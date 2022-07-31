ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KETK / FOX51 News

Three arrested in Texas meth by mail case

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A tip from a confidential informant leads to an investigation by the Wichita County District Attorney’s Office Drug Enforcement Division and U.S. Postal Inspector’s Office, and arrests of three Burkburnett residents. The investigation began in March and on Friday, July 29, agents intercepted a package from California they say contained almost 900 […]
BURKBURNETT, TX
NewsWest 9

DPS on scene of deadly crash on SH 302

WINKLER COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is working a crash involving two commercial vehicles on SH 302, according to a department spokesperson. One person has been confirmed dead. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area of SH 302 near the county line of Winkler and...
WINKLER COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Texas Vacationers Killed in New Mexico Flood

The third member of a Texas family who went missing in a New Mexico flash flood was found dead on Tuesday. The body of Chris Cummings, 62, was found and retrieved on July 26; he was the last of the three victims, who hailed from Hale County, Texas, to be located after they were killed on July 21.
HALE COUNTY, TX
therockwalltimes

Texas family wins historic $7.3 billion negligence verdict

DALLAS — Experienced Texas trial attorney Brad Jackson of The Law Offices of Brad Jackson in Dallas has helped the family of an elderly murder victim win a $7.3 billion negligence and punitive damage verdict against telecommunications giant Charter Communications Inc. The verdict represents one of the five largest jury awards in U.S. history.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

North Texan Who Stormed Capitol With a Gun Apologizes Before Being Sentenced to Prison

Before he was sentenced to federal prison Monday afternoon, the North Texas man who was convicted earlier this year of entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot while carrying a holstered handgun and wearing a helmet, body armor and zip-tie handcuffs apologized and said he regretted everything. Guy...
dallasexpress.com

Texas Teacher Shortage Tolls Alarm

As the 2022-23 school year approaches, Texas public school districts are struggling to fill teacher and staff vacancies. Patryce Zarraga and Diane Birdwell, two former educators, spoke to KERA News last week about the staffing crisis. They claimed that returning to in-person classes after long stints of virtual learning due to COVID-prompted school shutdowns presented multiple challenges.
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

Tree-Killing Beetle Infestation Spreads in North Texas

Two Texas counties recently confirmed the arrival of an invasive tree-killing beetle, bringing the total number of counties in the state impacted to 11. Five Texas counties were added to the list of confirmed cases just this year, the Texas A&M Forest Service reported in a news release. The invasive emerald ash borer (EAB) was most recently confirmed in Morris and Rusk counties.
TEXAS STATE
texasstandard.org

‘The easy water is gone’: Drought and climate change strain Texas aquifers

With heightened concern over dwindling water supplies in communities all across Texas, many towns and cities have put in place their most strict water conservation ordinances. Robert Mace, executive director and chief water policy expert for the Meadows Center for Water and the Environment at Texas State University, says the lack of rainfall and unprecedented heat has caused aquifers in Texas – as well as statewide reservoir levels – to drop to levels reminiscent of the drought between 2009 and 2015. Listen to the interview above or read the transcript below.
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Raising Cane’s breaks ground on first dog park in Texas

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Raising Cane’s is partnering with Copperas Cove City Park to open its first dog park in Texas to provide a safe, active spot for dogs and dog-owners. The chicken-finger franchise native to Louisiana expanded to 470 locations worldwide. Soon, it will expand its dog...
COPPERAS COVE, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

Texas Family Of 4 Use Knives to Stab One Another

With the lion share of us growing up in close-knit loving families, one can only imagine your reaction at the headline above. I'm sure your head was cocked to the side like a puppy staring at a pocket watch. The Harrison County Sheriff's Department took to social media this past...

