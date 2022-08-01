Rochester Police Release Details on Armed Robbery that Preceded Officer Shooting

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- A police officer in Rochester shot and killed a robbery suspect who allegedly ran towards the officer with an ax during a traffic stop.Rochester police say officers responded to a robbery around 11 p.m. on Friday night on the 2000 block of Broadway Avenue South. The man allegedly entered the building with an ax, took cash, and left in a van.Around 12:45 a.m., police found the van and conducted a traffic stop on Highway 63, just south of the Highway 52 overpass.Police say the man got out of the van with the ax and charged towards the officer, who fired their gun.Officers attempted lifesaving measures, but the man died from his injuries.The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the shooting. Rochester police say the officer who shot and killed the man has been with the agency for just over a year, but was with another agency previously.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO