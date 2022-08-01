ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

10 Most Valuable Franchises in American Sports

By Scott Prather
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fmn4o_0h0bZ1gX00
Scott Prather

Professional sports is a billion-dollar industry.

The NFL has evolved from the origins of soccer and rugby, with players sporting leather helmets.

When Walter Camp established the rules of American football in 1880, he couldn't have imagined that 140 years later the average value of an NFL franchise would be $4.14 billion.

Sportico released its list of the most valuable franchises in American sports.

Five of the top ten come from the NFL.

Here is how each league stacks up in the value rankings.

The Pelicans are the least valuable team in the NBA at a very valuable $1.51 billion dollars.

In the NFL, the New Orleans Saints rank 25th at $3.26 billion.

10 Highest Paid NFL Coaches in 2022

Six of the top ten highest-paid NFL coaches have won at least one Super Bowl.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

More NCAA leagues to pay women’s basketball referees equally

The NCAA earned praise last year when it agreed to pay referees at its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments equally. The gesture only cost about $100,000, a tiny fraction of the roughly $900 million networks pay annually to broadcast March Madness. Now, as the NCAA examines various disparities across men’s and women’s sports, pressure is rising to also pay referees equally during the regular season. Two Division 1 conferences told The Associated Press they plan to equalize pay, and another is considering it. Others are resisting change, even though the impact on their budgets would be negligible. “The ones that are (equalizing pay) are reading the writing on the wall,” said Michael Lewis, a marketing professor at Emory University’s Goizueta Business School. The details of NCAA referee pay are closely guarded, but The Associated Press obtained data for the 2021-22 season that show 15 of the NCAA’s largest — and most profitable -- conferences paid veteran referees for men’s basketball an average of 22% more per game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
63K+
Followers
13K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy