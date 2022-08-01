Route 3041 Boyce Road Gas Line Installation Work Starts Monday in Robinson and Collier

actapgh.org
Route 2001 Bunola River Road Drilling Starts Thursday in Forward Township
PennDOT District 11 is announcing drilling operations on Route 2001 (Bunola River Road) in Forward Township, Allegheny County will begin Thursday, August 4 weather permitting. Drilling operations will occur on Bunola River Road from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays through Friday, August 12 between River Hill Road and Cherry Lane. Single-lane restrictions will occur in each direction as crews conduct drilling operations.
Route 19 Perrysville Avenue Improvements Begin Wednesday in Allegheny County
PennDOT District 11 is announcing roadway improvement work on Route 19 (Perrysville Avenue) in Ross Township and the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County will begin Wednesday, August 3 weather permitting. Single lane restrictions will occur on Route 19 between Marshall Avenue and Ivory Avenue daily from 8 a.m. to 4...
Route 2058 Leechburg Road Slide Repair Starts Thursday in Penn Hills
PennDOT is announcing the closure of a portion of Leechburg Road (Route 2058) in the Municipality of Penn Hills, Allegheny County, will begin Thursday, August 4 weather permitting. Slide repair work requiring the closure of a portion of Leechburg Road between Sutton Drive and Garden Road will begin at 7...
Route 224 Bridge Inspection Work this Week in Lawrence County
PennDOT District 11 is announcing bridge inspection work on Route 224 in Mahoning Township, Lawrence County will occur Wednesday and Thursday, August 3-4 weather permitting. A single-lane restriction will occur between Jackson Street (Route 551) and Edinburg Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day as crews conduct bridge inspection work on the Route 224 bridge over the Mahoning River.
Wilmerding and Monroeville Road-Patton Street to Close on August 15
The Department of Public Works announced today that Wilmerding and Monroeville Road/Patton Street will close between the Tri-Boro Expressway (Route 130) and Monroeville Boulevard in Monroeville and Wilmerding starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, August 15, 2022. The closure, which is expected to end in September, is required for installation of drainage pipes and inlets.
Northbound Route 19 Washington Road Lane Restriction Wednesday, Thursday in Mt. Lebanon
PennDOT District 11 is announcing a lane restriction on northbound Route 19 (Washington Road) in the Municipality of Mt. Lebanon, Allegheny County, will occur Wednesday, Thursday, August 3-4 weather permitting. A lane restriction on the northbound right lane of Washington Road will occur between Academy Avenue and Shade Drive East...
Inbound I-376 Parkway East Reduced to Single Lane this Weekend in Pittsburgh
PennDOT District 11 is announcing the inbound (westbound) I-376 (Parkway East) will be reduced to a single lane of traffic and the closure of the Glenwood off-ramp in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Friday night, August 5 through Monday morning, August 8 weather permitting. Inbound I-376 will...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Overnight traffic delays on I-70 triggered by North Belle Vernon bridge replacement
Motorists on Interstate 70 will encounter overnight traffic slowdowns and stoppages beginning Wednesday evening, as crews work to replace a bridge over the highway in North Belle Vernon. According to PennDOT, traffic will be interrupted in 15-minute intervals between 7 p.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday. The rolling traffic delays...
Lane Restrictions Scheduled at Allegheny Tunnel Aug. 1 – 25
Night-time tunnel work to impact traffic on I-76 in Somerset County. The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission advises motorists traveling on I-76 through Somerset County to be prepared for night-time, single-lane patterns and bi-directional traffic in the Allegheny Tunnel, milepost 122, from Aug. 1 through 25. This will occur during the week from Monday to Thursday.
Route 2005 Raccoon Run Road Bridge Replacement Begins Monday in Forward Township
PennDOT District 11 is announcing bridge replacement work on Raccoon Run Road (Route 2005) in Forward Township, Allegheny County, will begin Monday, August 1 weather permitting. Beginning at approximately 7 a.m. Monday, Raccoon Run Road will close to through traffic around-the-clock through mid-September between Church Hollow Road and River Hill...
Route 65 Mercer Road Gas Line Work Starts Monday in North Sewickley
PennDOT District 11 is announcing gas line work on Route 65 (Mercer Road) in North Sewickley Township, Beaver County will begin Monday, August 1 weather permitting. Beginning Monday, single-lane alternating traffic restrictions on Route 65 at the intersection of Bologne Valley Road/Foster Road will occur as needed weekdays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. through late September. Crews from Columbia Gas will relocate a main gas line.
Route 2021 Washington Boulevard Gas Line Work Starts Monday in Liberty Borough
PennDOT District 11 is announcing gas line work on Route 2021 (Washington Boulevard) in Liberty Borough, Allegheny County will begin Monday, August 1 weather permitting. Beginning Monday, single-lane alternating traffic restrictions on Washington Boulevard will occur between Kollar Drive and Liberty Way daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Monday, October 10. Flaggers and signage will assist motorists through the work zone. Crews from Peoples Natural Gas will perform gas line renewal operations.
Southbound Route 28 Daylight Lane Shift in Allegheny County
PennDOT District 11 is announcing a lane shift on southbound Route 28 in Aspinwall and Sharpsburg boroughs and O’Hara Township, Allegheny County, will occur Saturday, July 30 weather permitting. Beginning at 5 a.m. Saturday, the current southbound Route 28 single-lane restriction between the Virginia Avenue Extension on-ramp to just...
Inbound Armstrong Tunnel in Pittsburgh to Close Periodically on Thursday
The Department of Public Works announced today that the inbound Armstrong Tunnel in the City of Pittsburgh will be closed periodically between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 4, 2022. The closure is required for investigation work to be done by Duquesne Light. There will be no posted...
wtae.com
Pittsburgh Regional Transit making quarterly service changes, closing two park-and-ride lots
PITTSBURGH — Schedule changes on many Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus routes will take effect Sunday, Sept. 4. Among the changes: 67 Monroeville bus service will include two new inbound trips on weekdays, and the short outbound trips will be extended to Monroeville Mall. Four weekday trips will also be added to the 93 Lawrenceville-Hazelwood bus route.
Pedestrians worried about holes in Smithfield Street Bridge's sidewalks
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pedestrians are concerned with some holes forming on a downtown bridge. The Smithfield Street Bridge has holes in the sidewalk, where you can see straight to the water below. In walking both sidewalks, there are about 10 holes where you can see exposed metal and the greenish-blue color of the Monongahela River down below. PennDOT says about 6,100 vehicles use the bridge each day."It's disappointing," said Rachel Yovich, who works downtown.For the most part, the road didn't appear to be in as bad of shape as the sidewalks, which are used heavily to...
ahn.org
Construction at AHN West Penn Hospital to Impact Traffic Patterns Around Facility
PITTSBURGH, PA - AHN West Penn Hospital is installing two new air handlers this weekend as part of a major construction project that will support new diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment capabilities at the hospital. The work is being done around the clock, August 4-7, beginning at 6 a.m. and lasting through Sunday at noon, weather permitting.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Collier’s Weekly: There’s a Squeaky Wheel Getting Greased in Fern Hollow
Have you been by the Fern Hollow construction in the past couple of days? It’s magnificent. A gleaming, gigantic crane hoists massive beams into the sky, placing them in what can only be described as a distinctly bridge-like arrangement. Where very recently there were ruins, there is already a thing that looks a lot like an impending bridge.
