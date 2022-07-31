Dallas Office Tower Converts to Apartments

Let's start this off by clarifying what Odelay isn't. Odelay is not an authentic Mexican restaurant. There are no chapulines (might we suggest El Oaxaqueño) or birria (might we suggest Maskara's) or carnitas (might we suggest Las Almas Rotas). Odelay is also not an attempt at elevated Latin fine dining in the vein of Javier's, any Mi Cocina location, or Dallas' latest entrant to the space, The Mexican. Instead, Odelay is classic Tex-Mex that most of us know and love, but handled with a little more style than simply slathering chili con carne over a plate and calling it a day.

