VIP notes on Texas A&M's quarterbacks heading into fall camp

247sports.com
Video: Texas A&M hits the field for the first day of 2022 fall camp
COLLEGE STATION, Texas - After a long summer, college football is officially back at Texas A&M. On Wednesday afternoon, exactly one month until the opening game, the Aggies hit the field for the first day of fall camp. The Maroon and White just signed the highest-rated recruiting class in the...
247Sports
Texas A&M football: Aggies WR Ainias Smith speaks for first time since arrest
Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith missed SEC Media Days late last month after being arrested for DWI, unlawfully carrying a weapon and possession of marijuana. Those charges were eventually dropped and Smith’s suspension was lifted by the team. The star wide receiver finally spoke Wednesday, detailing his feelings about missing media days and what’s next for the upcoming 2022 season.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Hayes: Dear Jimbo Fisher, it's time to win big. Now
The offseason theater of the absurd is over. It’s time to focus on what’s important at Texas A&M. It’s time for Jimbo Fisher to start stringing together double-digit win seasons. It’s easy to point to the first week in October as the most anticipated moment of 2022,...
Former four star Donell Harris retires from A&M football
Texas A&M boss Jimbo Fisher announced today at his press conference that former defensive end Donell Harris was done with football due to an injury and had medically retired. Harris was ranked as a four star prospect in the Aggies' 2020 recruiting class but as the 49th best player in the country and the fifth best defensive end. Originally a member of the class of 2021, the four-star prospect reclassified his academic status during the summer of 2018 and became a senior. The 6-foot-4, 216-pound defender committed to Texas A&M in early November of 2018 but still took official visits to both A&M and Florida after that. He eventually signed with the Aggies, but admitted later that it was close. However, the 6-foot-3, 220 pound Harris only played in two games as a true freshman and then three more contests as a sophomore.
GigEm247 talks big recruiting weekend for Texas A&M
After a slow start to July, Texas A&M has come to life on the recruiting trail over the past few days landing several big targets. The momentum actually began over a week ago with the addition of top-100 offensive lineman Chase Bisontis and carried over to this past weekend. On Saturday afternoon, five-star linebacker Anthony Hill got the party started announcing his commitment to the Aggies ahead of the big weekend pool party. A few hours later, national top-100 prospect Dalton Brooks joined the fold as well.
Preps to Pros: The latest after Malachi Nelson's visit to Texas A&M
In this clip from Preps to Pros, 247Sports' Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins break down the latest news after USC commit Malachi Nelson's visit to Texas A&M and how this could shape both programs moving forward.
Small town phenom Dalton Brooks can do it all for Texas A&M
Texas A&M commit Dalton Brooks is the type of small town phenom that we've grown used to seeing who can make big plays in all three phases of the game. That versatility will be probably used more than likely on the defensive side of the ball for the Aggies although his biggest numbers have come on offense.
Texas A&M hoops hosting several in-state targets this week
FSU Commit Jordan Pride Details Why A&M is Still High on His List
The 2024 defensive back committed to the Seminoles on July 3, but didn't hesitate to say that "you never know what's gonna happen."
Aggies Land Pledge from In-State 2023 DL Samu Taumanupepe
The Aggies continued their hot recruiting streak Monday night.
kwhi.com
FORMER CUBETTE HEAD BASKETBALL COACH PASSES AWAY
Former Brenham Cubette Head Basketball Coach Curt Campbell passed away on Monday at the age of 66. Campbell was coach of the Cubettes from 1993-1998. He also taught English and later became the lead counselor at Brenham High School. Campbell was born in Hagerstown, Maryland, but later moved to Texas,...
KBTX.com
OFFICIAL: You just experienced the Brazos Valley’s hottest July of record
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan-College Station just experienced something that has never happened before in recorded history. For the first time since at least 1889, the average temperature throughout the month of July not only reached, but exceeded, 90°. As exceptional 2022 heat continues, this was the hottest July of record.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Waffle House smothers latest attempt to bring restaurant to Aggieland
Bryan-College Station residents have been pleading and campaigning for almost a decade for Waffle House to bring a location to Aggieland, but Waffle House officials have smothered the latest movement to bring the southern staple restaurant chain to town, for now at least. The latest push to bring a Waffle...
travelnowsmart.com
20 Best Restaurants in College Station, TX — Top-Rated Places to Eat!
Located in Southeast Texas, College Station is a quaint city rich in history and culture, proudly boasting it through its must-visit attractions and bustling food scene. Although College Station isn’t as large as Texas’ main cities, its culinary offerings will surely excite any food enthusiast who visits. This...
Battalion Texas AM
Handmade in College Station
On Saturday, July 30, the Aggieland Artisan Market hosted the "Summer Days Market" at Post Oak Mall for the community to showcase, support and shop local vendors, makers and artists. An intimate shopping experience, the market brought together a range of craftsmen and boutique businesses selling everything from soy candles...
KBTX.com
College Station Police: Argument resulted in gunfire, 2 people taken to hospital
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Two people were taken to the hospital after shots were fired in the 1200 block of Holik Drive around 8:30 Wednesday morning. Police say an argument happened between several people that ended with shots being fired. Two people were taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in College Station. At this time, there are no suspects in custody.
KBTX.com
College Station Costco set to open doors Thursday
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The wait is over. The highly anticipated College Station Costco will open its doors to the public Thursday morning at 8 a.m. The 160,534-square-foot shopping facility is located at 4321 State Highway 6 near Midtown College Station. The store features various specialty departments including a gas...
KBTX.com
Young Franklin boy recovering in ICU after bulldozer accident
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - A Franklin boy remains in the ICU after being run over by a bulldozer. The incident happened last Wednesday when 6-year-old Bodie Boring was on a job site with his father, according to his mother Samantha Boring. Samantha said Bodie’s injuries include fractures in his pelvic...
wtaw.com
Early Monday Morning Crash That Closes Harvey Mitchell Parkway Leads To A DWI Arrest
A crash just after 2 a.m. Monday that closed Harvey Mitchell Parkway by Easterwood Airport results in the arrest of one of the drivers. According to the College Station police arrest report, 30 year old John Taylor Jenkins of College Station ran away from scene and was found about two hours and two miles away crying outside a stranger’s apartment.
Bryan-College Station group fights hotel human trafficking, saving victims
BRYAN, Texas — An anti-human trafficking outreach group met with 37 Bryan/College Station hotels on July 30th as part of World Day Against Trafficking in Person. Bryan-based Unbound Now, a network of anti-human trafficking agencies aimed at spreading awareness about human trafficking in the Bryan and College Station areas.
247Sports
