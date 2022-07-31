dallasexpress.com
Related
dallasexpress.com
Semiconductor Chip Shortage Sidelines Dallas Squad Cars
Dallas area police departments have struggled to maintain a sufficient fleet of squad cars due to global supply chain issues. Police officers in the DFW metroplex have been left waiting for an available vehicle at times due to an aging fleet with few replacements in sight. A significant number of...
dallasexpress.com
Aircraft Drops 13 Tons of Retardant on Texas Fire
The fire on Somervell County’s Chalk Mountain was more than 90% contained as of Tuesday, in large part to thousands of pounds of fire retardant via aircraft. To combat the fire, a plane similar to a commercial airliner flew low over the burning area, dropping massive amounts of chemical retardant. The airplane was an MD-87 flown by the Oregon-based Erickson Aero Tanker.
dallasexpress.com
Chewters Chocolate Factory Taste-Tests Texas
Canada-based Chewters Chocolates will expand business operations to Texas with a new, state-of-the-art chocolate factory. The 189,000-square-foot facility, which is being developed on a 10-acre plot of land in Phase II of the Rockwall Technology Park, will have up to four chocolate production lines. It will also have warehousing, office space, and a small retail store, according to a July 25 press release from the Rockwall Economic Development Corporation (REDC).
dallasexpress.com
New Local Restaurant Bans Cellphones
A newly-opened Fort Worth restaurant is enforcing an uncommon rule: no cellphones. Owner Tim Love opened the new Italian restaurant, called Caterina, which means “pure” in Italian. In pursuit of that pure experience, the eatery asks guests to follow a strict no-phones policy. The phones are placed into...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dallasexpress.com
Local Groups Help People Stay Cool
North Texas organizations are helping vulnerable populations stay cool as the region continues to experience high temperatures. OurCalling, a Dallas-based nonprofit, opened its doors at about 6:30 a.m. — earlier than usual — in July so homeless and vagrant people could get out of the heat, according to FOX 4 News.
dallasexpress.com
H-E-B Purchases Land to Expand Local Presence
San Antonio-based grocer H-E-B has purchased land east of Dallas in Rockwall as it continues its expansion in North Texas. The Dallas Morning News reported that H-E-B bought two parcels of land totaling 12 acres on the southwest corner of I-30 and John King Boulevard. H-E-B’S spokeswoman Mabrie Jackson confirmed the grocer’s latest purchase but revealed that the company has not yet decided when construction will begin.
dallasexpress.com
Will Dallas ‘Responsible Banking Ordinance’ Help or Hurt?
In a move to try and make lending more accessible and transparent for moderate- to low-income individuals, the Dallas City Council approved Ordinance 3221, a “responsible banking ordinance” (RBO) that will allegedly hold certain banks “accountable” for the types of loans they make to people in these communities.
dallasexpress.com
Crash Prompts Car Chase Through Five Local Cities
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a high-speed accident that reportedly injured three people on Wednesday. The car chase began when police officers spotted a stolen vehicle around 11 p.m. on July 27, according to police. Officers chased the car through five cities: Dallas, Richardson, Plano, Garland, and Rowlett. It ended with a wrong-way crash in Garland.
RELATED PEOPLE
dallasexpress.com
School Supplies Available for Local Students
As the 2022-23 school year fast approaches, families across North Texas have more than one resource available if they lack school supplies. Local organizations have gathered supplies to distribute to those in need, with a few events scheduled for the first week of August. On August 5, Dallas families can...
dallasexpress.com
Three Arrested After Local Police Chase
After leading police on a chase from Dallas to Irving on Thursday, three suspects are in custody, according to authorities. The Dallas Police Department stated that officers were attempting to stop an automobile on July 28 that was allegedly stolen on Wednesday in Lancaster when the driver began swerving through traffic at a speed of 100 mph. A Dallas Police Department supervisor ordered ground units to retreat.
dallasexpress.com
UNT Undertakes Dozens of Improvement Projects
More than 30 construction projects are underway across the University of North Texas campus, with many slated for completion by the start of the upcoming school year. Projects include improvements to the Auditorium Building and Curry Hall at the Denton campus, North Texas Daily reported. Campus areas near Bonnie Brae Street and North Texas Boulevard are also being improved.
dallasexpress.com
Texas Teacher Shortage Tolls Alarm
As the 2022-23 school year approaches, Texas public school districts are struggling to fill teacher and staff vacancies. Patryce Zarraga and Diane Birdwell, two former educators, spoke to KERA News last week about the staffing crisis. They claimed that returning to in-person classes after long stints of virtual learning due to COVID-prompted school shutdowns presented multiple challenges.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dallasexpress.com
Tickets for 36th Annual GrapeFest Now Available
Tickets for the 36th annual GrapeFest are now on sale. The four-day fall festival runs from September 15-18, 2022, in Grapevine and features signature events, like the People’s Choice Wine Tasting Classic, and the Liberty Park Plaza Wine Experience. Sponsored by Bank of the West, GrapeFest is the largest...
dallasexpress.com
DART Considering Distributing Millions in Excess Tax Money
Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) may make a one-time payout of $270 million in excess taxpayer funding to Dallas and 12 other North Texas cities to whom it provides bus, rail, and shared ride services. DART serves 700 square miles from Plano to Glenn Heights. The money to be given...
dallasexpress.com
Vagrancy and Homelessness Abound in Dallas
Vagrancy and homelessness are ongoing issues in Dallas County, as nearly 4,000 people experience some form of homelessness on any given night, according to the 2022 Point-in-Time Homeless Count from the Metro Dallas Homeless Alliance (MDHA). MDHA’s most recent State of Homelessness fact sheet reveals that 3,996 people in Dallas...
dallasexpress.com
Local ISD Hired Teachers ‘On the Spot’
Fort Worth Independent School District held a job fair where teachers were hired immediately if they met the necessary qualifications. Calling the event a “Back-to-School Hiring Extravaganza,” the school district sought to fill empty positions with new employees for the upcoming school year. Hoping to fill roughly 350...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dallasexpress.com
Local ISD Offers Active Shooter Training to School Staff; DISD Yet to Follow
The Fort Worth Police Department (FWPD) is offering an active shooter training course to all interested teachers and school campus-based staff in the area, including those working at private schools. The four-hour training course will be offered twice on August 12. One session will last from 8 a.m. until 12...
dallasexpress.com
95-Year-Old Local Woman Injured in Shooting
A 95-year-old local woman was shot in the leg when three gunmen unloaded on her house from the street on Wednesday. Elodia Rios was in her house at 2005 Chestnut Ave. in north Fort Worth when three unidentified individuals reportedly started banging on the home’s windows around 12:50 a.m., according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
Comments / 0