agreement to create one of the UK’s first offshore oil and gas facilities powered by offshore wind.
rigzone.com
Analyst Gives Year-End Oil Price Warning
Enverus Intelligence Research (EIR) has released a new report that assesses the continued impact of Covid-19, the Ukraine war and weakening global economy on near-term oil and gas balances. Looking at oil prices, one of the report’s authors and an EIR director, Bill Farren-Price, warned that downside risks are becoming...
rigzone.com
Oil Rises Slightly in Anticipation of OPEC Meeting
Oil rose after swinging in a choppy session as traders counted down to an OPEC+ crude production meeting. West Texas Intermediate settled above $94 after trading in an almost $4 range on Tuesday. Markets wavered earlier in the session amid concerns that US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan would intensify tensions with China.
India hikes interest rates to pre-pandemic level
India's central bank on Friday hiked interest rates for the third time in four months, as Asia's third-largest economy contends with a widening trade deficit and weakening currency. India's benchmark Sensex index erased early losses to trade 0.56 percent higher on Friday following the interest rate decision. ng/grk/cwl
Comments / 0