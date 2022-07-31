ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas Office Tower Converts to Apartments

dallasexpress.com
 3 days ago
dallasexpress.com

dallasexpress.com

Will Dallas ‘Responsible Banking Ordinance’ Help or Hurt?

In a move to try and make lending more accessible and transparent for moderate- to low-income individuals, the Dallas City Council approved Ordinance 3221, a “responsible banking ordinance” (RBO) that will allegedly hold certain banks “accountable” for the types of loans they make to people in these communities.
DALLAS, TX
papercitymag.com

The 10 Most Expensive Home Listings in Texas — July 2022 Edition

The Texas market remains as hot as the state’s sweltering temperatures, so why not have a little voyeuristic fun? After all, perusing the most expensive home listings in the state feels more akin to appreciating great art than actual house hunting (at least for most). In a scenario where money is no option, what level of craftsmanship can be achieved? Which brilliant architect can you enlist? Which sought-after interior designer do you choose to plot your flow and finishes?
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

Wells Fargo Building a New Regional Hub in Irving

Wells Fargo will soon have a new regional hub in Irving.Joao Vincent Lewis/Unsplash. Banking giant Wells Fargo is working to build a massive $200 million lakeside office campus in Irving. Dallas News reports that the Irving City Council will be voting on millions of dollars in economic incentives to support Wells Fargo's new campus. This new campus is expected to employ 4,000 workers.
IRVING, TX
dmagazine.com

For Sale: 56-foot Oceangoing Sailboat. Must Take Delivery in East Dallas.

The novelist Harry Hunsicker first wrote about the Whitmar for D Magazine in 2006. At that point, a guy named Jim Benge had been building his dream sailboat for about eight years. He had no previous boat building experience, which is maybe why he started building a 56-foot sailboat inside an East Dallas warehouse whose door wasn’t big enough to accommodate the vessel.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

DART Considering Distributing Millions in Excess Tax Money

Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) may make a one-time payout of $270 million in excess taxpayer funding to Dallas and 12 other North Texas cities to whom it provides bus, rail, and shared ride services. DART serves 700 square miles from Plano to Glenn Heights. The money to be given...
DALLAS, TX
papercitymag.com

Arlington’s New $550 Million Showcase Hotel Adds a New Ben Berg Restaurant, Plots a 2024 Opening

The next phase of construction will bring Arlington's new Loews Hotel and Convention Center to life. It will include the new Ben Berg restaurant Soy Cowboy. Arlington keeps on expanding its entertainment district, becoming not just a major Texas destination but a national draw. Jonathan Tisch, the chairman and CEO of Loews Hotels & Co., reveals the district’s newest high-profile addition — the $550 million Loews Arlington Hotel and Convention Center — is on track to open in early 2024. The resort will add 888 rooms and 266,000 square feet of function space to Arlington’s entertainment district.
ARLINGTON, TX
MySanAntonio

These Texas cities are the top places for people leaving other US metros

With Texas being the fifth cheapest state to buy a home in, two cities in the state are part of the top 10 U.S. destinations for homebuyers leaving other American metropolitan areas, according to a July housing report from Redfin.com. San Antonio and Dallas were two of the most popular places homebuyers were seeking to move to in the second quarter of 2022. Overall, a record 32.6% of Redfin.com users nationwide looked to move from one metro to another during this time, the report said.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
dallasexpress.com

Vagrancy and Homelessness Abound in Dallas

Vagrancy and homelessness are ongoing issues in Dallas County, as nearly 4,000 people experience some form of homelessness on any given night, according to the 2022 Point-in-Time Homeless Count from the Metro Dallas Homeless Alliance (MDHA). MDHA’s most recent State of Homelessness fact sheet reveals that 3,996 people in Dallas...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
Southlake Style

Roots + Water Opens In Southlake

A new wine club has come to Southlake. Founded in Dallas, Roots + Water is an exclusive wine club that offers a variety of sommelier tastings, special events and unique experiences all in a private setting. Located in Kimball Park, the new Southlake club features everything a wine lover could desire, including vintage wine selections, weekly offers and small-production wines that are up and coming. And with the private clubhouse, members have a special place to get away and sample their varieties in peace.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
dallasexpress.com

School Supplies Available for Local Students

As the 2022-23 school year fast approaches, families across North Texas have more than one resource available if they lack school supplies. Local organizations have gathered supplies to distribute to those in need, with a few events scheduled for the first week of August. On August 5, Dallas families can...
DALLAS, TX
azlenews.net

Worth the wait: Bridge construction to enhance mobility

Motorists will notice a smoother drive when the new bridge is completed over Lake Worth. But the Texas Department of Transportation project is still two years from finish. The State Highway 199 bridge project over Lake Worth will enhance mobility and safety between FM 1886 (Confederate Park Road) and Hodgkins Road, said Val Lopez, TxDOT public information officer for the Fort Worth District.
FORT WORTH, TX
Dallas Observer

First Look: Hugo's Invitados in the West Village is an Almost-Guiltless Escape

Hugo's Invitados has infused a bit of fresh color and energy into Uptown's West Village. The new, large outdoor dining area is full of green chairs, tables and bright orange umbrellas anxiously waiting for a good time, and when the weather is nice, it will likely be packed. Recently, however, in the blazing hot sun the only visitors were a few birds cooling off in one of several small water features around the space.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Review: Odelay Preaches Tex-Mex to The Masses

Let's start this off by clarifying what Odelay isn't. Odelay is not an authentic Mexican restaurant. There are no chapulines (might we suggest El Oaxaqueño) or birria (might we suggest Maskara's) or carnitas (might we suggest Las Almas Rotas). Odelay is also not an attempt at elevated Latin fine dining in the vein of Javier's, any Mi Cocina location, or Dallas' latest entrant to the space, The Mexican. Instead, Odelay is classic Tex-Mex that most of us know and love, but handled with a little more style than simply slathering chili con carne over a plate and calling it a day.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

No Cellphones Allowed in New Fort Worth Restaurant

In the historic Fort Worth Stockyards where cattle once roamed, a new Italian restaurant called Caterina's is bringing back the old days in a unique way. It’s banning cellphones. Customers must lock their cellphones in a bag that won't be unlocked -- until they walk out the door. "We...
FORT WORTH, TX

