Lubbock Teachers Turn to Crowdfunding for Projects and Supplies

Lubbock is Getting Something Different near Quaker & 98th Street
Looking to try something different in Lubbock? Here is your chance. Lubbock's Something Different Grill is getting a second location for more people to be able to enjoy their food. If you've never been this restaurant has six locations, about to be seven. Some are in Texas and a few...
You Can Stay in This One of a Kind Bus in Lubbock
If you are looking for a weekend getaway in Lubbock, or you're traveling through the area, you'll want to take a look at this Airbnb property. This rental is a converted bus that now functions as a cozy place to stay. With enough space for three guests, a well decorated space, and a peaceful location, this unique stay is something you have to check out. Keep scrolling to see inside this one of a kind Airbnb that you can rent in Lubbock, Texas.
Lubbock Back to School Supply Drive & Skate Night
Looking for something fun to do and help others? Check out this awesome event coming to Lubbock. With how much school supplies cost, this event is helping raise supplies for others. "We are proud to be able to put this event together. We have worked with the community for years...
17th Hub City Beach Party Helps Foster Children Across the South Plains
The 17th annual Hub City Beach Party is coming back to Lubbock this weekend. The event is hosted by the nonprofit organization Foster A Life which dedicates itself to helping foster kids with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services across the South Plains. The 17th annual Hub City...
Did People In Lubbock Lose Their Damn Minds Over A Free Water Bottle?
You just know when someone offers something for free, there are those who will take advantage of the situation, and those who will inevitably complain about it. You'll notice which side I am on in due course. Yesterday, my wife mentioned that the hyper-popular and amazing Dutch Bros was offering...
Lubbock’s 52nd Annual Fall Festival is Back, Vendor Signup Is Open
If you are looking for a craft vendor event in Lubbock look no further. Every year The Lubbock Municipal Garden and Arts Center hosts an Annual Fall Festival and this year the craft vendor registration is now open. This event has been going on for 52nd years and it is a lot of fun.
This ‘Prank’ Happening in Lubbock Could Cost You a Ton of Money
There seems to be a new prank happening in Lubbock or possibly in one area of Lubbock. Either way, if you're the victim, it could end up costing you some money. According to the Nextdoor app, kids in Lubbock are going around and turning on water hoses and just letting them run until someone in the house notices and turns off the water. I'm not sure if the kids wait down the street or laugh while saying "they got hosed," but apparently it's happened more than once.
Lubbock Drivers Aren’t Actually as Bad as You Think
Something everyone in Lubbock can agree on is that we have some terrible drivers here. However, they could be a lot worse. I definitely agree that Lubbock drivers are horrible at times. There are the trucks that speed by and cut you off, the old folks that go 20 miles per hour under the speed limit, and the large population that forgets how to drive whenever the road is slightly wet or, God forbid, icy.
Show Your School Spirit and Buy a Cactus at Texas Tech This Friday
After TCU’s attempt at putting Lubbock down for being ‘a desert’ and Texas Tech’s prompt snap back with the use of the cactus emoji, those that support Texas Tech will forever use cacti as a symbol of their support. Every Texas Tech fan across the country...
The Best Way to Spend Your Vacation in Lubbock
After taking a week-long vacation in the Hub City, I can definitively say what I think is the best way to spend your vacation in Lubbock. Don't go anywhere. Don't do anything. Stay home and sleep. Okay, the article isn't actually over yet. Wouldn't that be funny, though?. It's definitely...
We Finally Know When Lubbock’s Petting Zoo Is Opening
This is an exciting day, y'all. We finally know when we get to enjoy Lubbock's first petting zoo. Back in January I told y'all it was coming and how this will be a perfect spot for family fun. Well, owner Joey Perez reached out to me to say it's time.
Lubbock’s Favorite Noodle Bar Is Getting a Second Location
I'm so excited about this news and this business. How do freshly-made noodles sound? And I mean, made fresh every day. Or maybe some hot soup on a cold Lubbock day? This place doesn't need much explanation because it completely took Lubbock by storm when they opened. If you've never...
‘Bad’ at Drinking and Driving: Lubbock Man Arrested for Hit-and-Run
A Lubbock man was arrested for a hit-and-run crash that injured 4 people and told police afterwards that he was "bad" at drinking and driving. KAMC News reports that the incident happened on Thursday, July 28th near 19th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. A witness who wasn't involved in the crash followed the suspect, 32-year-old Bobby Chris Reyes, to the 300 block of University Avenue. Police arrived at the scene and tried to take Reyes into custody, but it took 3 officers to arrest him as he struggled.
Here’s What Goes Down When A Lubbock Band Finds Out They Were Double-Booked
It ain't fun, I'll tell you that much. There aren't many things more frustrating than working out travel plans for weeks, loading up all your gear, driving 5 and a half hours out of town and then showing up to a venue you thought you were playing at to find out some other band is scheduled to play instead.
Should Lubbock ISD Be Able to Lock Up Cell Phones During Class?
A recent article was published about a Texas school district implementing a policy in which students' phones will be locked up during class to alleviate distractions. Parents and teachers were conflicted about whether or not it's a good idea. Should policies like this be implemented in Lubbock schools, or are...
Proposed City of Lubbock Budget Cuts The Tax Rate, But Taxpayers Will Still Pay More
The Lubbock City Council has been presented with a budget for the next fiscal year which will be discussed a lot this week during workshops at Citizens Tower. Those workshops on Wednesday and Thursday are scheduled for 2:00 pm and yes citizens can attend. There are many different parts of...
Pedro’s Tamales to Open Second Lubbock Location, Massive Expansion Planned
Long-time Lubbock favorite Pedro's Tamales will be expanding in Lubbock and opening a new location in Southwest Lubbock. But one new location isn't the only thing planned for Pedro's Tamales. The owners have massive plans for the Lubbock staple. Thought the current owner Bryan Radney and the Pedro's Tamales management...
How Rude! Are People in Lubbock Acting More Like Complete Jerks Lately?
Maybe it's the heat that won't go away or the fact that everyone seems to be getting Covid-19 again, but more and more I notice that whenever I leave the house, people in Lubbock are starting to act like straight up punks. This is in direct conflict with the usual...
Rules at Lubbock Parks Include No Picking of Flowers, No Metal Detectors
Lubbock has a lot of great parks for families to enjoy. But did you know the City of Lubbock actually has a list of activities that are banned inside local parks?. Many of the regulations make sense. For example, citizens are prohibited from playing sanctioned games of football, basketball, golf, soccer, etc. in a city park. Of course, you can always play a pick up game or a game between friends or two different groups as long as it's a friendly game.
Vizo’s African Bar and Restaurant Will Reopen in New Lubbock Location
Lubbock favorite Vizo's African Bar and Restaurant is reopening soon in a brand new location. It's been a long road for Vizo's African Bar and Restaurant, which closed back in November of 2021. While they've been closed for a while, their loyal fanbase is excited to have them open again.
