Will Apple try to land the LIV Golf streaming deal for Apple TV+?

Amazon Prime Video just upgraded a feature that Netflix still doesn’t have
As living costs continue to rise, it’s become more important than ever to ensure that the streaming services we pay for offer the best value for money. Amazon, for its part, is doing its best to keep hold of Prime Video subscribers who enjoy watching movies and TV shows with others by expanding support for the platform’s popular Watch Party feature to a host of additional streaming devices – including Roku streaming sticks, smart TVs and games consoles.
This Prime Video Hack Lets You Access Paramount+, Showtime and More Video Channels for $0.99
Click here to read the full article. Streaming deals don’t come around as often as we’d like, but Amazon’s Prime Video has a killer lineup of discounts on some of their most popular channels for Prime Day. Prime Video Channels like Starz, Discovery+, Paramount+, Showtime and more typically cost somewhere between $7.99–$10.99 per month, but now you can subscribe to each of them for just $0.99 per month, for up to two months, as an introductory offer. Don’t tell Amazon, but that’s more than enough time to binge-watch all the series you want to watch. The channels will be added directly to your...
Netflix Just Announced A New Subscription Option—And It's Actually Affordable!
After years and years in which it dominated the streaming landscape, Netflix seems to be realizing that it can’t command extraordinarily high prices forever — especially given the fact that there’s so much more at-home streaming competition now. Does that mean the media giant is going to take a backseat to services like Amazon Prime, Hulu, and HBO? Not necessarily. But it does mean that change is going to have to happen if the brand wants to keep dominating the field — and that change is starting with a price announcement. Netflix just announced a new subscription option — and it’s actually affordable. Here’s everything you need to know.
Cheapest Streaming Service in America
Prior to the pandemic, the streaming media service sector was dominated by Netflix and Amazon Prime. Each had a very different beginning. Netflix was a DVD by mail company. Started in 1997, it began to move to streaming services in 2007. With over 200 million subscribers worldwide, it is arguably the largest service by subscriber […]
Is ‘Nope’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
Things may be bad, but at least Jordan Peele is back with another horror banger. Nope is opening in theaters this weekend and promises to deliver all the laughs and thrills of Peele’s previous two films, Get Out and Us. Peele, who wrote and directed the film, reunites with Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya, who stars alongside Keke Palmer as two siblings who inherit their father’s ranch after he is killed by an object falling from the sky. Brother and sister attempt to catch evidence on film of UFOs in the area, and in the process get mixed up in some...
7 new Netflix, Amazon, HBO Max, and Hulu movies and shows to stream this weekend
It's finally the weekend, and that means we have a whole host of new streaming recommendations for you on all your favorite platforms. If you're looking for your next binge-watch, there are plenty of options – you can get stuck into Resident Evil on Netflix, based on the video game series of the same name.
The 29 best shows on Amazon Prime Video to watch right now
The best shows on Amazon Prime Video are all here with our picks of the top TV series available to stream
Hulu: Here’s Everything Leaving the Streaming Service in August 2022
August is almost upon us, and Hulu is doing some summer cleaning. Which is just spring cleaning in the summer. There are a ton of movies leaving Hulu in August, is what I’m saying. We’ve got the scoop on everything getting the boot next month, per What’s On Disney Plus, and how long you have to watch them before they’re outta here. To see what came to Hulu in July, check this out.
Speculation Is on Fire Around HBO Max’s Future, Planned Layoffs in Major Streaming Shake-Up
Hollywood is buzzing around Warner Bros. Discovery’s upcoming earnings results and plans for a combined streaming service, which can upend its most popular streamer. Hollywood is abuzz with speculation approaching Warner Bros. Discovery’s first quarterly earnings since becoming the nation’s No. 2 entertainment giant on Thursday. Multiple insiders told TheWrap they expect Chief Executive Officer David Zaslav to announce a major restructuring of marquee streaming platforms HBO Max and Discovery+ during its results or soon after.
Here’s What’s New on Hulu in August 2022
With the new month come new arrivals to all TV and movie streamers, including Hulu. The August 2022 slate contains many classic re-watch options as well as new seasons of original shows and new movies as well. For those who couldn’t get enough of Keke Palmer in Jordan Peele’s latest...
