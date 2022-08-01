Farm to Fork: 10-Year Anniversary Brunch Celebrating Covington Farmers Market

www.fox19.com
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022J Ledford MoneyCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
5 amazing steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
O Pie O announces closing of OTR location
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - O Pie O announced on Tuesday that its Over-the-Rhine store will close at the end of this week. The pie shop’s last day will be Aug. 7 after serving the Cincinnati community for eight years. While O Pie O is closing in Cincinnati, the owners reassured...
dayton.com
Bring denim items to Cincinnati Premium Outlets in Monroe
The Cincinnati Premium Outlet will host its back-to-school denim drive, “Do Good with Denim,” on Saturday to support sustainability and positively impact the community. The denim drive is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Green Space next to the food court. Customers can contribute any type...
trazeetravel.com
4 Unique Spots to Stay in Kentucky
Cerulean Farm is an 1860s renovated farmhouse where you can bring along your pet — or, more specifically, your pet horse. The bed and breakfast features horse-themed bedrooms on the Bourbon Trail, and will gladly board your horse as well in its professional-grade barn and horse arena. In Covington,...
This Small Ohio Town Was Named One of the Coolest Places in the U.S.
When it comes to cool and interesting towns, there are a few places in Ohio that come to mind. None however are as unique and unassuming as Yellow Springs. Named as one of the coolest small towns in America by the Matador Network, Yellow Springs is filled with art galleries, music shops, historic mills, and even a state park making it a terrific destination for your next day trip. Keep reading to learn more.
dayton.com
LeSourdsville Lake items may be brought back to life in Monroe brewery
Moeller Brew Barn owners asking city leaders to borrow items from former amusement park. Those who want to walk down memory lane with a cold beer in their hand may be in luck. The owners of Moeller Brew Barn in Monroe have asked the city to borrow some items from LeSourdsville Lake Amusement Park in their brewery, 6550 Hamilton Lebanon Road.
Tire Review
Tire Discounters Acquires Car Wash Business
Tire Discounters has expanded into a new automotive segment with the acquisition of Carriage House Car Wash. According to Tire Discounters, Carriage House Car Wash has been a family-owned business in the greater Cincinnati area for many years. Steven Wood, division vice president of Tire Discounters, said this acquisition was a natural fit.
WLWT 5
Sebastian's Greek Restaurant on Cincinnati's West Side sells to new owner
CINCINNATI — The founder of a longtime Cincinnati staple is embarking on a new chapter. Sebastian's Greek Restaurant founder Alex Vassilou announced he has sold his longstanding restaurant to his friend and fellow restauranteur Adel Samaan. Watch the latest headlines for August 3rd in the player above. Details of...
linknky.com
NKY country musician Danny Frazier to perform in Covington
In the early 1990s, Northern Kentuckian and country musician Danny Frazier was making his debut performing house gigs at the River Saloon in Covington Landing. Frazier is set to play at [email protected] on Thursday, Aug. 4. The performance is scheduled to take place at the Behringer-Crawford Museum’s outdoor amphitheater...
dayton.com
InsideOut Studio’s artists create more installations around Butler County
Butler County will start seeing more and more art installations and murals around local businesses and organizations. The artists at the InsideOut Studio on High Street in downtown Hamilton have been contracted by businesses such as Kirsch CPA in Hamilton and Cohen Brothers Recycling in Middletown for art installations. They’ve also painted fire hydrants in downtown Hamilton, and the plans are to paint more in the future, along with redoing some of the original hydrants.
WLWT 5
Is Bibi in labor? Cincinnati Zoo gives update as they prepare for another baby hippo
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo is keeping a watchful eye on hippo mom Bibi as the soon-to-be mom of two prepares to give birth to another calf. The zoo has been giving frequent updates on how Bibi is doing, in the latest update saying it's not clear whether she's in active labor.
Fox 19
Cincinnati Magazine's Guide to Camping, everything you need to Go Wild!
