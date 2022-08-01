ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, ME

Auburn’s newest police K-9 makes first apprehension

coast931.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
coast931.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgan.com

Motorcyclist killed in Scarborough crash

A fatal crash involving a motorcycle shut down Route 114 in Scarborough on Wednesday morning. Scarborough police say they responded to the crash near the Nonesuch Golf Course at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday. They said a motor vehicle was turning left and collided with the motorcycle that was heading south. The...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
WMTW

Mother and child suffer serious injuries in head-on crash in Standish

STANDISH, Maine — Police say a 32-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries and her 2-year-old daughter suffered serious injuries in a head-on crash with a dump truck on Route 133 in Standish. Rebecca McVety of Standish was operating a 2004 Volvo and collided with a fully loaded Leavitt Earthworks tri-axle...
STANDISH, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Auburn, ME
Crime & Safety
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
City
Auburn, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Two seriously injured in Standish crash

PORTLAND, Maine — Two have been seriously injured in a head-on collision in Standish near the intersection of Ossipee Trail West on Route 113 at 4:24 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The incident involved a dump truck and a 2004 Volvo operated by Rebecca McVety, 32, of Standish, according to a...
STANDISH, ME
lcnme.com

Bremen Crash Leads to LifeFlight for Driver

One man was LifeFlighted to Maine Medical Center in Portland after a single-vehicle crash on Biscay Road in Bremen engulfed his truck in flames on the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 2. Bystanders and members of the Bremen Fire Department extracted the driver, Roy Benner, 67, of Damariscotta, from his blue...
BREMEN, ME
wabi.tv

One dead after motorcycle crash in Scarborough

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (WABI) - A motorcyclist was killed after being hit by a car in Scarborough Wednesday morning. It happened just after 9 a.m. on Route 114. Scarborough police say a vehicle turning into a golf course hit the motorcycle. We’re told the motorcyclist died at the scene. No...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Domestic Violence#K 9
wabi.tv

49-year-old inmate serving time in Maine dies

WARREN, Maine (WABI) - An inmate from New York who was serving time for trafficking drugs has passed away at the Bolduc Correctional Facility. The Department of Corrections says 49-year-old Christopher Wilson’s death was attended by medical staff. The Attorney General’s Office and Medical Examiner have been notified which...
WARREN, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Four arrests

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 247 calls for service for the period of July 26 to Aug. 2. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 6,311 calls for service. Shale L. Maynard, 32, of Jefferson was issued a summons July 28 for Operating under the Influence, on Waldoboro Road, Jefferson, by Deputy Matthew Ryan.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
coast931.com

Missing autistic teen from Maine found safe in wooded area

A 16-year-old girl with autism was found Monday night after she disappeared from her home in Livermore Falls over the weekend. Asia Brown was reported missing on Sunday. Maine Search and Rescue Dogs volunteer Leslie Howe and her K9 found the girl safe around 8 p.m. Monday. The volunteer organization...
LIVERMORE FALLS, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WMTW

Maine teen with autism found safe following large-scale search

LIVERMORE FALLS, Maine — UPDATE: Maine State Police say a missing girl from Livermore Falls has been found safe. Asia Brown was last seen Saturday. Her family and searchers were concerned because the 16-year-old has autism and requires medication. The teen was found around 8 p.m. Monday night by...
LIVERMORE FALLS, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Police find missing Livermore Falls teen

LIVERMORE FALLS, Maine — A 16-year-old girl from Livermore Falls previously reported missing was found Monday night, police say. At approximately 8 p.m. Monday evening, the girl was found safe 1 mile from her home, according to a news release from Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife spokesperson Mark Latti.
LIVERMORE FALLS, ME
101.9 The Rock

Maine Girl Missing For Two Days Found Safe

A 16-year-old girl from Livermore Falls, Maine, who had been missing since Saturday night, was found safe about a mile from her home Monday evening. At around 8:00 p.m., Maine Search and Rescue Dogs volunteer Leslie Howe and her K9 “Uerly” were searching an area that had previously been searched when they found the girl in a wooded area just over a mile from her house. It is believed the teen had been moving around in the area, making it difficult for searchers, according to Mark Latti, Communications Director for the Maine Warden Service.
LIVERMORE FALLS, ME
wabi.tv

Lewiston man killed in Hartford crash

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Lewiston man was killed after a crash in Hartford Monday morning. It happened just after 10 a.m. on Route 219. The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office says a car driven by 32-year-old Mark Mackerron crossed the centerline, went off the road, and hit a tree.
LEWISTON, ME
penbaypilot.com

Deputies, community step up to search for child at Union Fair

UNION — “That is one thing that I enjoy about this county, that everybody will help when it comes down to the wire,” said Knox County Sheriff Patrick Polky (effective Aug. 1, 2022). On the night of July 31, after 9 p.m., a medical call regarding an...
UNION, ME
WGME

Nationwide violin scheme sweeping across Maine

SANFORD (WGME) -- A nationwide ploy to get your money is sweeping across Maine. People are pretending to play the violin on street corners or in parking lots with a sign claiming they're trying to support their family. Their songs sound sweet and their stories are heartwarming, but police say...
SANFORD, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy