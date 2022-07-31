dallasexpress.com
Three arrested in Texas meth by mail case
BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A tip from a confidential informant leads to an investigation by the Wichita County District Attorney’s Office Drug Enforcement Division and U.S. Postal Inspector’s Office, and arrests of three Burkburnett residents. The investigation began in March and on Friday, July 29, agents intercepted a package from California they say contained almost 900 […]
DPS on scene of deadly crash on SH 302
WINKLER COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is working a crash involving two commercial vehicles on SH 302, according to a department spokesperson. One person has been confirmed dead. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area of SH 302 near the county line of Winkler and...
Texas Man Admits To Igniting 20 Grass Fires
"There was a short little pursuit and they finally got hold of him."
San Antonio man gets one of the longest prison sentences in Texas for animal cruelty, officials say
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio man has received a 25-year prison sentence, one of the longest ever handed down in the state of Texas, for abusing a dog in 2019, the City of San Antonio said. Frank Javier Fonseca, 56, was caught on camera punching and kicking his...
Driver Pulling Burning Trailer Ignites Three Wildfires in North Texas
Fire investigators are searching for a driver who was pulling a burning trailer that ultimately ignited three grass fires in Kaufman County, Texas just after noon on Sunday, July 31, according to InForney.com. Nine homes had to be evacuated as a result of the fires. The evacuation orders have been...
Elderly woman’s problem raises questions over Texas renters’ rights
An 82 year old Taylor woman feels trapped. She can't drive her car, and it's because of damage she says she didn't cause at her rental home.
dallasexpress.com
Texas Vacationers Killed in New Mexico Flood
The third member of a Texas family who went missing in a New Mexico flash flood was found dead on Tuesday. The body of Chris Cummings, 62, was found and retrieved on July 26; he was the last of the three victims, who hailed from Hale County, Texas, to be located after they were killed on July 21.
Texas family wins historic $7.3 billion negligence verdict
DALLAS — Experienced Texas trial attorney Brad Jackson of The Law Offices of Brad Jackson in Dallas has helped the family of an elderly murder victim win a $7.3 billion negligence and punitive damage verdict against telecommunications giant Charter Communications Inc. The verdict represents one of the five largest jury awards in U.S. history.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texan Who Stormed Capitol With a Gun Apologizes Before Being Sentenced to Prison
Before he was sentenced to federal prison Monday afternoon, the North Texas man who was convicted earlier this year of entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot while carrying a holstered handgun and wearing a helmet, body armor and zip-tie handcuffs apologized and said he regretted everything. Guy...
Texas lawmaker defends his 'critical race theory' law
A Texas lawmaker is defending his “critical race theory” and clarified that the intent was to make sure that no student comes away from class feeling guilty about the roles of their ancestors.
KRMG
Police: Bodies of 3 missing girls found in Texas pond
Police: Bodies of 3 missing girls found in Texas pond The bodies of three young girls who had been reported missing Friday evening were recovered early Saturday from a private pond in Cass County, Texas. (ncd)
KVUE
Crews responding to multiple wildfires across Central Texas
Wildfires are burning across Texas. More than 1,000 acres have been burned across three separate wildfires in Central Texas this week alone.
cbs19.tv
Why watering lawns in Dallas might require flooding farms in East Texas
DALLAS — This past year or so has taught Texans not to take electricity for granted. Water is now another resource that might soon become a problem in this state. Simply put, Texas needs more water to keep up with all the residents and businesses moving here. A few...
dallasexpress.com
Texas Teacher Shortage Tolls Alarm
As the 2022-23 school year approaches, Texas public school districts are struggling to fill teacher and staff vacancies. Patryce Zarraga and Diane Birdwell, two former educators, spoke to KERA News last week about the staffing crisis. They claimed that returning to in-person classes after long stints of virtual learning due to COVID-prompted school shutdowns presented multiple challenges.
dallasexpress.com
Tree-Killing Beetle Infestation Spreads in North Texas
Two Texas counties recently confirmed the arrival of an invasive tree-killing beetle, bringing the total number of counties in the state impacted to 11. Five Texas counties were added to the list of confirmed cases just this year, the Texas A&M Forest Service reported in a news release. The invasive emerald ash borer (EAB) was most recently confirmed in Morris and Rusk counties.
More than a dozen wildfires are now burning in Texas
After another blistering weekend, more than a dozen wildfires are burning in Texas today all of them in the eastern two-thirds of the state. The biggest now burning for two weeks is the Somervell County Chalk Mountain Fire
texasstandard.org
‘The easy water is gone’: Drought and climate change strain Texas aquifers
With heightened concern over dwindling water supplies in communities all across Texas, many towns and cities have put in place their most strict water conservation ordinances. Robert Mace, executive director and chief water policy expert for the Meadows Center for Water and the Environment at Texas State University, says the lack of rainfall and unprecedented heat has caused aquifers in Texas – as well as statewide reservoir levels – to drop to levels reminiscent of the drought between 2009 and 2015. Listen to the interview above or read the transcript below.
KWTX
Raising Cane’s breaks ground on first dog park in Texas
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Raising Cane’s is partnering with Copperas Cove City Park to open its first dog park in Texas to provide a safe, active spot for dogs and dog-owners. The chicken-finger franchise native to Louisiana expanded to 470 locations worldwide. Soon, it will expand its dog...
Texas Family Of 4 Use Knives to Stab One Another
With the lion share of us growing up in close-knit loving families, one can only imagine your reaction at the headline above. I'm sure your head was cocked to the side like a puppy staring at a pocket watch. The Harrison County Sheriff's Department took to social media this past...
Texans explain why they’re leaving, or have left, the Lone Star State
Texans are ready to leave the state.
