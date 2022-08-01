Lubbock Teachers Turn to Crowdfunding for Projects and Supplies

1025kiss.com
Covenant NW Lubbock Back to School Bash Has Free Vaccines & More
Lubbock's Covenant Norwest Clinic (611 N. Frankfort Ave) is hosting their first ever back-to-school bash on Saturday, August 6th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The bash is a "one stop shop" for children's back to school medical requirements, such as vaccines and sports physicals. Children with private insurance or Medicaid can receive their vaccines free, while self-pay vaccines are $5 each. Sports physicals are $35. While this pricing will make the process easier for parents, Covenant Northwest has plenty planned to make what could be a scary encounter much more relaxed and fun.
Lubbock is Getting Something Different near Quaker & 98th Street
Looking to try something different in Lubbock? Here is your chance. Lubbock's Something Different Grill is getting a second location for more people to be able to enjoy their food. If you've never been this restaurant has six locations, about to be seven. Some are in Texas and a few...
You Can Stay in This One of a Kind Bus in Lubbock
If you are looking for a weekend getaway in Lubbock, or you're traveling through the area, you'll want to take a look at this Airbnb property. This rental is a converted bus that now functions as a cozy place to stay. With enough space for three guests, a well decorated space, and a peaceful location, this unique stay is something you have to check out. Keep scrolling to see inside this one of a kind Airbnb that you can rent in Lubbock, Texas.
City of Lubbock Plans To Close Most Pools For Good After This Summer
Enjoy the municipal pools in Lubbock while you can, because if the proposed City of Lubbock budget passes, most of the pools will be closed for good. This past Monday, the Lubbock City Council was presented with the 2023 proposed budget and among the items including in the budget is the future of the Lubbock pools. The plan moving forward is to close all municipal pools in Lubbock except for the pool located at Clapp Park. Instead of pouring money into pools that are in desperate need of costly repairs, the City of Lubbock will use $7.8 million dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act to replace the pools with three splash pads. Again, only Clapp Park would keep a pool.
17th Hub City Beach Party Helps Foster Children Across the South Plains
The 17th annual Hub City Beach Party is coming back to Lubbock this weekend. The event is hosted by the nonprofit organization Foster A Life which dedicates itself to helping foster kids with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services across the South Plains. The 17th annual Hub City...
Did People In Lubbock Lose Their Damn Minds Over A Free Water Bottle?
You just know when someone offers something for free, there are those who will take advantage of the situation, and those who will inevitably complain about it. You'll notice which side I am on in due course. Yesterday, my wife mentioned that the hyper-popular and amazing Dutch Bros was offering...
32 Children Went Missing in Texas in July, Including One From Lubbock
Summer is supposed to be a fun season for kids. Hanging out with friends, playing sports, jumping in the pool and even getting to relax without thinking too much about having to go back to school. And while that may be how all families want to spend their Summer, not all get to.
Lubbock’s 52nd Annual Fall Festival is Back, Vendor Signup Is Open
If you are looking for a craft vendor event in Lubbock look no further. Every year The Lubbock Municipal Garden and Arts Center hosts an Annual Fall Festival and this year the craft vendor registration is now open. This event has been going on for 52nd years and it is a lot of fun.
This ‘Prank’ Happening in Lubbock Could Cost You a Ton of Money
There seems to be a new prank happening in Lubbock or possibly in one area of Lubbock. Either way, if you're the victim, it could end up costing you some money. According to the Nextdoor app, kids in Lubbock are going around and turning on water hoses and just letting them run until someone in the house notices and turns off the water. I'm not sure if the kids wait down the street or laugh while saying "they got hosed," but apparently it's happened more than once.
Stuck in Dallas: Lubbock Radio Personality Struggles to Make it Home
This past week I traveled across the country to visit my family. The trip went by with very few hiccups and everything seemed great - until the very last day. Anyone that’s traveled by plane recently knows how crazy things are. Flights are constantly delayed and sometimes canceled, leaving hundreds of people out of luck. I’m typically pretty fortunate when flying, so even if there is some sort of delay, things still work out okay in the end. However, trying to make it home this time was messier than ever.
Lubbock Walmart Parking Lot Painters Had ONE Job
I can see how an accident like this could happen. Well, at least if the letters are all separate stencils. I'm sure you could get busy enough for something like this to happen and be so busy you'd never even notice it. We Can't Verify. I'd love to jump in...
Show Your School Spirit and Buy a Cactus at Texas Tech This Friday
After TCU’s attempt at putting Lubbock down for being ‘a desert’ and Texas Tech’s prompt snap back with the use of the cactus emoji, those that support Texas Tech will forever use cacti as a symbol of their support. Every Texas Tech fan across the country...
Lubbock Man Broke In, Assaulted Woman and Fell Asleep in her Bed?
A Lubbock man was indicted on Tuesday, August 2nd after he was accused of breaking into a woman's home, assaulting her, taking off his clothes and falling asleep in her bed. KAMC News reports that back on May 13th, Lubbock Police arrived at a home Lubbock home to find 35-year-old Henrry Padilla without a shirt or pants asleep in a bed with an open beer bottle close by.
The Best Way to Spend Your Vacation in Lubbock
After taking a week-long vacation in the Hub City, I can definitively say what I think is the best way to spend your vacation in Lubbock. Don't go anywhere. Don't do anything. Stay home and sleep. Okay, the article isn't actually over yet. Wouldn't that be funny, though?. It's definitely...
Lubbock Food Truck Draws Long Lines With Amazing Food & Drinks
Oh man y'all I don't know if you are ready to learn about this new amazing spot in Lubbock. When something opens in Lubbock they get a lot of attention but man this food truck is killing it with long lines and great food and drinks. I was not ready...
Lubbock’s Favorite Noodle Bar Is Getting a Second Location
I'm so excited about this news and this business. How do freshly-made noodles sound? And I mean, made fresh every day. Or maybe some hot soup on a cold Lubbock day? This place doesn't need much explanation because it completely took Lubbock by storm when they opened. If you've never...
‘Bad’ at Drinking and Driving: Lubbock Man Arrested for Hit-and-Run
A Lubbock man was arrested for a hit-and-run crash that injured 4 people and told police afterwards that he was "bad" at drinking and driving. KAMC News reports that the incident happened on Thursday, July 28th near 19th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. A witness who wasn't involved in the crash followed the suspect, 32-year-old Bobby Chris Reyes, to the 300 block of University Avenue. Police arrived at the scene and tried to take Reyes into custody, but it took 3 officers to arrest him as he struggled.
Here’s What Goes Down When A Lubbock Band Finds Out They Were Double-Booked
It ain't fun, I'll tell you that much. There aren't many things more frustrating than working out travel plans for weeks, loading up all your gear, driving 5 and a half hours out of town and then showing up to a venue you thought you were playing at to find out some other band is scheduled to play instead.
Should Lubbock ISD Be Able to Lock Up Cell Phones During Class?
A recent article was published about a Texas school district implementing a policy in which students' phones will be locked up during class to alleviate distractions. Parents and teachers were conflicted about whether or not it's a good idea. Should policies like this be implemented in Lubbock schools, or are...
Wolfforth Coffee Shop’s Free Plan B Kits Offer Draws Mixed Emotions, Complaints to Police
A local coffee shop is getting some mixed reactions after they've started giving away Plan B kits. Tumbleweed & Sage Coffeehouse in Wolfforth, Texas announced earlier this week that they were going to be giving out free Plan B kits after partnering with Jane's Due Process, a non-profit organization that helps minors who are not able to or don't have access to reproductive services.