Free trial streaming services: Hulu, HBO Max, Prime Video, and beyond
Wondering which streaming services offer free trials? We got an exhaustive list here.
How To Bundle Hulu With STARZ For An Ultimate Streaming Experience
Watch your streaming reach a whole new level when you bundle Hulu with STARZ.
Amazon, DirecTV Reportedly Close to ‘TNF’ Deal
Starting next season, “Thursday Night Football” can be seen exclusively on Amazon Prime — and possibly at your local bar. Amazon is reportedly in advanced talks with DirecTV on a deal that would allow “TNF” to be played in bars and restaurants, according to Sports Business Journal.
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, August 1
Maybe sending four teenage girls after a rage-filled Navy SEAL wasn't such a good idea. Chris Pratt's The Terminal retained its No. 1 spot over the weekend, despite competition from the new sci-fi series Paper Girls. In fact, The Terminal List can now boast that it's been No. 1 for a full month, having taken the spot since its debut on July 1. Paper Girls sits at No. 2, bumping everything else down a notch in Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 movies and shows list. The real test for The Terminal List will come later this week, when Prime Video debuts four new releases, including the films Thirteen Lives and Licorice Pizza. Plus, a whole lot of classic films just arrived on Prime Video; here's the full list.
Where to Watch and Stream Uncle Peckerhead Free Online
Cast: David Bluvband Chet Siegel Chloe Roe Lucy McMichael Greg Maness. When a punk band scores their first tour, life on the road proves tough when they are joined by a man-eating demon as a roadie. Is Uncle Peckerhead on Netflix?. Unfortunately, Uncle Peckerhead is not available on Netflix. Although...
Why ‘The Brady Bunch,’ ‘Gilligan’s Island’ and More Classic Shows Aren’t Streaming on Major Platforms
Generations of classic TV viewers grow up with a steady diet of shows like The Brady Bunch and Gilligan’s Island, starring Bob Denver. With the huge growth of streaming platforms, you can still see some of your favorite shows there. But you will not find some of them available. As quickly as you can say “Sorry about that, Chief,” you will not see Get Smart available. The same goes, sadly, for The Golden Girls. What in the world is going on here?
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Spot Major Mistakes in Streaming Episodes
Jeopardy! is currently in the midst of its late-summer hiatus. But this year, the series went all out to ensure that fans weren’t left empty-handed. In addition to the reruns handpicked by Executive Producer Michael Davies himself, the hit game show also introduced a weekly podcast, Inside Jeopardy!, and a brand new streaming channel.
How to Watch Live Sports Without Cable Online
This story was created in paid partnership with Hulu. When you can’t catch your favorite teams in person, the next best thing is to watch sports online from the comfort of your own couch — or wherever else you find yourself when the game is on. Online streaming services such as Hulu make it easy to watch baseball, basketball, golf, football, hockey, soccer, tennis and many other sports online without a cable subscription. More from The Hollywood ReporterHulu Options Sheila Heti's 'Alphabetical Diaries' (Exclusive)Ellen Pompeo to Star in and Exec Produce Hulu Limited Series as She Scales Back 'Grey's' RoleWhere to...
New Movies + Shows To Watch This Weekend: HBO Max’s ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ + More
Last weekend, it was inching toward 100 degrees in many places across the country. This weekend, it’s more like six degrees… of Kevin Bacon. The Hollywood actor returns in Showtime’s crime drama City On A Hill, and we’re just sure that if we think long enough, we can connect him to some of the stars of our other “What to Watch” picks for the weekend, including HBO Max’s Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, and Hulu’s new movie Not Okay starring Zoey Deutch and Dylan O’Brien. Whether you use Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, or all of the above, there are plenty more high-quality movies and shows hitting your favorite streaming platforms for you to check out (all starring actors that can surely connect to Mr. Bacon). Whether you want a new movie, or new seasons of your favorite shows, let us here at Decider help you figure out what to watch this weekend and where to stream it.
Streaming Services to Cancel or Keep in August 2022
Movie theaters have had their share of summer blockbusters in 2022, but streaming services can claim some wins too. Netflix had Stranger Things 4 in July, Disney Plus had Obi-Wan Kenobi in June and while both platforms have more to offer in the coming weeks, August is the time for HBO Max to roar. Why? Four words: House of the Dragon, the Game of Thrones prequel and arguably the most-anticipated show of the year.
