Canada-based Chewters Chocolates will expand business operations to Texas with a new, state-of-the-art chocolate factory. The 189,000-square-foot facility, which is being developed on a 10-acre plot of land in Phase II of the Rockwall Technology Park, will have up to four chocolate production lines. It will also have warehousing, office space, and a small retail store, according to a July 25 press release from the Rockwall Economic Development Corporation (REDC).

ROCKWALL, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO