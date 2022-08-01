Could California See Legal Sports Betting Passed This November?

signalscv.com
California Firefighters Memorial honors 82 firefighters, including Tory Carlon
More than 80 firefighters were honored at the California Firefighters Memorial Ceremony in Sacramento on Saturday. The ceremony inducted those who died in the line of duty to the list of more than 1,500 names etched in stone on the firefighters memorial wall at the State Capitol. Among the names...
Newhall man arrested on suspicion of battery, assault with box cutter
A 38-year-old Newhall man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of felony assault and battery in connection to a July incident, according to Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials. According to an email from Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to a call...
Deputies: Knife-wielding man arrested for assault, making criminal threats
A man was arrested Sunday after deputies say he attempted to charge another man with a knife and threatened him. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the arrest stems from deputies responding to a reported assault with a deadly weapon on the 17100 block of Sierra Highway.
