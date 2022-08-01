Texas A&M's Antonio Johnson Named to Bednarik Award Watch List

247sports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
247Sports
DL target from Georgia on verge of decision after visiting Vols again
A Class of 2023 defensive lineman from Georgia visited Tennessee again Saturday and is planning to announce his college decision soon.
247Sports
BREAKING: Tight end Ty Lockwood flips commitment to Alabama
The Buckeyes got on the board in August of 2021 with a 2023 pledge when tight end Ty Lockwood from Thompson’s Station (Tenn.) Independence committed to Ohio State. On Aug. 19, 2021 to be exact, Lockwood became the Buckeyes’ first 2023 commitment. Lockwood was a very early scholarship offer for the Buckeyes, that happening on Feb. 17, 2021.
David Hicks, nation's No. 1 defensive lineman, feels 'family environment' during Oklahoma Sooners visit
Paetow High School (Texas) five-star defensive lineman David Hicks is one of the nation's biggest recruiting prizes in the class of 2023. The 6-foot-4, 270-pound athlete is rated the nation's No. 7 overall prospect and the No. 1 defensive lineman, and he is the second highest-rated uncommitted ...
247Sports
Preps to Pros: The latest after Malachi Nelson's visit to Texas A&M
In this clip from Preps to Pros, 247Sports' Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins break down the latest news after USC commit Malachi Nelson's visit to Texas A&M and how this could shape both programs moving forward.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Where’s Oklahoma in 247Sports team rankings after Colton Vasek commitment?
With the July the Oklahoma Sooners had, capped by the addition of Colton Vasek to the recruiting class, there’s a great chance OU will end up with a top three recruiting class for the 2023 cycle. That’s pretty good for a program with a first-time head coach. Brent Venables...
247Sports
Texas A&M releases 2022 roster ahead of first fall practice
Texas A&M will take the field to open spring practice on Wednesday afternoon. Ahead of the first practice, Texas A&M released the roster for this upcoming fall. There were a couple of notable omissions. Veteran wide receiver Hezekiah Jones was not listed on the roster. The Stafford, Texas native has...
247Sports
WATCH: Chase Cota opens up on transfer to Oregon and why
Oregon senior wide receiver Chase Cota discusses his decision to leave UCLA and transfer home to the Oregon Ducks where his Dad and Cousin played college football. Cota also dives into the Oregon offense, the QB competition, and how he helps support mental health and kids with disabilities. Sign up...
247Sports
Everything Bo Nix said at Oregon's Media Day
During Wednesday's Media Day, Oregon QB Bo Nix fielded questions from the media. Here's a complete transcription of Nix's answers. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider following DuckTerritory on Twitter and our full-time writers, Matt...
RELATED PEOPLE
247Sports
West Virginia football: HC Neal Brown opens up on transfer QB J.T. Daniels
After two seasons at USC and two seasons at Georgia, quarterback J.T. Daniels will suit up with the West Virginia Mountaineers as a fifth-year junior in 2022. A former 247Sports five-star recruit, Daniels has battled injuries throughout his collegiate career, forcing him to transfer. During a recent interview at Big 12 Media Days, West Virginia coach Neal Brown revealed what Daniels brings to his team.
247Sports
Ivins: 'I think Alabama is the team to beat for Keon Keeley’
Preps to Pros is back this week. 247Sports National Analysts Andrew Ivins and Cooper Petagna team up every week to talk about the latest in college football recruiting across the college football landscape. This week, part of their discussion is surrounding Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep five-star edge-rusher Keon Keeley, a...
247Sports
VIP notes on Texas A&M's quarterbacks heading into fall camp
Texas A&M starts fall camp this week and Gigem 247 has you covered with an in-depth look at the Aggies' quarterback situation coming out of the spring and summer. Head coach Jimbo Fisher has three quality players to choose from in 2021 opening game starter Haynes King, LSU transfer Max Johnson, and five star freshman Conner Weigman. However, the depth offered by the trio means that the 2022 offense won't be as affected if Fisher's choice for the starting role goes down like King did last season. Here's what each of them brings to the table for the 2022 campaign...and beyond.
247Sports
Preps to Pros: The latest after Keon Keeley's visit to Alabama
In this clip from Preps to Pros, 247Sports' Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins break down the latest news after Notre Dame commit Keon Keeley's visit to Alabama and how this could shape both programs moving forward.
IN THIS ARTICLE
247Sports
WATCH: Ty Thompson opens up about his summer and the QB competition
Oregon redshirt freshman quarterback Ty Thompson spoke to media for nearly 15 minutes at Wednesday's school media day. Thompson discussed what he took away from the summer, how the QB battle will heat up and his cornhole rivalry with Dan Lanning. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get...
247Sports
Louisiana QB Rickie Collins decommits from Purdue
LSU's top quarterback target for the 2023 class is back on the open market as Purdue commitment Rickie Collins decommitted from Purdue. Collins visited LSU on Friday and posted the following message on Twitter. “I wanna thank Coach Biagi for developing the relationship necessary for me to believe that I...
247Sports
L.J. Green Makes it Official
Montgomery Catholic cornerback L.J. Green recently named his final four schools. At that time, he also announced that he would be choosing one of those schools on August 1st. This afternoon, Green announced that he had committed to Georgia Tech. Green felt relieved to have that decision behind him. “It...
247Sports
Crystal Ball: Michigan State basketball now on a roll
A 2023 Four-Star prospect is trending towards MSU. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
After Memorable Weekend Visit, 5-Star DT David Hicks Reflects on Oklahoma
Hicks, who said he has a "tight relationship" with OU coaches, is arguably the No. 1 defensive lineman in the nation and one of the top prospects overall.
247Sports
Jawad Williams on 2022-23 Tar Heels: Offseason Work; Player Jumps; Key Addition
When a former North Carolina Tar Heel basketball player speaks, the fanbase listens. When that former player is a national champion and a 17-year veteran of professional basketball, the spoken words carry even more weight. Add in multiple summers of taking part in the famous alumni Smith Center pick up games, and you have words that matter and provide a deep glimpse into what Hubert Davis is building in Chapel Hill coming off a NCAA Championship game appearance and potential preseason No. 1 start to 2022-23.
Photos from Oregon's 2022 football media day
Oregon held its annual football media day on Wednesday morning inside the Autzen Stadium club. The event lasted about 2.5 hours as nearly three dozen individuals spoke with media members. Head coach Dan Lanning kicked off the event with a near 30-minute press conference which was followed by interview sessions...
247Sports
Lane Kiffin talks expectations in quarterback battle. Altmyer and Dart weigh in.
Ole Miss opened fall camp on Wednesday with a quarterback battle brewing between Luke Altmyer and Jaxson Dart. Both are sophomores. Altmyer is in his second season in a Rebel uniform, while Dart is a recent transfer from USC. The two battled through spring practice to no avail, though most believed Altmyer was the more efficient of the two passers.
Comments / 0