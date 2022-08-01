Tarp's Take: Anthony Hill's commitment goes beyond his five-star ranking

247sports.com
Related
Texas A&M Announces Medical Retirement of Two Players
Donnell Harris and Hezekiah Jones are done playing football for Texas A&M
Texas A&M releases 2022 roster ahead of first fall practice
Texas A&M will take the field to open spring practice on Wednesday afternoon. Ahead of the first practice, Texas A&M released the roster for this upcoming fall. There were a couple of notable omissions. Veteran wide receiver Hezekiah Jones was not listed on the roster. The Stafford, Texas native has...
Aggies Land Pledge from In-State 2023 DL Samu Taumanupepe
The Aggies continued their hot recruiting streak Monday night.
kwhi.com
FORMER CUBETTE HEAD BASKETBALL COACH PASSES AWAY
Former Brenham Cubette Head Basketball Coach Curt Campbell passed away on Monday at the age of 66. Campbell was coach of the Cubettes from 1993-1998. He also taught English and later became the lead counselor at Brenham High School. Campbell was born in Hagerstown, Maryland, but later moved to Texas,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Preps to Pros: The latest after Malachi Nelson's visit to Texas A&M
In this clip from Preps to Pros, 247Sports' Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins break down the latest news after USC commit Malachi Nelson's visit to Texas A&M and how this could shape both programs moving forward.
Texas A&M hoops hosting several in-state targets this week
© 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
ADM speedster Brevin Doll visits Iowa for Hawkeye Tailgater: "It seems like a place I could fit in"
Bondurant-Farrar 2024 three-star Titus Cram is the top running back in the state of Iowa's 2024 class, but Adel-DeSoto-Minburn (ADM) running back Brevin Doll is another riser that is worth mentioning in this class. The 6-foot, 185-pound Doll picked up his first offer from Army a couple of months ago...
Almost 600 Texas youths are trapped in a juvenile prison system on the brink of collapse
Texas’ juvenile prison system is nearing total collapse. Its five lockups are dangerously understaffed, an ongoing problem that worsened dramatically last year when its turnover rate hit more than 70%. The state has desperately tried to recruit employees, but most new hires are gone within six months. Teachers and...
RELATED PEOPLE
32 Children Went Missing in Texas in July, Including One From Lubbock
Summer is supposed to be a fun season for kids. Hanging out with friends, playing sports, jumping in the pool and even getting to relax without thinking too much about having to go back to school. And while that may be how all families want to spend their Summer, not all get to.
Texas murder suspect in custody, found in Colorado
A man wanted in connection to a May 23 Austin murder investigation was arrested Tuesday in Colorado, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Legends Event Center in Bryan expected to be complete by winter 2022
Construction continues at the Legends Event Center at Travis Bryan Midtown Park in Bryan, and it is set to open by the end of the year. The 122,300-square-foot building is expected to be the largest indoor combination of volleyball and basketball courts in the Texas Triangle of Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio and Austin, according to Frank Clark, the city’s special projects manager for the center.
August 2022 SNAP Benefits to Help Millions of Texans in Need
Last month, recipients of SNAP benefits were facing delays, due to an increase in applications and staff shortages at the Texas Health and Human Services Commission office, with some people still waiting to get their benefits from May. Despite those delays, Governor Greg Abbott has announced the HHSC is providing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man charged with capital murder in northeast Houston store clerk's death arrested in Georgia
Police said surveillance video captured the 24-year-old suspect pulling out a gun and firing at the store clerk during an attempted robbery in March.
KBTX.com
Young Franklin boy recovering in ICU after bulldozer accident
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - A Franklin boy remains in the ICU after being run over by a bulldozer. The incident happened last Wednesday when 6-year-old Bodie Boring was on a job site with his father, according to his mother Samantha Boring. Samantha said Bodie’s injuries include fractures in his pelvic...
2 buildings destroyed in Falls County Bulldog Fire
MARLIN, Texas — About 10 to 15 homes were evacuated earlier Tuesday because of a nearly 100-acre fire that was burning in Falls County, according to Emory Johnson, the spokesperson for Texas A&M Forest Service. The fire, which is being called the Bulldog Fire, sparked near Highway 6 and...
fox44news.com
Bull Dog Fire in Falls County 100 percent contained
MARLIN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Marlin Volunteer Fire Department announced on Wednesday afternoon that the Bull Dog Fire is now 100 percent contained, and all firefighting operations have ceased. Texas Forest Service resources have packed up and moved back to their respective staging areas. The Falls County fire was reported to be at 75 acres.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KBTX.com
Cause of death of deceased person found at College Station park released
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police Department responded to a call at St. Andrews Park Saturday morning where a body was found. According to CSPD, the cause of death was determined to be suicide. If you or someone you know is having a mental health emergency you can...
DPS on scene of deadly crash on SH 302
WINKLER COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is working a crash involving two commercial vehicles on SH 302, according to a department spokesperson. One person has been confirmed dead. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area of SH 302 near the county line of Winkler and...
Man accused of killing two people overnight in the Houston area arrested after multi-agency manhunt
According to police, two men, in a Nissan Altima met up with the two men in the Mercedes for a transaction, which turned into a carjacking. This occurred at the Checkpoint Gas station mentioned below.
The king has sent backpacks...
is with Tony Abraham and Cody Goolsby. · On Saturday, TRF Ambassadors bundled up 271 backpacks, filled with school supplies, for the Grimes County Back to School drive. We also received a cash donation from the Navasota Lions Club which is going towards more supplies!
247Sports
43K+
Followers
356K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0