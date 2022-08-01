www.wamc.org
WCAX
Channel 3′s Catherine Hughes remembered as tough, no-nonsense reporter
CHARLOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - A sad note from the WCAX family-- former Channel 3 News reporter Catherine Hughes has died. Hughes worked for Channel 3 from 1979 to 1994, spending 12 of those years in our Rutland bureau. She was known as a tough, no-nonsense reporter who wasn’t afraid to hold public officials accountable.
vermontbiz.com
Vermont Arts Council honors six 'extraordinary' artists
Larry Bissonnette(link is external) of Williston and Jarvis Green(link is external) of White River Junction have been named winners of the 2022 Governor's Award for Excellence in the Arts, the state's highest honor bestowed on an artist. The pair are among six recipients of this year's Vermont Arts Awards(link is external) presented by the Vermont Arts Council(link is external).
mynbc5.com
Plattsburgh announces inaugural Michigan Fest in 2023
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Red Hot lovers rejoice — there's a new festival in town specifically for you. Plattsburgh will host its inaugural Michigan Festival next summer at Fountain Brothers Post 1619 in Morrisonville. Town Supervisor Michael Cashman announced the festival in a video on Facebook. The event will...
WCAX
Vermont cheesemaker wins best in show at national competition
After sitting pizza-less for over a decade, plans are finally in the works to redevelop the old Pizza Hut on Shelburne Road in South Burlington. Final fundraising numbers in races for Vt. governor, lieutenant governor. Updated: 3 hours ago. We’re following the money for statewide candidates leading up to next...
wamc.org
Plattsburgh officials hold meeting on draft update to Comprehensive Master Plan
Plattsburgh officials and consultants held a public meeting Monday night to provide an update on revisions to the city’s Draft Comprehensive Master Plan, which hasn’t been revised since 1999. The plan is intended to provide the city with a long-term vision to help guide decision making. Developed over...
WCAX
More space for more vendors at Gem, Mineral and Fossil Show
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - It was a rocking good time at the Champlain Valley Exposition over the weekend. The 41st annual Champlain Valley Gem, Mineral and Fossil Show was back after a pandemic hiatus. In 2019, the show moved to the bigger location in Essex Junction to have more...
vermontbiz.com
Kearns named State Star of Vermont Small Business Development Center
Sarah Kearns of Middlebury has been selected as the 2022 State Star of the Vermont Small Business Development Center.(link is external) The award, bestowed annually and recognized nationally, celebrates a member of the organization’s team for exceptional commitment to small business success. Kearns is a statewide adviser for strategic...
Unstable building complicates inaugural Vermont-NYC rail service
Amtrak officials could not say how long the stretch of track would be off limits to trains.
adirondackalmanack.com
Where in Saranac Lake is Play ADK’s Bear?
SARANAC LAKE — A month long search for Play ADK’s beloved bear, Bear, has begun. Throughout the month of August, residents and visitors are urged to keep an eye out for Bear, a large stuffed bear wearing a green Play ADK T-shirt. He is approximately 4 feet tall and is unlikely to respond to any name due to a rare bear hearing condition known as “stuffalitis.”
Nonprofit group plans aviation apprenticeship program in Franklin County
Habitat for Aviation’s building in Highgate would house what founder Beth White called a first-of-its kind apprenticeship program: local young people could learn to service both conventional and electric planes. Read the story on VTDigger here: Nonprofit group plans aviation apprenticeship program in Franklin County.
A Close-Knit Village Works to Save Its Beloved Curtis Pond
Curtis Pond was teeming with swimmers on an unusually hot day last week. Teenagers sunbathed on a public dock off a sandy beach, and children splashed around. A band of kayakers circumnavigated the pond's perimeter, pausing to admire the resident loon and her chick near a forested area of the beach. Aboard his pontoon boat, the Whammy Barge, Don Heise waved hello to a neighbor lazing on an inner tube. Residents relaxed in front of houses and summer camps dotting the shoreline.
saratogaliving.com
Inside the Most Expensive Private Residence Ever to Be Sold on Lake George
It goes without saying that the home of a luxury residential builder would probably be one heck of a house, but we’ll say it anyway: The former home of Kevin Maschewski, owner of Bolton Landing–based Adirondack Designers & Builders, is, actually, one hell of a house. The 11,000-square-foot...
vermontbiz.com
Bank of Burlington launches today
Vermont Business Magazine Bank of Burlington has received a certificate of insurance from the Federal Deposit Insurance Company (FDIC) and a Certificate of Authority from the State of Vermont Department of Financial Regulation effective August 2, 2022. Bank of Burlington is the newest Vermont Charted Bank since 1989. “We are...
On one Vermont dairy farm, the farmers churn but the devotion endures
A brother-and-sister duo have worked with animals since they were children, but they only had the idea of starting their own farm in May 2020. This summer, their butter will finally be ready for sale. Read the story on VTDigger here: On one Vermont dairy farm, the farmers churn but the devotion endures.
WCAX
MiVT: Nitty Gritty Grain Co. of Vermont
CHARLOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - For the Kenyons, flours and grains are a family affair. That’s because this bunch owns the Nitty Gritty Grain Company of Vermont, and it’s all hands on deck to keep the products flowing. “I come and do all the packaging, do all the paperwork,...
WCAX
Amid high demand for farms, mother-daughter duo open farm in Wolcott
WOLCOTT, Vt. (WCAX) - Whether taking over an already operational farm or starting one from scratch, it is business first, and there is a lot of business to consider. The Intervale Center’s Farm Business Program says the farmer population continues to age, meaning more transitions are on the horizon.
WCAX
Swimming holes look good when lake beaches close but they come with risks
RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - When it’s hot and Lake Champlain’s beaches are closed due to cyanobacteria, some people head to swimming holes to cool off. And while they may be beautiful, they can come with their own risks. Sunny skies, temperatures in the 80s: perfect beach weather. Unless...
newyorkalmanack.com
French & Indian War Encampment at Crown Point August 6th
During this program, living history participants will bring the site to life and encourage the public to spend the day exploring, observing, and learning about 18th century military life. Gates will open at 9:30 am, with battle demonstrations taking place at 11 am and 2 pm, as French, British and indigenous allies clash in recreated 18th century line and skirmish warfare. Food vendors will be available for lunch and ice-cream thanks to the Crab Shack and Mr. Ding-A-Ling.
22-Year-Old Orange County Man Found Dead in Hyde Park, VT
The body of a young Hudson Valley man has been recovered after a massive manhunt was launched in Vermont. The Lamoille County Sheriff's Department says they first received a report of a missing person on Tuesday, July 26. According to the caller, a 22-year-old was camping at the Green River Reservoir in Hyde Park, Vermont when he disappeared.
WCAX
Brian’s North End Auto does $500 gift card giveaway for free repairs
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With high inflation and gas prices, spending money on your car can seem like a huge expense. But one Burlington auto shop found a way to help people in need. The program got started during the pandemic and is helping to keep things rolling when the road gets rough.
