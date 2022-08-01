WATCH: 20-Foot Loon From Virginia Heads To Minnesota State Fair

squatchrocks.com
Related
Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota
Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
Minnesota State Fair Features 46 New Brews & Drinks for 2022 Including Some From Duluth
The Minnesota State Fair still has some surprises up its sleeve for this year's fair, they've just announced a whopping 46 new specialty brews and beverages will be available for 2022. Of those 46 new drink choices, all of them are Minnesota State Fair exclusives or are premiering to the...
Wow! Minnesota Woman In Guinness World Records For Longest Fingernails
At first sight, most people would do a double take for sure to see Diana Armstrong's nails which are almost as long as she is tall and just as colorful. Many women and some men too love having really long nails, something I cannot relate to at all. I keep my nails super short at all times or I get annoyed. But Armstrong has a special reason for why she grew out her nails and it was not to break a world record.
MNDOT Uses Minnesota Fair Season An Opportunity For Outreach
Summer and the living is easy. And as the season turns the corner into its second half comes the annual rite of passage: fair season. This is especially true in the Northland. From the State Fair to the smaller county and community fairs, attendees pack the grounds - looking for fun stuff to do, good stuff to eat, and chances to see and learn something new. It's those last two points that are especially important to businesses and agencies, as they use fair season as an excellent chance for outreach.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minnesota Home To Be Featured On Ugliest House In America
Ope! If you want to see one of the ugliest homes in Minnesota, you have a chance in just a few days. Of course, we mean this in the best way possible. There have been some very interesting homes for sale in Minnesota in recent times. Some are shocking. Some are beautiful. Some are downright strange! For example, a recent home for sale in St. Cloud is one of the most colorful homes I have ever seen.
Glucerna, Oatly, Premier Protein + Nutritional Drink Recall Details For Minnesota + Wisconsin
If you drink so-called nutritional dairy-replacement or supplement drinks, you'll want to know about the widespread recall that's been issued. Lyons Magnus LLC - the manufacturer of a large number of these popular beverages - has issued a voluntary recall due to the potential for microbial contamination. Name brands included...
Here Is The Only Way To Truly Enjoy Duluth According To TikTok
One user went to TikTok to share the only way to truly enjoy Duluth. I'm not sure if there is only one true way to enjoy our beautiful city. Duluth is a pretty sweet outdoor city and there are many things to do to enjoy Duluth. For one, there are so many amazing hiking trails in Duluth to choose from. There are also some great sights to see along the way too, from different types of trees, to a great views of the city, to ponds, to various critters, and so much more. You can even check out 13 easy hiking trails in Duluth here.
Here Are The Most Crime-Infested Cities In Minnesota For 2022
From Duluth to Minneapolis to Mankato, see where Minnesota cities rank on the crime index for 2022. According to USA.com, the crime index value was calculated based on the data using the website's algorithm. There was at least 229 cities found on the index. The higher crime index value means more crime.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stranger Things? Minnesota DNR Wants You To Learn How To Identify Species
The Minnesota DNR posted on their social media about how to identify species of Lamprey, found in Lake Superior and Minnesota bodies of water. There are native species that have been in our waters for 10,000 years since the last glaciers were here. However, there is an invasive Sea Lamprey...
Exploring The Historic Pottery Place In Red Wing, Minnesota
Duluth Urbex is at it again, this time exploring a historic building in Red Wing, Minnesota. They checked out the Pottery Place. The Potter Place describes the place as a an experience you won't forget. They have unique gifts and souvenirs from shops like Stockholm Pie, Mystic Guitars, Pottery Place Antiques and more. If you're looking for some food, you can get some grub at places like the Pie Place Café, Godfather's Pizza, and the General Store. There are also apartments for rent and retail space available as well.
8 Reasons Wisconsin Backroads Are The Best For Motorcycle Rides
This last week I found myself with an unusual amount of free time. Our kids were off doing summer activities, so I had some time in the afternoon to myself. I rode a lot through Wisconsin and took the long way to several destinations. As I was riding, I couldn't...
A Man from Northern Missouri Created a Time Machine and Then Disappeared
Some people dream of building a time machine. One Missouri man really did it and did one thing very few can claim. He disappeared. The story of "Madman" Mike Marcum dates back to 1995. His story is documented on Wikipedia and has even been shared by books on Audible and Soundcloud. He was even featured on the Art Bell radio show in September of 1995. Art Bell's website documents Mike's story and adds that he was alleged to have stolen 6 transformers from a Missouri power station.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Places To Get Vegan Ice Cream In The Duluth Area
Who doesn't love ice cream? The delicious treat is even better when summer rolls around but let's be honest, it is amazing no matter the time of the year. Those that have a big sweet tooth may want to enjoy ice cream but can't due to an allergy, intolerance, or personal preference. These days, more and more people are going vegan and thankfully, businesses are taking notice and creating more options for everyone.
Kick Back And Relax, A Self-Driving Car Is Coming To The Northland
Technology at its finest, instead of flying cars like in the Jetsons, we have cars that stay on the ground and drive themselves. Sometimes I think I would opt for the flying car. But for those of you who think that would be awesome to have a car drive you around it is coming to the Northland.
Minnesota Man Robs Pizza Shop, Charges At Police With Ax
Here is a scary story with a sad ending: a man wielding an ax caused havoc in Rochester over the weekend. Rochester, Minnesota is just about four hours from the Twin Ports. It has been a very intense summer for crime in Minnesota. In late July, a shooting happened in the Twin Cities, near Target Field. The crime left one dead and two injured after a fight broke out in a local business and then moved into the street.
Investigation Into Wisconsin Senator Janet Bewley Crash Continues
Wisconsin State Senator Janet Bewley was involved in an automobile accident that led to the death of a Pennsylvania woman and her 5-year old child. Now, state and local authorities are working together to dig deeper into the cause and aftermath of the incident. Details about the accident are still...
Adult Kickball League In Duluth Is Back For Another Season
After a fun first year of an adult kickball league in Duluth, the league is coming back for another year with a few changes. The city of Duluth's Parks & Rec announced last year that there will be a new adult kickball league. It started last fall and was a ton of fun. I had a team last year and the coolest part was playing in Wade Stadium. The league is coming back this fall and will have some new changes for this year's season.
Campground Hour North Of Duluth Had The Cleanest Toilets I’ve Ever Seen
Sometimes when you are camping, "roughing it" means you have to use a bathroom that isn't in the best shape. It's a real bummer. This summer we had a great trip to a campground just an hour north of Duluth, and one of the perks was it was the cleanest vault toilet I've ever seen.
Historic Duluth Chinese Restaurant Closing End Of August
One of Duluth's favorite Chinese restaurants with historic ties is set to close at the end of the month. Its roots go all the way back to the 1950s with several notable events happening in its past. Huie's Chopsticks Inn will be closing on September 1st. The last day of...
Here are the New Laws Taking Effect in Minnesota August 1
If you were curious what Minnesota state lawmakers were up to during the legislative session that wrapped up in May, check out all the new laws that take effect on August 1st. One of the things state lawmakers did NOT do during the 2022 legislative session was to agree on and pass a resolution on how to spend the state's massive budget surplus.
Sasquatch 92.1 FM
Duluth, MN
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
554K+
Views
ABOUT
Sasquatch 92.1 has the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://squatchrocks.com
Comments / 0