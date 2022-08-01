ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westport, NY

WCAX

Channel 3′s Catherine Hughes remembered as tough, no-nonsense reporter

CHARLOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - A sad note from the WCAX family-- former Channel 3 News reporter Catherine Hughes has died. Hughes worked for Channel 3 from 1979 to 1994, spending 12 of those years in our Rutland bureau. She was known as a tough, no-nonsense reporter who wasn’t afraid to hold public officials accountable.
CHARLOTTE, VT
vermontbiz.com

Vermont Arts Council honors six 'extraordinary' artists

Larry Bissonnette(link is external) of Williston and Jarvis Green(link is external) of White River Junction have been named winners of the 2022 Governor's Award for Excellence in the Arts, the state's highest honor bestowed on an artist. The pair are among six recipients of this year's Vermont Arts Awards(link is external) presented by the Vermont Arts Council(link is external).
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Plattsburgh announces inaugural Michigan Fest in 2023

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Red Hot lovers rejoice — there's a new festival in town specifically for you. Plattsburgh will host its inaugural Michigan Festival next summer at Fountain Brothers Post 1619 in Morrisonville. Town Supervisor Michael Cashman announced the festival in a video on Facebook. The event will...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Vermont cheesemaker wins best in show at national competition

After sitting pizza-less for over a decade, plans are finally in the works to redevelop the old Pizza Hut on Shelburne Road in South Burlington. Final fundraising numbers in races for Vt. governor, lieutenant governor. Updated: 3 hours ago. We’re following the money for statewide candidates leading up to next...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

More space for more vendors at Gem, Mineral and Fossil Show

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - It was a rocking good time at the Champlain Valley Exposition over the weekend. The 41st annual Champlain Valley Gem, Mineral and Fossil Show was back after a pandemic hiatus. In 2019, the show moved to the bigger location in Essex Junction to have more...
ESSEX, VT
vermontbiz.com

Kearns named State Star of Vermont Small Business Development Center

Sarah Kearns of Middlebury has been selected as the 2022 State Star of the Vermont Small Business Development Center.(link is external) The award, bestowed annually and recognized nationally, celebrates a member of the organization’s team for exceptional commitment to small business success. Kearns is a statewide adviser for strategic...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
adirondackalmanack.com

Where in Saranac Lake is Play ADK’s Bear?

SARANAC LAKE — A month long search for Play ADK’s beloved bear, Bear, has begun. Throughout the month of August, residents and visitors are urged to keep an eye out for Bear, a large stuffed bear wearing a green Play ADK T-shirt. He is approximately 4 feet tall and is unlikely to respond to any name due to a rare bear hearing condition known as “stuffalitis.”
SARANAC LAKE, NY
sevendaysvt

A Close-Knit Village Works to Save Its Beloved Curtis Pond

Curtis Pond was teeming with swimmers on an unusually hot day last week. Teenagers sunbathed on a public dock off a sandy beach, and children splashed around. A band of kayakers circumnavigated the pond's perimeter, pausing to admire the resident loon and her chick near a forested area of the beach. Aboard his pontoon boat, the Whammy Barge, Don Heise waved hello to a neighbor lazing on an inner tube. Residents relaxed in front of houses and summer camps dotting the shoreline.
CALAIS, VT
saratogaliving.com

Inside the Most Expensive Private Residence Ever to Be Sold on Lake George

It goes without saying that the home of a luxury residential builder would probably be one heck of a house, but we’ll say it anyway: The former home of Kevin Maschewski, owner of Bolton Landing–based Adirondack Designers & Builders, is, actually, one hell of a house. The 11,000-square-foot...
vermontbiz.com

Bank of Burlington launches today

Vermont Business Magazine Bank of Burlington has received a certificate of insurance from the Federal Deposit Insurance Company (FDIC) and a Certificate of Authority from the State of Vermont Department of Financial Regulation effective August 2, 2022. Bank of Burlington is the newest Vermont Charted Bank since 1989. “We are...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

MiVT: Nitty Gritty Grain Co. of Vermont

CHARLOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - For the Kenyons, flours and grains are a family affair. That’s because this bunch owns the Nitty Gritty Grain Company of Vermont, and it’s all hands on deck to keep the products flowing. “I come and do all the packaging, do all the paperwork,...
CHARLOTTE, VT
WCAX

Amid high demand for farms, mother-daughter duo open farm in Wolcott

WOLCOTT, Vt. (WCAX) - Whether taking over an already operational farm or starting one from scratch, it is business first, and there is a lot of business to consider. The Intervale Center’s Farm Business Program says the farmer population continues to age, meaning more transitions are on the horizon.
WOLCOTT, VT
newyorkalmanack.com

French & Indian War Encampment at Crown Point August 6th

During this program, living history participants will bring the site to life and encourage the public to spend the day exploring, observing, and learning about 18th century military life. Gates will open at 9:30 am, with battle demonstrations taking place at 11 am and 2 pm, as French, British and indigenous allies clash in recreated 18th century line and skirmish warfare. Food vendors will be available for lunch and ice-cream thanks to the Crab Shack and Mr. Ding-A-Ling.
CROWN POINT, NY
WIBX 950

22-Year-Old Orange County Man Found Dead in Hyde Park, VT

The body of a young Hudson Valley man has been recovered after a massive manhunt was launched in Vermont. The Lamoille County Sheriff's Department says they first received a report of a missing person on Tuesday, July 26. According to the caller, a 22-year-old was camping at the Green River Reservoir in Hyde Park, Vermont when he disappeared.
HYDE PARK, VT

