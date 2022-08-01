Youth Sports Are Signing Up Now Across Lawton – Fort Sill

1073popcrush.com
Visit the Grave of the ‘Oklahoma Giant’ a Sooner State Legend!
Have you ever heard the story of the 'Oklahoma Giant' before? This tale is more fact than fiction and features a real-life giant by the name of Lewis W. Wilkins from Enid, OK. He's a true Sooner State legend and was once named the tallest man in the world! Standing at around 8.2 feet tall he literally towered over everyone he met.
Instead of A Sports Complex, Lawton Should Build This
I can't remember how many months ago it was announced, but the Lawton mayor and city council are dead set on building a non-standardized sports complex that hasn't been very popular with the public. In fact, the outcry was so loud that city officials followed the same procedure they did after announcing they might purchase Lawton's failing mall... They shut up about it and worked on it in secret behind closed doors.
The OKC Zoo Is Offering Free Admission This Week
If you're new to Oklahoma, this state has plenty of awesome things everyone must experience while they're here. The Oklahoma City Bombing Memorial and Museum is a must. So are the Bone Museum and the Jenks Aquarium. Somewhere in the middle of those travels, you have to include the amazing OKC Zoo.
This Abandoned Oklahoma Mansion Could be the Most Haunted Place in the Sooner State!
This 19th-century Oklahoma mansion could very well be one of the most haunted places in the Sooner State. The horrific history of this property along with the tragedies and misfortune that cursed the family who lived there is beyond haunting. The ghost stories and urban legends that surround this place are truly terrifying!
Coming soon to Downtown Wichita Falls
A local business owner with a track record of successful local establishments told the KFDX Newsroom he's bringing three new venues to downtown Wichita Falls.
$1 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Oklahoma
If you wanted to try your luck at that Mega Millions jackpot, you may be in luck!
Wichita Falls’ “Piano Man” gives farewell tour
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Anthony Ailey started playing the piano when he was 12 years old. he had been playing at local nursing homes when his friend came up with a unique way for people to hear Ailey's music.
City of Altus landfill employee dies from injuries after operating road scraper
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - An Altus landfill employee has succumbed to the injuries she received while operating heavy machinery. Altus Police Chief Tim Murphy has identified the woman as Tonya Brand. In an update to a story from Tuesday, Police and other first responders were notified at about 10:00 a.m....
Altus employee dies following heavy machinery accident
Altus police said an employee at the city's landfill was seriously injured while operating a road scraper on a steep embankment Tuesday morning.
Lawton Food Bank searches for volunteers
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Food Bank is looking for volunteers to help weigh-in and organize donations, help distribute, build food boxes and more. Anyone looking to volunteer must be 16 years or older, or if you’re 15 or younger, you must be accompanied by an adult. For...
SW Oklahoma’s Slick Hills Wildfire Was Intense
As the clouds and scattered showers moved through Southwest Oklahoma late yesterday evening, a massive wildfire took off near the Slick Hills. How exactly did it start?. If you weren't aware, the current weather conditions have turned most of the state into a literal tinder box. Temperatures have been incredibly hot, it's been incredibly dry, and that makes for incredibly flammable conditions.
H.E. Bailey project could pave way for higher speed limits
LAWTON – Rehabilitation of a 16-mile stretch of the H.E. Bailey Turnpike is part of an ongoing project that could allow speed limits to be raised on the heavily traveled corridor connecting Lawton to the Oklahoma City metro area. A “dowel bar retrofit” project is being performed on the...
City of Lawton announces street closure starting Wednesday
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - City of Lawton officials have announced another street closure near Elmer Thomas Park, as the Streets Division works to finish ongoing street repair projects. Starting Wednesday, Northwest 10th St. will be closed, between Ferris Avenue and NW Euclid Avenue. During that time, no traffic will be...
Church break-in results in stolen historic documents
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Westminster Presbyterian Church has asked the community for help retrieving sacred historical documents, which were stolen from a safe during a break-in last week. The documents stolen were the church’s history, from baptisms, marriages and salvation records. Reverend Devon Reynolds said the person who stole...
Iowa Park zoo falls victim to Facebook hacking
Mesquite Tree Hill Ranch and Zoo in Iowa Park was recently the victim of a Facebook hacker, causing the zoo to lose access to hundreds of pictures and thousands of followers.
Will Walmart Follow Sam’s Club In Charging For Grocery Pickup?
It was just over a month ago that Sam's Club started charging a flat $4 fee per order for anything members wished to pick up outside the store. How long will it be until Walmart does the same?. Grocery pickup has been a popular option even before the 2020 pandemic,...
Elgin Metropolis supply free refreshments to unlucky fan who had snack smashed out of his palms by ball
An unfortunate soccer fan who had his half time cup of tea smashed out of his hand by a wayward shot has been supplied free refreshments at a future fixture after a comic book image of the incident went viral. Membership bosses at Elgin Metropolis have launched an attraction to...
Duncan PD IDs Sunday homicide victim
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Duncan Police Department have announced the name of the victim involved in a homicide over the weekend, which lead to a manhunt for the suspect Tyler W. Alexander. On Sunday, Kristy Fixico, 40, was found dead at a residence in Duncan with stab wounds. Officers...
Go Antiquing at this Haunted Oklahoma Trading Company For Some Scary Deals!
Good deals, great food, and ghost stories galore await at this haunted Oklahoma antique store. This three-story building was originally built back in 1925 by the late C.C. Walters. It contained a furniture store and a doctor's office. It even served as a mortuary in the back. Talk about a diverse collection of businesses!
11 pounds of meth recovered from Iowa Park rest stop
IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — Two New Mexico residents are accused of trying to transport 11 pounds of meth through Wichita County over the weekend. Michael McDaniel is being held without bond on a trafficking charge from New Mexico and $100,000 for a new charge in Wichita County. Angelique Jaramillo has been released on a $100,000 […]
