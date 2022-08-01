Maine reports 2nd case of monkeypox

coast931.com
Police ask for public’s help finding wanted man seen in Maine
Police say a wanted man considered armed and dangerous may be in Maine. Police in Brentwood, New Hampshire said Tuesday they were searching for Peter Curtis. He’s wanted in connection with an abduction last week. The victim was not hurt and was returned home safe, according to CBS News.
Police in Maine issue silver alert for man going through ‘crisis’
The Maine Dept. of Public Safety says a silver alert has been issued for a man who “has been in crisis for at least the last two days.”. The alert was issued by the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office. Bret Libby, 26, was last seen walking into the woods...
Portland’s Riverton Trolley Park to expand after 100 years
Today, The City of Portland announced the expansion of the historic Riverton Trolley Park. In a press release, city spokesperson Jessica Grondin says that the City’s Land Bank Commission has added a new parcel of land to expand the park. Grondin says the new park space provides significant wildlife...
Auburn’s newest police K-9 makes first apprehension
Early Monday morning, the Auburn Police Department’s newest K-9 began his watch. K-9 Brick was called into action at 12:25 AM on Monday when emergency dispatchers received a 9-1-1 call from a citizen in distress. Officers located the citizen at 514 Turner Street, where she reported that she had...
Police searching for man accused of crashing into Old Town home and fleeing the scene
Police are looking for a man who they say crashed his pickup truck into a house in Old Town and then fled the scene. Police say 57-year-old Roger Eldridge of Greenbush was behind the wheel when he crashed his pickup truck into an Old Town police radar and then a home on Stillwater Avenue. No one inside the home was hurt.