Cincinnati Magazine's brand new August issue is out today and features a complete guide to Camping around the Tri-State… with everything you need to Go Wild! Now is a great time to pack up the car or the RV and hit the road. It's time to rediscover the joy of camping by heading into the woods. Features include: Plan the Perfect Camping Trip -Make a basic plan -Grab the essentials -Prepare for the unexpected -Pack your tools -Stock up on creature comforts -Leave a good impression Camping With Kids -Figure out what you need, then double it -Prepare for the big questions -Involve kids in the workload -Stay close, and don't be above Friday takeout Join the RV Revolution -Which type of RV is right for you? -Should you buy new or used? -What about rentals? Gourmet Gone Wild Master the art of campfire cooking with tips from Chef Jared Bennett, along with his recipe for cast-iron pork steaks. Camp Without a Trace Follow these six principles of "leave no trace" for a cleaner campground and a more sustainable future. How to Glamp Tips for making "roughing it" a little less rough. Map: Hit the Road at These Favorite Local Spots -The RV Oasis: Winton Woods (Greenhills) -The Fisherman's Paradise: Stonelick State Park (Clermont County) -Best Family Fun: Big Bone Lick State Historic Site (Union, Ky.) -Perfect for First-Timers: East Fork State Park (Bethel, Ohio) -For the Cabin Camper: Hocking Hills State Park (Logan, Ohio) -The Primitive Camper: Shawnee State Forest (Portsmouth, Ohio) Your Foolproof Packing List -The essentials -Campground cooking -Hygiene -Creature comforts -Clothing Suit Up on Camping Gear Milford-based Roads Rivers and Trails recommends 17 products to bring along on your camping trip. Tips from Experts -Save money on camping gear with REI member discounts -Make advance reservations -Bring your own water -Pitch your tent at a clearing -Consider a tech ban.
WKRC
Leaving a Musical Legacy: Veteran rocker sells instruments to have inheritance for family
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) – David Rhodes Brown is known as the godfather of the local rockabilly and country punk scene, playing Cincinnati clubs for more than 40 years. "He is so important to the Cincinnati music scene in general, not just me, personally,” said Ryan Malott, band leader of local band 500 Miles To Memphis, which included Brown on steel pedal guitar and occasional vocals. “I mean, he helped me make my career from nothing to something, but I'm just one little sliver of pie of his entire life."
FOXBusiness
Cincinnati chef says inflation has restaurant industry ‘concerned’ for survival
Today's ongoing inflation is impacting America’s restaurants like virtually everything else. Cincinnati chef and restaurateur Jose Salazar joined "Fox & Friends First" on Monday to express his concern for the restaurant industry as soaring prices impact all aspects of the business. "For all of us in this industry, we’re...
wvxu.org
Details set for WEBN-FM fireworks
For the seventh consecutive year. WKRC-TV will televise the Western & Southern/WEBN Riverfest fireworks. The last blast of summer arrives 9:07 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, when the Western & Southern/WEBN-FM Rozzi's Famous Fireworks light up the Ohio River in downtown Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. WKRC-TV again will broadcast the fireworks...
dayton.com
Dayton Potato Festival returns this month with more vendors, bands
A festival celebrating all things potatoes is returning to downtown Dayton this month with more vendors and live music. The second annual Potatoes N’ Such: Dayton Potato Festival will take place from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 at Courthouse Square, 23 N. Main St., Dayton. “The attendees...
quikreader.com
WATCH: Countdown to baby hippo
The world is waiting for the newest arrival at the Cincinnati Zoo. ABC News’ Will Ganss has more as we count down to their first hippo birth in 75 years.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Wing Week returns this month: Here's all the restaurants participating
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Wing Week is returning for a second straight year!. Spanning from August 22-28, participating Wing Week locations will offer six wings for $7, with over 30 restaurants taking part. “We are so excited to bring Cincinnati Wing Week back this year! After listening to feedback following...
cincinnatimagazine.com
The Brief And Curious Life Of Cincinnati’s First Astronomical Observatory
At the corner of Knowlton and Mad Anthony streets in Northside is a small and somewhat neglected monument cobbled together from the riot-wrecked detritus of the old Hamilton County Courthouse. The memorial marks the location of Ludlow Station, one of a line of fortifications maintaining a bulwark against attacks by Native American tribes as eastern settlers encroached on their territories. The monument was originally erected by the Daughters of the American Revolution in 1915. In 1976, an additional bronze plaque, now missing, was added by the DAR which read:
Fox 19
Fitton Center to showcase new art exhibit during upcoming summer party
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Fitton Center in Hamilton has a new art exhibit to showcase not only international artists but those from the Tri-State as well. The newest visual art exhibition, Cut Fire Fuse, is work from Fuse Press’ artists in Over-the-Rhine. For the Fitton Center, having local art...
leoweekly.com
The World’s Longest Yard Sale Returns To Kentucky for 35th Year
The annual event stretches 690 miles along the 127 corridor from Alabama to Michigan — and right through Covington and Cincinnati. This weekend will be a treasure hunter’s paradise as the World’s Longest Yard Sale returns for its 35th year. The annual event, also known as the...
