Dallas Office Tower Converts to Apartments

Will Dallas ‘Responsible Banking Ordinance’ Help or Hurt?
In a move to try and make lending more accessible and transparent for moderate- to low-income individuals, the Dallas City Council approved Ordinance 3221, a “responsible banking ordinance” (RBO) that will allegedly hold certain banks “accountable” for the types of loans they make to people in these communities.
City of Mesquite approves construction of 235-acre retail and business development along IH-20
MESQUITE, Texas — The City of Mesquite has approved a 235-acre retail and business development. Located on the north side of IH-20 between Lasater and Lawson Roads, the development will offer approximately 180,000 square feet of retail and ultimately 3.2 million square feet of industrial, business and logistics space.
The 10 Most Expensive Home Listings in Texas — July 2022 Edition
The Texas market remains as hot as the state’s sweltering temperatures, so why not have a little voyeuristic fun? After all, perusing the most expensive home listings in the state feels more akin to appreciating great art than actual house hunting (at least for most). In a scenario where money is no option, what level of craftsmanship can be achieved? Which brilliant architect can you enlist? Which sought-after interior designer do you choose to plot your flow and finishes?
This Home on Baxtershire Drive is Just What The Doctors Ordered
If the walls of 7552 Baxtershire could talk, they might ask for a scalpel. To think of it, those walls would definitely know how to administer cancer treatments and resuscitate a heart. The fabulous $1.3 million home in the trendy JanMar subdivision was built in 1984 and originally belonged to...
Wells Fargo Building a New Regional Hub in Irving
Wells Fargo will soon have a new regional hub in Irving.Joao Vincent Lewis/Unsplash. Banking giant Wells Fargo is working to build a massive $200 million lakeside office campus in Irving. Dallas News reports that the Irving City Council will be voting on millions of dollars in economic incentives to support Wells Fargo's new campus. This new campus is expected to employ 4,000 workers.
How do you get a house in DFW? First-time homebuyers tell us what worked
ROWLETT, Texas — The temperatures aren’t the only thing that’s scorching hot. The Texas housing market is still seeing serious buyers, despite rising interest rates and low inventory. Buying a home in North Texas is also competitive, especially for first-time home buyers who never expected how fast...
Here’s how much rent went up in Dallas this year
A new report from rent.com is looking at annual changes in rent prices in Dallas and it may surprise you how much rent prices are going up.
For Sale: 56-foot Oceangoing Sailboat. Must Take Delivery in East Dallas.
The novelist Harry Hunsicker first wrote about the Whitmar for D Magazine in 2006. At that point, a guy named Jim Benge had been building his dream sailboat for about eight years. He had no previous boat building experience, which is maybe why he started building a 56-foot sailboat inside an East Dallas warehouse whose door wasn’t big enough to accommodate the vessel.
DART Considering Distributing Millions in Excess Tax Money
Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) may make a one-time payout of $270 million in excess taxpayer funding to Dallas and 12 other North Texas cities to whom it provides bus, rail, and shared ride services. DART serves 700 square miles from Plano to Glenn Heights. The money to be given...
North Texas counties offering retention bonuses to compete with private companies like Amazon
“We want to do good business in Dallas County. We want to help our customers,” Dallas County Tax Assessor/Collector John Ames said. “But we can’t do it unless we have employees.”. To maintain a functioning workforce of around 6,500 full-time equivalent positions, Dallas County is spending $40...
Arlington’s New $550 Million Showcase Hotel Adds a New Ben Berg Restaurant, Plots a 2024 Opening
The next phase of construction will bring Arlington's new Loews Hotel and Convention Center to life. It will include the new Ben Berg restaurant Soy Cowboy. Arlington keeps on expanding its entertainment district, becoming not just a major Texas destination but a national draw. Jonathan Tisch, the chairman and CEO of Loews Hotels & Co., reveals the district’s newest high-profile addition — the $550 million Loews Arlington Hotel and Convention Center — is on track to open in early 2024. The resort will add 888 rooms and 266,000 square feet of function space to Arlington’s entertainment district.
These Texas cities are the top places for people leaving other US metros
With Texas being the fifth cheapest state to buy a home in, two cities in the state are part of the top 10 U.S. destinations for homebuyers leaving other American metropolitan areas, according to a July housing report from Redfin.com. San Antonio and Dallas were two of the most popular places homebuyers were seeking to move to in the second quarter of 2022. Overall, a record 32.6% of Redfin.com users nationwide looked to move from one metro to another during this time, the report said.
Vagrancy and Homelessness Abound in Dallas
Vagrancy and homelessness are ongoing issues in Dallas County, as nearly 4,000 people experience some form of homelessness on any given night, according to the 2022 Point-in-Time Homeless Count from the Metro Dallas Homeless Alliance (MDHA). MDHA’s most recent State of Homelessness fact sheet reveals that 3,996 people in Dallas...
Roots + Water Opens In Southlake
A new wine club has come to Southlake. Founded in Dallas, Roots + Water is an exclusive wine club that offers a variety of sommelier tastings, special events and unique experiences all in a private setting. Located in Kimball Park, the new Southlake club features everything a wine lover could desire, including vintage wine selections, weekly offers and small-production wines that are up and coming. And with the private clubhouse, members have a special place to get away and sample their varieties in peace.
School Supplies Available for Local Students
As the 2022-23 school year fast approaches, families across North Texas have more than one resource available if they lack school supplies. Local organizations have gathered supplies to distribute to those in need, with a few events scheduled for the first week of August. On August 5, Dallas families can...
Worth the wait: Bridge construction to enhance mobility
Motorists will notice a smoother drive when the new bridge is completed over Lake Worth. But the Texas Department of Transportation project is still two years from finish. The State Highway 199 bridge project over Lake Worth will enhance mobility and safety between FM 1886 (Confederate Park Road) and Hodgkins Road, said Val Lopez, TxDOT public information officer for the Fort Worth District.
First Look: Hugo's Invitados in the West Village is an Almost-Guiltless Escape
Hugo's Invitados has infused a bit of fresh color and energy into Uptown's West Village. The new, large outdoor dining area is full of green chairs, tables and bright orange umbrellas anxiously waiting for a good time, and when the weather is nice, it will likely be packed. Recently, however, in the blazing hot sun the only visitors were a few birds cooling off in one of several small water features around the space.
Review: Odelay Preaches Tex-Mex to The Masses
Let's start this off by clarifying what Odelay isn't. Odelay is not an authentic Mexican restaurant. There are no chapulines (might we suggest El Oaxaqueño) or birria (might we suggest Maskara's) or carnitas (might we suggest Las Almas Rotas). Odelay is also not an attempt at elevated Latin fine dining in the vein of Javier's, any Mi Cocina location, or Dallas' latest entrant to the space, The Mexican. Instead, Odelay is classic Tex-Mex that most of us know and love, but handled with a little more style than simply slathering chili con carne over a plate and calling it a day.
Why watering lawns in Dallas might require flooding farms in East Texas
DALLAS — This past year or so has taught Texans not to take electricity for granted. Water is now another resource that might soon become a problem in this state. Simply put, Texas needs more water to keep up with all the residents and businesses moving here. A few...
No Cellphones Allowed in New Fort Worth Restaurant
In the historic Fort Worth Stockyards where cattle once roamed, a new Italian restaurant called Caterina's is bringing back the old days in a unique way. It’s banning cellphones. Customers must lock their cellphones in a bag that won't be unlocked -- until they walk out the door. "We...
