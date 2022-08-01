ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Route 380 North Craig Street Lane Restrictions Begin Monday in Pittsburgh

 2 days ago
Route 2001 Bunola River Road Drilling Starts Thursday in Forward Township

PennDOT District 11 is announcing drilling operations on Route 2001 (Bunola River Road) in Forward Township, Allegheny County will begin Thursday, August 4 weather permitting. Drilling operations will occur on Bunola River Road from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays through Friday, August 12 between River Hill Road and Cherry Lane. Single-lane restrictions will occur in each direction as crews conduct drilling operations.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Route 224 Bridge Inspection Work this Week in Lawrence County

PennDOT District 11 is announcing bridge inspection work on Route 224 in Mahoning Township, Lawrence County will occur Wednesday and Thursday, August 3-4 weather permitting. A single-lane restriction will occur between Jackson Street (Route 551) and Edinburg Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day as crews conduct bridge inspection work on the Route 224 bridge over the Mahoning River.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
Wilmerding and Monroeville Road-Patton Street to Close on August 15

The Department of Public Works announced today that Wilmerding and Monroeville Road/Patton Street will close between the Tri-Boro Expressway (Route 130) and Monroeville Boulevard in Monroeville and Wilmerding starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, August 15, 2022. The closure, which is expected to end in September, is required for installation of drainage pipes and inlets.
WILMERDING, PA
Lane Restrictions Scheduled at Allegheny Tunnel Aug. 1 – 25

Night-time tunnel work to impact traffic on I-76 in Somerset County. The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission advises motorists traveling on I-76 through Somerset County to be prepared for night-time, single-lane patterns and bi-directional traffic in the Allegheny Tunnel, milepost 122, from Aug. 1 through 25. This will occur during the week from Monday to Thursday.
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
Route 2021 Washington Boulevard Gas Line Work Starts Monday in Liberty Borough

PennDOT District 11 is announcing gas line work on Route 2021 (Washington Boulevard) in Liberty Borough, Allegheny County will begin Monday, August 1 weather permitting. Beginning Monday, single-lane alternating traffic restrictions on Washington Boulevard will occur between Kollar Drive and Liberty Way daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Monday, October 10. Flaggers and signage will assist motorists through the work zone. Crews from Peoples Natural Gas will perform gas line renewal operations.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Route 65 Mercer Road Gas Line Work Starts Monday in North Sewickley

PennDOT District 11 is announcing gas line work on Route 65 (Mercer Road) in North Sewickley Township, Beaver County will begin Monday, August 1 weather permitting. Beginning Monday, single-lane alternating traffic restrictions on Route 65 at the intersection of Bologne Valley Road/Foster Road will occur as needed weekdays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. through late September. Crews from Columbia Gas will relocate a main gas line.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pedestrians worried about holes in Smithfield Street Bridge's sidewalks

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pedestrians are concerned with some holes forming on a downtown bridge. The Smithfield Street Bridge has holes in the sidewalk, where you can see straight to the water below. In walking both sidewalks, there are about 10 holes where you can see exposed metal and the greenish-blue color of the Monongahela River down below. PennDOT says about 6,100 vehicles use the bridge each day."It's disappointing," said Rachel Yovich, who works downtown.For the most part, the road didn't appear to be in as bad of shape as the sidewalks, which are used heavily to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Work well underway to replace the Fern Hollow Bridge

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- What a difference a week has made when it comes to the reconstruction of the Fern Hollow Bridge.Half of the massive support beams are now in place with more set to arrive nearly every day.It's very impressive to see, and it's an impressive illustration of the benefit of cooperation.From an aerial perspective, you can see just how far the work has come as the massive beams have been moved from Blair County to their place on the bridge."10 beams have been set and this week we will have four more beams set," said Cheryl Moon-Sirianni, PennDOT District...
PITTSBURGH, PA
ahn.org

Construction at AHN West Penn Hospital to Impact Traffic Patterns Around Facility

PITTSBURGH, PA - AHN West Penn Hospital is installing two new air handlers this weekend as part of a major construction project that will support new diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment capabilities at the hospital. The work is being done around the clock, August 4-7, beginning at 6 a.m. and lasting through Sunday at noon, weather permitting.
PITTSBURGH, PA

