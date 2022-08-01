Tickets on Sale For Big Bull Falls Blues Fest: Here’s Who is Playing This Year

MARSHFIELD, WI (WSAU) — There’s about one month left on the clock for the current iteration of the Marshfield Mall. Mall Leasing Agent Rita Blenker says the facility will officially close by about September 1st to make way for a redeveloped shopping center at the site. The new space will feature new entrances for each tenant with the expectation of Furniture and Appliancemart, who will use their current entrance.

MARSHFIELD, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO