Lubbock Teachers Turn to Crowdfunding for Projects and Supplies

kfmx.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Covenant NW Lubbock Back to School Bash Has Free Vaccines & More
Lubbock's Covenant Norwest Clinic (611 N. Frankfort Ave) is hosting their first ever back-to-school bash on Saturday, August 6th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The bash is a "one stop shop" for children's back to school medical requirements, such as vaccines and sports physicals. Children with private insurance or Medicaid can receive their vaccines free, while self-pay vaccines are $5 each. Sports physicals are $35. While this pricing will make the process easier for parents, Covenant Northwest has plenty planned to make what could be a scary encounter much more relaxed and fun.
Where can you get free school supplies? Here are some back-to-school giveaways happening in Lubbock:
LUBBOCK, Texas — There are several back-to-school giveaways happening in and around Lubbock over the next few weeks. Here’s a list of five: Greenlawn Church: Sat. Aug. 6th, 9-11 AM 5701 19th St. Giving away 700 brand new backpacks filled with school supplies like glue sticks, pens, markers and paper Hub City Outreach Center’s 3rd […]
Lubbock is Getting Something Different near Quaker & 98th Street
Looking to try something different in Lubbock? Here is your chance. Lubbock's Something Different Grill is getting a second location for more people to be able to enjoy their food. If you've never been this restaurant has six locations, about to be seven. Some are in Texas and a few...
You Can Stay in This One of a Kind Bus in Lubbock
If you are looking for a weekend getaway in Lubbock, or you're traveling through the area, you'll want to take a look at this Airbnb property. This rental is a converted bus that now functions as a cozy place to stay. With enough space for three guests, a well decorated space, and a peaceful location, this unique stay is something you have to check out. Keep scrolling to see inside this one of a kind Airbnb that you can rent in Lubbock, Texas.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
everythinglubbock.com
Dillard’s can help with back to school shopping with a free gift with purchase
LUBBOCK, Texas— Dillard’s makes shopping easy. Find them in the South Plains Mall at 6002 Slide Road. You can also find them at dillards.com.
City of Lubbock Plans To Close Most Pools For Good After This Summer
Enjoy the municipal pools in Lubbock while you can, because if the proposed City of Lubbock budget passes, most of the pools will be closed for good. This past Monday, the Lubbock City Council was presented with the 2023 proposed budget and among the items including in the budget is the future of the Lubbock pools. The plan moving forward is to close all municipal pools in Lubbock except for the pool located at Clapp Park. Instead of pouring money into pools that are in desperate need of costly repairs, the City of Lubbock will use $7.8 million dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act to replace the pools with three splash pads. Again, only Clapp Park would keep a pool.
Did People In Lubbock Lose Their Damn Minds Over A Free Water Bottle?
You just know when someone offers something for free, there are those who will take advantage of the situation, and those who will inevitably complain about it. You'll notice which side I am on in due course. Yesterday, my wife mentioned that the hyper-popular and amazing Dutch Bros was offering...
17th Hub City Beach Party Helps Foster Children Across the South Plains
The 17th annual Hub City Beach Party is coming back to Lubbock this weekend. The event is hosted by the nonprofit organization Foster A Life which dedicates itself to helping foster kids with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services across the South Plains. The 17th annual Hub City...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lubbock’s 52nd Annual Fall Festival is Back, Vendor Signup Is Open
If you are looking for a craft vendor event in Lubbock look no further. Every year The Lubbock Municipal Garden and Arts Center hosts an Annual Fall Festival and this year the craft vendor registration is now open. This event has been going on for 52nd years and it is a lot of fun.
32 Children Went Missing in Texas in July, Including One From Lubbock
Summer is supposed to be a fun season for kids. Hanging out with friends, playing sports, jumping in the pool and even getting to relax without thinking too much about having to go back to school. And while that may be how all families want to spend their Summer, not all get to.
Not a rumor: Texas Roadhouse in Lubbock is moving
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Roadhouse in Lubbock is moving locations in Spring 2023, a company spokesperson confirmed Tuesday. The new location will be at 6101 Slide Road, which was previously a Toys “R” Us. According to the spokesperson, the new location will be able to accommodate more seating and parking, as well as feature […]
KCBD
Community Health Center to host free Back to School Fun Fest
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - In honor of National Health Center Week, the Community Health Center of Lubbock will host a Back to School Summer Fun Fest from Aug 7 through Aug 13. The event will be located at the Wellness Center at 1609 5th St. and will run from...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This ‘Prank’ Happening in Lubbock Could Cost You a Ton of Money
There seems to be a new prank happening in Lubbock or possibly in one area of Lubbock. Either way, if you're the victim, it could end up costing you some money. According to the Nextdoor app, kids in Lubbock are going around and turning on water hoses and just letting them run until someone in the house notices and turns off the water. I'm not sure if the kids wait down the street or laugh while saying "they got hosed," but apparently it's happened more than once.
KCBD
Vinyl stickers available to support Lubbock nonprofit Kat’s Alley Cats
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - HubCity Graphics has partnered with local nonprofit Kat’s Alley Cats to help support the feral cat community in Lubbock. KAC is dedicated to reducing the overpopulation of street cats in Lubbock. The organization uses the Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) method to humanely decrease the amount of feral cats in the city over time.
Texas Governor Supports $247,000 Job Training Grant in West Texas
A few days ago, Governor Greg Abbott applauded the Texas Workforce Commission on a $1.5 million grant to Ranger College which is close to Dallas. Then, this past Saturday, Governor Abbott thanked the Texas Workforce Commission for another grant. This was a $247,000 grant that went to the South Plains College in West Texas including the Lubbock and Levelland college campuses.
KCBD
‘Happiest that I’ve ever been’: Ropes Teen Kallie Ketchersid healing at home
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Ropesville teenager Kallie Ketchersid is back home, healing and catching up on missed time with family and friends, after she was seriously injured in a car crash in March. She’s healing from a stroke, a broken jaw, and a fractured pelvis, but says she still has...
fox34.com
Hottest day of the week
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The hottest weather of the week, and our next chance of rain, highlight this forecast. Temperatures will soar to their highest levels of the week, days past and days ahead, this afternoon. Most locations will top out near or above 100 degrees. My forecast high of 103° for Lubbock is nine degrees above the average high for the date. It’s four degrees shy of the record for the date of 107° (1944).
Show Your School Spirit and Buy a Cactus at Texas Tech This Friday
After TCU’s attempt at putting Lubbock down for being ‘a desert’ and Texas Tech’s prompt snap back with the use of the cactus emoji, those that support Texas Tech will forever use cacti as a symbol of their support. Every Texas Tech fan across the country...
Lubbock Walmart Parking Lot Painters Had ONE Job
I can see how an accident like this could happen. Well, at least if the letters are all separate stencils. I'm sure you could get busy enough for something like this to happen and be so busy you'd never even notice it. We Can't Verify. I'd love to jump in...
FMX Welcomes Trinity Of Terror Tour This November
I wish our weather dry spell would bust open like our concert one has. Holy moly, Batman! I never thought this tour would make it to the Hub City, but get ready for this. Tuesday, November 1st, it's Motionless In White, Black Veil Brides and Ice Nine Kills, with special guest Atreyu, at the Lone Star Event Center in Lubbock, Texas.
FMX 94.5
Lubbock, TX
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
FMX 94.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0