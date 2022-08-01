Oil Majors, Elon Musk to Appear at ONS This Month

www.rigzone.com
International Business Times
Oil Prices Tumble More Than $2 Ahead Of Potential Large U.S. Rate Hike
Oil prices fell more than $2 on Thursday as investors focused on the prospect of a large U.S. rate hike later this month that could stem inflation but at the same time hit oil demand. Brent crude futures for September were down $2.14 to $97.43 a barrel at 1038 GMT...
Over 5 million barrels of US reserve oil were exported to Asia and Europe last month as domestic refineries run at full capacity, report says
The exports follow similar shipments of Strategic Petroleum Reserve crude in April, when three ships went to Europe to replace Russian oil.
rigzone.com
Who Is Europe's Top Gas Supplier?
A new BofA Global Research report sent to Rigzone recently has revealed the identity of Europe's number one gas supplier. — According to a BofA Global Research report sent to Rigzone recently, Norway is now Europe’s number one gas supplier. Norway supplies around 50 percent of Europe’s domestic...
rigzone.com
Big Oil Consistent: TotalEnergies, Eni Post Huge Profit Rises
The second quarter of the year has been a real profit bonanza for Big Oil with almost all members reporting record-smashing numbers with TotalEnergies and Eni reporting pretty much the same. The second quarter of the year has been a real profit bonanza for Big Oil companies with all members so far reporting record-smashing numbers – TotalEnergies and Eni reported pretty much the same.
FOXBusiness
Former oil exec warns recession comes alongside energy crises: 'Gas will exceed $5 again' soon
Joe Petrowski, former CEO of Cumberland Farms Gulf Oil Group, said on Monday that he is "absolutely certain" the United States will be in a recession. Speaking on "Mornings with Maria," he noted that a recession usually comes along with "every energy crisis," especially since energy is 7% of gross domestic product (GDP), the broadest measure of goods and services produced across the economy.
Here's why tapping the US oil reserve has led to America increasing crude exports - and why even more US energy supplies could be shipped overseas
"But the unintended consequence of federal intervention is that more barrels than ever before are being sold to international buyers," Rystad said.
Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
Jeep Is Leaving China Before It's Too Late
Stellantis-owned Jeep has taken the decision to shut its only factory in China over increasing political concerns, said CEO Carlos Tavares. This follows an announcement that the SUV maker would be terminating its 12-year-long partnership with Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC), a state-owned company that produced Jeeps for the Chinese market.
Oil markets haven't yet priced in the rising risk of recession, which could lead to major declines if one transpires, JPMorgan says
The oil market has yet to price in a worldwide recession taking hold, JPMorgan said this week. But the risk of a recession is rising, it said in a week that saw a contraction in second-quarter US GDP. Oil prices tend to drop 30% to 40% in all recessions, the...
Australia tells exporters to keep natural gas at home to avoid an energy crunch - which could cause prices to soar even further
The Australian government has warned of a liquefied natural gas shortfall. It has asked exporters to divert supplies to the domestic market - which could push prices even higher. Europe is currently experiencing a gas supply crisis, with regional prices doubling over the last two months. Australia has warned of...
Russian state-energy giant Gazprom saw its natural-gas production in July slump to its lowest level since 2008
Gazprom's July output was 774 million cubic meters a day — 14% lower on-month, according to Bloomberg. Output this year so far is 12% lower on-year.
The stock market could surge 18% to new highs by year-end as the 2022 bear market is over, Fundstrat says
New highs in the stock market could arrive a lot sooner than investors expect, according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee. He said the S&P 500 could hit new highs before year-end as the 2022 bear market is over. "When bad news doesn't take down markets, it is time for investors to...
rigzone.com
Transocean Contract Backlog Hits $7B+
Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) announced Tuesday that the Deepwater Conqueror ultra-deepwater drillship has been awarded a two-year contract by a “major operator” for work in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. Under the deal, payment for the drillship comes in at $440,000 per day with up to an incremental...
AOL Corp
Oil sell-off: 'We believe this move has overshot,' Goldman Sachs says
The violent sell-off in oil prices amid recession fears may prove short-lived, according to Goldman Sachs. "We believe this move has overshot," Goldman Sachs commodities strategist Damien Courvalin stated in a new note to clients. "While risks of a future recession are growing, key to our bullish view is that the current oil deficit remains unresolved, with demand destruction through high prices the only solver left as still declining inventories approach critically low levels."
rigzone.com
Traders Betting on End of Oil Price Dip
Rigzone's regular market watchers focus on oil price trends, the technical declaration of a U.S. recession, U.S. gasoline demand moves and more. — (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.)
U.S. to sell additional 20 million barrels of oil from strategic reserve
WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Tuesday said it will sell an additional 20 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as part of a previous plan to tap the facility to calm oil prices boosted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and as demand recovers from the pandemic.
TMZ.com
Jeff Bezos' Mega Yacht Towed Away Amid Dutch Bridge Backlash
Jeff Bezos has been battling the Netherlands to build a massive yacht in their backyard -- but it seems he's relenting, 'cause his baby was dragged away at the ass crack of dawn. A huge vessel being created for JB near the city of Rotterdam -- a 417-ft long, three-mast...
rigzone.com
Fitch Solutions Unveils Latest Oil Price Forecast
Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research has left its Brent crude price outlook unchanged this month, a new report from the company has revealed. The business currently sees the Brent price averaging $105 per barrel in 2022 and $100 per barrel in 2023, before dropping to $88 per barrel in 2024 and 2025, and $85 per barrel in 2026, the report highlighted. The price predictions are identical to company forecasts made in July.
rigzone.com
Oil Falls on Slowing US Demand Concerns
Oil plunged after a US inventory report signaled slowing demand and the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed to a small production increase in September. West Texas Intermediate futures fell 4% to settle at $90.66 a barrel, the lowest level since early February, before Russia invaded Ukraine. A bearish government report dragged prices lower as crude stockpiles rose by more than 4 million barrels, while the four-week seasonal average for gasoline demand fell below the 2020 level.
rigzone.com
Oil Rises Slightly in Anticipation of OPEC Meeting
Oil rose after swinging in a choppy session as traders counted down to an OPEC+ crude production meeting. West Texas Intermediate settled above $94 after trading in an almost $4 range on Tuesday. Markets wavered earlier in the session amid concerns that US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan would intensify tensions with China.
