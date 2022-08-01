ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Fine dining: Fancy Feast introduces pop-up restaurant featuring cat food-inspired dishes

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 2 days ago

NEW YORK — A company selling gourmet wet cat food is looking to expand its offerings with a pop-up restaurant in New York that will offer dishes inspired by cat food recipes but made for humans.

In a news release, Fancy Feast announced it was opening Gatto Bianco, which it described as a “limited-time, Italian-style trattoria and culinary experience in New York City.” The restaurant, which will serve food for humans, will “take inspiration from Fancy Feast Medleys recipes and pay homage to traditional Italian cuisine,” the company said.

Only 16 guests will get to sample the menu, which will be offered to the select few who get it free of charge, CNN reported. The restaurant will be open for dinner on August 11-12 only.

“Food has the power to connect us to others in meaningful ways and take us to places we have never been,” Amanda Hassner, Fancy Feast’s in-house chef, said in a statement. “The dishes at Gatto Bianco are prepared in ways that help cat owners understand how their cats experience food — from flavor, to texture, to form — in a way that only Fancy Feast can.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b9kEf_0h0bbfHq00
Fancy Feast introduces pop-up restaurant featuring cat food-inspired dishes Developed by Fancy Feast’s in-house chef, Amanda Hassner, and Michelin Star winning Italian chef and acclaimed New York restaurateur Cesare Casella, the dishes that will be served at Gatto Bianco take inspiration from Fancy Feast Medleys recipes and pay homage to traditional Italian cuisine. (Hand-out/Purina)

Reservations to visit the restaurant will open at noon EDT on Thursday, Aug. 4. For those who aren’t able to get a reservation, Fancy Feast said the recipes the restaurant will serve will be posted on its website.

This is not the first time that Fancy Feast has offered dishes to cat owners. The company released a cookbook in 2021, CNN reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click10.com

Fancy Feast opens NYC restaurant with feline inspired dishes

NEW YORK – Cat lovers can now have a taste of their cat’s favorite meal at a pop-up restaurant in New York City. Cat food brand Fancy Feast is opening an Italian restaurant, Gatto Bianco, in the city at 632 Hudson Street to showcase the company’s new “Medley’s” cat food line.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

This Popular Plant-Based Burger Chain Has Made Its Way From London To NYC

The beloved London-based fast food chain Neat Burger has made its way across seas and is giving New Yorkers the chance to try this plant-based staple. Located in Urbanspace at 230 Park Avenue, the new location is serving their award-winning bites pop-up style before opening up their first official NYC location later this year with the support of strategic investors Leonardo DiCaprio and Lewis Hamilton. The burgers are, of course, the main focal point of the menu. There’s the Smoke Smash, made with two Neat patties smashed with onions on a flour bun with pickles, jalapeños, lettuce, cheese, chopped white onions and topped with crispy onion rings, mayo, and bbq sauce. Their Filet-no-Fish Burger is a fish-style jackfruit patty in crispy breadcrumbs served on a soft bun with tartar sauce. In addition to their burgers you’ll find nuggets, fries, tater tots, and burger bowls, such as the Chick’n Burger Bowl made with chicken pieces on top of a bed of fresh lettuce and tomato with smashed avocado, bacon bits, crispy onions, and mayo.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

An Epic Asian Street Food Festival Is Coming To NYC This Month

On Thursday, August 18th, eat your way through delicious Taiwanese/Japanese dishes at Night Market by UpstairsNYC. The festival will highlight traditional street food with fine-dining execution, as high-end Japanese restaurant Norikoh Chelsea will transform its 6,000 square feet into an expansive night market. The outdoor area, main indoor floor and back room will feature music, a full bar and a beautiful backdrop to the festivities with gorgeous lanterns brightening the venue. Visitors will be able to feast on tons of mouthwatering options like pork belly buns, taro donuts, yakitori and quench their thirst with a selection of East Asian beers (Sapporo, Asahi, Kirin) and East Asian-inspired cocktails. Menu items will average between $10-$15. A limited supply of tickets will be available thanks to UpstairsNYC, an NYC media firm, to get cheap deals on items. Tickets include:
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

Immerse Yourself In Authentic Italian Culture At The Ferragosto Festival Coming To NYC This September

Over 20 years ago, the merchants of Arthur Avenue and East 187th Street decided to bring the Italian tradition of Ferragosto to the Bronx Little Italy, giving visitors the opportunity to immerse themselves in Italian culture, traditions, musical and theatrical entertainment, and of course, delicious food. Since then the event has continued to grow, attracting thousands of guests each year, and it’s coming to Little Italy in the Bronx this September. Taking place the Sunday after Labor Day weekend, September 11 from 12p.m. to 6p.m., this festival celebrates the end of the harvest season and gives local businesses the opportunity to showcase their signature products and dishes. Many of the Bronx’s family-owned businesses are owned and operated by the same families that founded them nearly a century ago, and Ferragosto gives visitors  the opportunity to experience this authenticity and preservation of Italian culture.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Pets & Animals
A Cup of Jo

Where New Yorkers Eat in New York

New York City! So many places to eat, so many moments of paralysis deciding where to go. To help, we’ve enlisted a panel of New York food pros and asked them where they pick up bagels, grab brunch with the kids, and meet for date nights. Or just, you know, what neighborhood spot they crave on nights when they don’t feel like cooking. Not surprisingly, they had some very New York-style opinions on the matter.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

