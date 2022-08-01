Sartell Police Holding Car Seat Check Clinic

river967.com
Area police officer loses license, is jailed for firing a gun in Granite Falls
A law enforcement officer who served in several southwestern Minnesota departments has lost his license and been sentenced to 15 days in jail for reckless discharge of a firearm in a town. Alex John Schlangen, age 29, of Richmond, served with the Kanabec County and Isanti County Sheriff’s Offices, the Belgrade-Brooten Police Department, and the Upper Sioux Tribal Community Police.
knsiradio.com
Royalton Man Taken To St. Cloud Hospital Following Tuesday Crash
(KNSI) – A Royalton man was taken to St. Cloud Hospital by Mayo Ambulance after a two-vehicle crash in Buckman Township Tuesday morning. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says 51-year-old Travis Winscher was reversing into a driveway, with a portion of his vehicle still hanging out onto Nature Road near 290th Avenue. An oncoming car driven by 37-year-old Nathaniel Shanche of Milaca collided with the vehicle on the driver’s side and pushed it into the ditch.
FedEx driver "started to fall asleep" before head-on crash in Carver County, state patrol says
WATERTOWN TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Authorities in Carver County say a FedEx driver was falling asleep when he crashed head-on into a pickup truck Tuesday evening, but both drivers are expected to survive.The FedEx driver, a 27-year-old from Forest Lake, was heading east on Highway 7 in Watertown Township when he "started to fall asleep," the Minnesota State Patrol said. His truck crossed the center line and hit a Dodge Ram heading in the opposite direction.The 27-year-old was airlifted to North Memorial Health Hospital, but his injuries are not life-threatening, per the patrol. The Ram's driver -- a 32-year-old from Mound -- suffered minor injuries and was not hospitalized.Both drivers were wearing seat belts, according to the state patrol.
Leader of 4-Corvette caravan crashes, dies in western Minnesota
CHISAGO LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Authorities in eastern Minnesota say the lead driver in a convoy of four Corvettes was killed Saturday night when he lost control and crashed.The four sports cars were traveling on Lofton Avenue near 250th Street in Chisago Lake Township when the crash occurred around 10 a.m.The Chisago County Sheriff's Office said the lead driver left the road and hit a utility pole. His car rolled several times, landing upside down and pinning him underneath.The driver -- 38-year-old David Mclean of Brooklyn Park -- died at the scene.The sheriff's office said "speed appears to be a contributing factor," and the crash is being investigated.
Apply Now for this Year’s Metro Citizens Police Academy
UNDATED -- Once again this fall you can get first-hand learning about what it is like to be a police officer. The sign-up period is now for the annual Metro Citizens Police Academy. The police departments of St. Cloud, St. Joseph, Sartell, Sauk Rapids and Waite Park are all accepting applications from residents in their communities, as well as the Stearns County Sheriff's Office for residents who live in rural parts of the county.
2 airlifted, another injured in central Minnesota ATV crash
Two 20-year-olds were airlifted to hospitals and a 19-year-old was taken to a medical center ambulance after an ATV crash Saturday in rural Motley, Minnesota. The Cass County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened at about 12:41 a.m. in the area of County Road 103 and 57th Ave. SW in Meadow Brook Township.
Standoff involving multiple SWAT units west of Twin Cities
The Meeker County Sheriff's Office is involved in an ongoing standoff with a man that began Monday evening. The man has barricaded himself inside a house located on the 17300 block of 745th Ave., south of Dassel, Minnesota. Deputies and SWAT were sent to the area on a report of a man threatening to kill family members. He has refused to comply and remains inside the home, authorities said Tuesday.
Teen ejected, others hospitalized after vehicle rolls near Cambridge
A single-car crash in the area of Highway 47 and County Road 5 near Cambridge, Minn. left three injured on Tuesday. Courtesy of the Isanti County Sheriff's Office. Authorities in Cambridge believe speed and alcohol might've contributed to a single-vehicle crash Tuesday that critically injured an 18-year-old passenger and hospitalized two others.
Bear killed, motorcyclist injured in collision in central Minnesota
A black bear is dead after it was struck by a motorcyclist near the town of Pillager. The crash happened just before 2 p.m. on County Road 34 north of Pillager, which is located in central Minnesota near the Brainerd Lakes Area. According to Pillager Area Fire & Rescue, the motorcyclist suffered significant road rash and a broken wrist.
Suspect barricaded in Meeker County after threatening to kill family members
DASSEL, Minn. -- Law enforcement in Meeker County say they are involved in an "extended standoff" with a barricaded suspect in Dassel Tuesday.According to the county sheriff's office, deputies initially responded on Monday evening to a house on the 17300 block of 745th Avenue. It was in response to the suspect threatening to kill family members. The male suspect refused to comply and remained in the house, the sheriff's office said. A perimeter was set and negotiators are attempting to contact the suspect. SWAT teams from multiple agencies responded. The incident remains an active scene. Details are limited, so check back for more. Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.
3 injured in ATV crash in Cass County
MEADOW BROOK TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Three people were injured after an ATV crash in Cass County early Saturday morning.According to the sheriff's office, the crash happened at about 12:40 a.m. in the area of County Road 103 and 57th Ave SW in Meadow Brook Township.The ATV apparently left the roadway before rolling several times into the ditch and striking a number of trees.A 20-year-old man from Motley, who was driving the ATV, was taken by helicopter to a Twin Cities-area hospital with serious injuries.Two other passengers -- a 20-year-old woman from Elk River and a 19-year-old man from Motley -- also sustained injuries in the crash.Initial investigation indicates that alcohol and speed were likely contributing factors in the crash.
Stearns County Authorities to Monitor Construction Zones
ST. CLOUD -- Extra law enforcement will be monitoring construction zones in Stearns County. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says they have received a number of complaints about drivers ignoring the several road closed signs. Authorities says driver through a closed construction area is unsafe for workers and drivers and...
lptv.org
3 People Injured in ATV Crash in Rural Motley
Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch says alcohol and speed contributed to an ATV crash on Saturday that injured three people, with two of them being seriously injured. The crash was reported just after 12:30 AM in rural Motley. An ATV had rolled several times into the ditch and struck some trees.
voiceofalexandria.com
Alexandria Police Department and the City of Alexandria host Community Night Out
On Tuesday, August 2nd, 2022, the Alexandria Police Department and the City of Alexandria will join forces with thousands of communities nationwide in a celebration of community togetherness. We will be hosting our locally known Community Night Out “Growing Stronger by Building Strong Community Partnerships”. The Alexandria Police...
Frosted Fingers Gets Minnesota Man Busted For 1st Degree Arson
Sometimes it's the dumbest stuff that gets a person busted. In this case it was a failure to wash the frosting off his fingers after eating a dessert bar from the fridge before torching the place. According to DL-Online, Gary John Bogatz, Jr of Elk River was sentenced to five...
lptv.org
Motorcycle Racer at Brainerd International Raceway Killed in Crash Last Friday
A fatal motorcycle crash at Brainerd International Raceway shut down all track activity at BIR last Friday. New York racer Scott Briody, 50, was competing in a qualifying run in the MotoAmerica Stock 1000 Class when he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed. No other motorcycles were involved. Lakeland...
Coon Rapids man dies after suffering medical emergency on boat in Chisago County
Officials are investigating a Coon Rapids man’s death after he suffered a medical emergency while on a boat in Chisago County. According to the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office, a group of boaters on South Lindstrom Lake called 911 at around 1:45 p.m. Friday, reporting that a man on the boat was suffering a medical emergency and had stopped breathing.
‘Main Street’ Grants Available To Help Revitalize Cold Spring
COLD SPRING -- Some money is available to help revitalize properties in Cold Spring. The Minnesota Department of Economic Development has awarded a $4.5 million Main Street grant to the Initiative Foundation to help revitalize the Cold Spring area. The money would be used for repairs and renovations of buildings,...
District 742 Plans Transportation Fair
WAITE PARK -- The new school year is just over a month away, and the St. Cloud Area School District 742 is getting ready with a transportation fair. Reps from Cedar, Palmer, Spanier, and Voight bus companies will join District 742 Wednesday from 10:00 until 2:00. School officials say the...
