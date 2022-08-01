Curtis Pond was teeming with swimmers on an unusually hot day last week. Teenagers sunbathed on a public dock off a sandy beach, and children splashed around. A band of kayakers circumnavigated the pond's perimeter, pausing to admire the resident loon and her chick near a forested area of the beach. Aboard his pontoon boat, the Whammy Barge, Don Heise waved hello to a neighbor lazing on an inner tube. Residents relaxed in front of houses and summer camps dotting the shoreline.

CALAIS, VT ・ 18 HOURS AGO