Its Game Over For Over A Dozen Iowa Lottery Games

kdat.com
Related
5 Iowa Lottery Tickets Fell Just Short of a Share of 1.377 Billion Dollars
When I was younger and having family dinner, I remember us having conversations about what we'd do if we ever won an insane amount of money. My family would go around the room and say what we'd do with the money and it would almost put us in a dream-like state.
Cedar Rapids Woman Wins $300,000 With Lottery Scratch Ticket
You talk about a great way to start the week. A Cedar Rapids woman bought a scratch ticket Monday morning. By yesterday afternoon, she was $300,000 richer. Monday morning, Michele Lutenske of Cedar Rapids stopped at the Hy-Vee gas station at 3935 Blairs Ferry Road NE in Cedar Rapids and purchased a ticket for the Colossal Crossword scratch game. She hopped back into a friend's truck and began scratching the ticket. Of course, she was more than a little astounded at what she saw.
Popular Eastern Iowa Sweet Corn Farm Stops Sales
As the hot, dry summer caused a delay in the start of sweet corn season for many sellers here in Iowa, it continues to be a struggle for an Ely farmer who refuses to sell sub-par corn to the public. If Mother Nature starts providing some rain, it may only be temporary.
Iowa Tax Free Weekend This Weekend (August 5 & 6)
Gas prices may be falling a bit, but they are still higher than they were a year ago. Grocery prices are at an all-time high. Heating and cooling costs have increased dramatically. So how's a family afford to send their kids back to school on a limited budget? Take advantage of the Iowa Tax-Free Weekend this Friday, August 5th and Saturday, August 6th.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
[WATCH] Woman Has Strange Experience ‘Living’ In Iowa Landmark
You can say that Nikki Delventhal has lived all across the country. One of the most recent places she's called home is a popular tourist destination in Iowa. Delventhal is traveling all across the country and living out of her own vehicle; a 2006 Toyota Prius. The woman is a travel vlogger and shares her stories of venturing all over in her car, as well as some adorable photos of her dog Camper.
Cedar Rapids Restaurant Owner Is Helping Kentucky For A Second Time
Willie Ray is the owner of Willie Ray's Q Shack, located in Cedar Rapids, and he is headed to help the state of Kentucky for the second time in less than 12 months. Back in August 2021, parts of the midwest and the south were pummeled by numerous tornados which included Iowa as well as Kentucky. Back then, Willie Ray was someone leading the charge on helping victims however he could. 8 months ago he had this to say on Facebook.
Iowa To Get Millions From Billion Dollar Opioid Settlement
Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller has announced that the state of Iowa will receive millions of dollars in a huge multi-billion settlement against a former opioid manufacturer. The Des Moines Register reports that Iowa and many other states accused the company Allergan of downplaying the risk of addiction in its name brand and generic brand opioids. The company was also accused of failing to take action to prevent the drugs from being part of illegal trade. The drugs Norco and Kadian were intended for patients suffering from chronic pain, according to the Register. The company will pay a settlement amount of $2.7 billion.
Iowa’s Most Prestigious Culinary Attraction Doesn’t Actually Serve Food
If you aren't familiar with the World Food Prize Hall of Laureates, allow me to bring you up to speed on this important Iowa attraction. The World Food Prize Hall of Laureates is a museum located in our capital, Des Moines, that is designed to recognize some of the amazing achievements in agriculture and fighting hunger. Very fitting it be in Iowa, right? The building is the former Des Moines Library.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Iowa Would Make Piles Of Cash if They Enforced One Traffic Law [OPINION]
I have been quietly conducting a driving study. A study to find how often a simple Iowa, and national, driving law is broken. My study was not even remotely scientific. It simply involves me counting something while driving. I was safe about it. Jotted each day's totals down in my iPhone's note app. So what was I counting?
Iowa vs. New York; The Case Of The Runaway Cows
When you see a cow lose, what’s your first thought? Maybe you try to call someone, or even just try to catch it. Growing up with livestock in a neighborhood where my neighbors have little experience with cows, they at least knew who to call when they saw a loose cow or goat. No one ever tried to do what this animal sanctuary did.
Tragic Celebrities? Two Famous “Supermen” Were Born in Iowa
Up in the Iowa sky, it's a bird, it's a wind turbine, it's... two men who played Superman, and were born right here in the Hawkeye State. While this may seem like an exciting thing for any Iowa superhero fan to hang their hat on, there's a sad twist that involves the work of both of these actors.
Crazy Iowa Sports Bets With Worse Odds Than Mega Millions
Do you smell that? :: SNIFF SNIFF:: it's lottery fever! As of this writing, the jackpot is at a whopping 1.1 billion dollars. Yes, that means the winner could become one of only 724 billionaires in the United States. That said, your odds... really stink. Actually, they're flat-out awful. Really,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hold Up, Is it Illegal to Eat While Driving in Iowa?
We're all very busy, right? On the go... often living out of our cars. One thing about Iowa and many Midwestern states, the place we live/work can be very rural. Meaning that mass transit or carpooling isn't always an option. What this means is for many of us, myself included,...
There are Over 60 Foods on a Stick at the 2022 Iowa State Fair
Last week, the Iowa State Fair revealed all 53 new foods at this year's fair, including the three finalists in the Best New Food Contest. In addition to all the new foods, there are also some foods on a stick that you may want to try! According to the Iowa State Fair website, there are more than 60 foods on a stick available at this year's fair. Some of those items are pretty standard, like corndogs and cotton candy, but there are also some unusual ones! Here are a few of your options:
USDA’s New Rule Protects Iowans From Salmonella In Chicken
It seems that there is always a recall that has to do with salmonella. We recently saw the effects salmonella can have when a woman went viral on social media for not realizing her peanut butter was recalled. To help keep people safe, it United States Department of Agriculture (USDA)...
104.5 KDAT
Cedar Rapids, IA
12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
104.5 KDAT plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0