2022 Dodgers Trade Deadline Primer: David Bednar, David Robertson & More Potential Bullpen Targets

www.yardbarker.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
See how much per hour people in L.A. need to make to afford renting an apartmentJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles bans homeless encampments near schools and daycare centersBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Gus Pump Ban Planned For CaliforniaCadrene HeslopCalifornia State
Is Last Crumb Cookies Better than Crumbl Cookies?Chicago Food KingLos Angeles, CA
18 Awesome Ways to Enjoy Los Angeles in AugustCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Related
Yardbarker
Cubs outfielder Ian Happ reacts to not getting traded
Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ was surprisingly not traded before Tuesday’s MLB deadline, and he appears to be more than happy to stick around. Happ, who was named to his first All-Star team in 2022, was widely expected to be moved prior to the deadline. Shortly after Tuesday’s deadline...
Report: Phillies acquire outfielder Brandon Marsh in trade with Angels
The Los Angeles Angels traded outfielder Brandon Marsh to the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday in a deal that is expected to send minor league catcher Logan O'Hoppe to the Angels organization, according to Robert Murray of FanSided. Marsh, 24, made his major league debut last July after being touted as...
Yardbarker
Why did the Yankees trade Jordan Montgomery for Harrison Bader?
The Yankees trading Jordan Montgomery is still a head-scratcher. How they could trade their #4 starter when Taillon has struggled, Severino is hurt, and German is currently starting is weird. The trade for Harrison Bader, who is on the IL, is also pretty strange. Brian Cashman has always seemed to have a flare for the dramatic with strange deals, and this is no exception. Harrison Bader is a question mark, the pitching depth is weakened, and everyone in the fanbase is puzzled as to what is going on. I did not like this trade at all at first, but now? Well, I think it might make a bit of sense.
Yardbarker
Noah Syndergaard has funny reaction to Phillies trade: 'Well, this is awkward'
Noah Syndergaard is headed to the Philadelphia Phillies, and he may have to make amends with the Phillie Phanatic upon his arrival. The Los Angeles Angels traded Syndergaard to the Phillies on Tuesday for outfielder Mickey Moniak and Single-A outfielder Jadiel Sanchez. Syndergaard signed a one-year, $21 million deal with the Angels during the offseason.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Report: Nationals to keep star OF Juan Soto for rest of season is asking price not met
It was reported Friday that the Nationals were going to make one final contract extension offer to the two-time All-Star. According to MLB insider Hector Gomez's report, however, if Soto didn't accept the final offer, he would be traded by the deadline. USA Today's Bob Nightengale also added Monday morning...
Red Sox acquire Eric Hosmer in trade with Padres
Boston sends Jay Groome to San Diego in exchange for Hosmer, two minor leaguers, and cash considerations. The Red Sox acquired first baseman Eric Hosmer from the Padres in a four-player trade on Tuesday. Boston sent 23-year-old pitching prospect Jay Groome to San Diego, receiving Hosmer, minor leaguers Max Ferguson...
Yardbarker
Yankees could create insane starting rotation with one last big splash at trade deadline
The New York Yankees made a big move on Monday, just one day before the trade deadline expired. Aside from acquiring bullpen arm Scott Effross via the Chicago Cubs, general manager Brian Cashman executed a trade for Oakland Athletics starting pitcher, Frankie Montas. Montas is a fantastic starter who will...
NBC Sports
Tomase: Hosmer trade addresses Red Sox' most glaring deficiency
How many games have the Red Sox lost because of atrocious first base defense?. There's the one against the Yankees when Franchy Cordero couldn't catch a pop-up on the infield. There's the one against the Rays when Matt Strahm threw wide of the bag before Cordero inexplicably lollipopped a throw to home plate that allowed the winning run to score. There's the other one against the Rays when Bobby Dalbec failed to glove what should've been the last out from Trevor Story.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Braves involved in trade talks surrounding Noah Syndergaard
The Hot Stove is burning up! Juan Soto was just traded to the Padres, and the Braves made a pair of under-the-radar trades late last night by acquiring Jake Odorizzi from the Astros in exchange for Will Smith and Robbie Grossman from the Tigers. But they might not be done just yet after reports surfaced the Braves were involved in trade talks surrounding Noah Syndergaard.
Yardbarker
Braves get a discouraging injury update on Ozzie Albies
Originally, the timeline looked like it could be as early as the middle of July. Now, it seems like Albies could be out a bit longer. The Braves added Ehire Adrianza, a player from the 2021 World Series run, to the roster to platoon with Orlando Arcia at second base. Hopefully, Albies can be back for the 2022 postseason push — the Braves will need him.
FOX Sports
White Sox trade for reliever Diekman, Red Sox get OF Pham
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox acquired left-handed reliever Jake Diekman from the Boston Red Sox on Monday for catcher Reese McGuire and a player to be named or cash. Later in the day, the Red Sox obtained left fielder Tommy Pham in a trade with Cincinnati for a player to be named or cash.
After a trade, Braves designate Robinson Cano for assignment
Cano began his third season with the New York Mets this spring. But after 41 at-bats over 12 games played, he was released in early May. After a short stint with the San Diego Padres, Cano was let go again, only to be re-signed to a minor-league deal with the club.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Dodgers Trade Rumors: David Peralta Was On Radar Before Sent To Rays
The Arizona Diamondbacks got an early start on trade deadline activity by sending David Peralta to the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday in exchange for catching prospect Christian Cerda. Peralta, who is in the final year of his current contract, helps bolster the Rays’ outfield depth as they look up...
Yardbarker
Cardinals Offer A Quick Goodbye To A Talented Player
It’s never easy to say goodbye to a fan favorite. Yesterday, with the clock ticking before the trade deadline, the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Yankees completed a trade that sent left-hander Jordan Montgomery to St. Louis in exchange for Gold Glove center fielder Harrison Bader. Bader was...
Reds trade Brandon Drury to Padres
The Padres are acquiring Brandon Drury from the Reds, according to Ken Rosenthal and C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic. Prospect Victor Acosta is going to Cincinnati, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today. The Padres have seemingly been at the center of all the activity at this year’s deadline, extending...
numberfire.com
Hanser Alberto in Dodgers' lineup Tuesday night
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Alberto is getting the nod at third base, batting fifth in the order versus Giants starter Alex Wood. Our models project Alberto for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
TRADE: The Atlanta Braves And Los Angeles Angels Made A Big Deal
Angels: "OFFICIAL: the Angels have acquired RHP Jesse Chavez and LHP Tucker Davidson from the Braves in exchange for RHP Raisel Iglesias." The move gives the Braves a legitimate addition to their bullpen as Iglesias has 16 saves on the season for the Angels. Right now, the Braves are making...
Yankees send top pitching prospect to Cubs for reliever Scott Effross
Effross fills a much-needed area for the Yankees, who are looking to best position themselves for a 28th World Series title. The Bronx Bombers are ahead of most of the competition in the American League standings, but are just two games in front of the Houston Astros. As NorthJersey.com notes,...
Yardbarker
Mets Insider Asks An Important Jacob deGrom Question
For the first time this year, the New York Mets sent their ace out to the mound. deGrom had been out since the end of spring training with a shoulder injury and had spent the past several months rehabbing. But last night, he finally got a chance to pitch in...
Yardbarker
Cubs announcers roast Cardinals vets Adam Wainwright, Yadier Molina
The Chicago Cubs’ broadcast team had a bit of fun at the expense of two St. Louis Cardinals stalwarts during Tuesday’s broadcast. Play-by-play man Jon Sciambi had some fun with the fact that veteran batterymates Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright were employing MLB’s new PitchCom system during Tuesday’s contest. Sciambi compared that to one’s grandparents getting their first mobile phone, which prompted laughter — and a half-hearted defense — from color commentator Jim Deshaies.
Comments / 0