90-year-old Papaya King could be forced to close

NEW YORK - Papaya King has been on the corner of 86th St. and 3rd Ave. on the Upper East Side of Manhattan since 1932, but its days appear to be numbered. Paperwork has been filed to request permission to demolish the building it is housed inside. The hot dog...
MANHATTAN, NY
Essence

The Woman Behind Brooklyn's Popular Spiked Spin Is Focusing Less On Fitness And More On Wellness With Studio Expansion

Briana Thompson's revamped Spiked Spin & Wellness Co., in addition to fitness, will bring nutrition, mental health resources and more to undeserved communities. When Briana Thompson founded the first-ever Black-owned spin studio in Brooklyn, formally known as Spiked Spin, she recognized a need to create accessible fitness options for communities of color.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pop Up Restaurant#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Fancy Feast#Cat Owners#Fine Dining#Gourmet#Food Drink#Italian#Cnn
Commercial Observer

More Than Just a Lidl Love for NYC, Grocery Chain Plans Brooklyn Outpost

Lidl has its sights set on more outer-borough locations after recently nabbing one in Queens, this time planning its first Brooklyn outpost in Park Slope. The discount grocery store signed a 25,000-square-foot lease to move in at William Macklowe Company and Senlac Ridge Partners’ residential project at 120 Fifth Avenue upon the development’s completion in 2024. The landlords declined to provide the terms of the deal.
BROOKLYN, NY
Time Out New York

NYC has the most romantic spots in all of the U.S.

NYC may be notorious for its tough dating scene, but there’s absolutely no shortage of incredible date offerings across its boroughs. From Mars, an online health clinic for men, unveiled the top cities for dating in a new report by looking at cities’ square mileage, the number of nightlife venues, restaurants, romantic places and date idea searches. While NYC isn’t in the top five cities best for dating, it took the top spot for the city with the most romantic places for date ideas with over 700 “romantic locations.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Danny Meyer, NYC restaurant VIP, steps down from longtime position

Danny Meyer, founder and CEO of New York restaurant powerhouse Union Square Hospitality Group, has announced that he is stepping down from the position he has held since 1985. Union Square Hospitality Group has owned and operated such well-known eateries as Gramercy Tavern, Shake Shack (with four Brooklyn locations), Blue Smoke and the now-closed Union Square Café.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
untappedcities.com

Blast off to Astroland’s Past at this Coney Island Exhibit

Take a short ride to a good time rang out the ads for Coney Island‘s Astroland through the latter half of the 20th century. The collection of rides making up the amusement park would flash across the screen, with smiles of endless young couples, giggling children, and entertained-looking parents, all captivated at the collection of new rides.
BROOKLYN, NY
Commercial Observer

Wholesale Retailer Boxed to Open 15K-SF Grocery Store in Downtown Brooklyn

Wholesale retailer Boxed packaged up a deal to open a 14,795-square-foot grocery store and fulfillment center at 470 Vanderbilt Avenue in Downtown Brooklyn, Commercial Observer has learned. Boxed signed a 10-year lease for the entire ground floor of the 10-story building, which brings the property to fully leased, according to...
BROOKLYN, NY
Secret NYC

You Can Now Go Glamping In Renovated Shipping Containers On The East River

There’s a new glamping experience in NYC! Sure it’s not on a beach or in the woods, but you do get to enjoy NYC’s bit of nature as it’s right on the East River waterfront. A new company called NYC Glamping has up-cycled rustic, industrial shipping containers info comfortable rooms with A/C, WiFi, a shower, and bathrooms in each. Located in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, the containers offer incredible views of the river and skyline (including the Empire State Building and Chrysler Building), and are the perfect spot to watch the dazzling NYC sunset. Plus, they are within walking distance to Transmitter Park, and lots of local restaurants and other Greenpoint attractions. And an amazing perk? It’s right next to Greenpoint’s drive-in and walk-up outdoor movie venue, the Skyline Drive-In, and your stay comes with completely free admission!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYC spa has been pampering people for a decade

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Manhattan spa has been pampering people for a decade. An East Harlem salon owner is grateful to its loyal customers who have kept their weekly and monthly appointments, which have helped the business get through the pandemic. The Spa Boutique & Wellness Lounge offers luxurious services and has been […]
MANHATTAN, NY
ArchDaily

ODA Unveils Residential Tower on New York City’s Billionaire Row

Construction has begun at 126 East 57th street, a project designed by architecture office ODA, with interiors designed by Gambellini Sheppard. On 57th street, a copper mirrored gateway leads residents through the 6-story atrium and toward the 28-story residential tower. The site spans the width of a city block from 56th to 57th street and the proposed tower measures 175,000 square feet, complete with private outdoor terraces for every unit, as the pixelated cast-in-place concrete façade recesses at irregular intervals.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Look What Was Found At A New York State Park [PHOTO]

Camping is so much fun and so relaxing! If you are looking for a great way to connect with nature or a great way to bring the family back together, camping could be the best way to make it happen. From New York City to Niagara Falls, New York State has some amazing places to camp. You never know what you might find when you get out of the house and start to explore the Empire State.
Thrillist

Underrated NYC Waterfront Parks to Visit in All 5 Boroughs

For a so-called “concrete jungle,” New York City offers a shocking amount of green space. And while Central Park and Prospect Park are some of the more popular options for an outdoor day, nothing beats a park along the water, where cool breezes and skyline views complete the experience.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
24K+
Followers
81K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy