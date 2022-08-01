Tickets on Sale For Big Bull Falls Blues Fest: Here’s Who is Playing This Year

947jackfm.com
947jackfm.com
Wisconsin Valley Fair Day 2: Animals arrive, Carly Pearce performs tonight
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) – Country singer-songwriter Carly Pearce headlines the grandstand Wednesday night at the Wisconsin Valley Fair in Wausau. She’s the female artist of the year from the Country Music Association. Her concert, which is free with fair general admission, begins at 7pm. .38 Special performs Thursday...
947jackfm.com
Opening Day of the Wisconsin Valley Fair
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Workers and vendors put on finishing touches as they prepare for the Wisconsin Valley Fair, which opens on Tuesday. “It’s very busy today, it’s an excited kind of busy,” Wisconsin Valley Fair Administrator Jodi Langenhahn said. Organizers say the fair offers something...
WSAW
Owners of ‘The Big Garlic’ stop by Sunrise 7 the morning of their grand opening
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Tony and Desiray Rockweit stopped by Sunrise 7 Monday morning, ahead of the grand opening of their restaurant, “The Big Garlic.”. The restaurant is set to open Monday at 10:30 a.m. Tony says the restaurant will run the business as usual for its grand opening,...
WSAW
The animals have arrived to the Wisconsin Valley Fair
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The animals arrived at the Wisconsin Valley Fairgrounds on Wednesday morning. While fairgoers are excited to see the animals, 4-H kids have been waiting all year for the fair. “Bringing the animals allows kids who normally don’t experience much farm life to get out and work...
WSAW
2 of Wausau’s city pools to close for the season this weekend
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The final days to swim at two of the three Wausau city pools is this weekend. Memorial Pool, located at 505 Memorial Park Road will close for the season on Saturday, Aug. 6. Schulenburg Pool, located at 1533 Summit Drive, will close for the season on Sunday, Aug. 7.
947jackfm.com
New park in downtown Wisconsin Rapids
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – The Mead Witter Foundation has opened a new park along the river bank of downtown Wisconsin Rapids. The park opened last weekend. It is bounded by Grand Avenue, First and Second Avenues and Johnson Street. Overlooking the Wisconsin River, the park is the result...
WSAW
New food truck hits the streets of north central Wisconsin
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A new food truck is rolling out around the region. It’s called Lo Que Sea Lemonade and More and it’s been in business since July 24. The food truck’s owner and operator, Jennifer Garcia-Pfefferle said there are many reasons she started the food truck, however, one of the main reasons was to give back to the community she and her family now call home.
947jackfm.com
Marshfield Mall Sets Closing Date
MARSHFIELD, WI (WSAU) — There’s about one month left on the clock for the current iteration of the Marshfield Mall. Mall Leasing Agent Rita Blenker says the facility will officially close by about September 1st to make way for a redeveloped shopping center at the site. The new space will feature new entrances for each tenant with the expectation of Furniture and Appliancemart, who will use their current entrance.
WSAW
Motorcycle and classic car parade honors Rosholt man on hospice
ROTHOLT, Wis. (WSAW) - A community has come together to honor Orville Larson, a 90-year-old man on hospice. A Facebook post brought out hundreds of motorcyclists and classic car owners for an honorary parade. The family that organized the motorcycle parade didn’t expect a big turnout. Little did they know,...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Aquanuts celebrate state title and 50th anniversary Saturday |
For their 50th anniversary Saturday, the Aquanuts waterskiing team of Twin Lakes will celebrate their second consecutive time winning the Wisconsin State Show Ski Championships along with celebrating half a century of jet skiing shows. The National Show Ski Association’s 2022 Wisconsin State Show Ski Championships took place July 21-24...
wrcitytimes.com
George W. Mead, II dead at 94
WISCONSIN RAPIDS – George W. Mead, II, an icon in the Wisconsin and North American paper industry, died July 29 in Madison. He was 94. Mead was well known for his leadership of Consolidated Papers, Inc., formerly headquartered in Wisconsin Rapids, as well as his leadership in the paper industry.
cwbradio.com
Proposal for Site of Rose Bowl Lanes in Marshfield
A new development may soon be coming to the parcel of land where Rose Bowl Lanes sits in Marshfield. At their July 19th meeting, Marshfield’s Planning Commission voted to approve a conditional use permit for a proposal of the site. However, no official agreement has been made to purchase the property and the bowling alley is still open.
Wausau area obituaries August 1, 2022
Marshall R. Swanson, age 83 of Mosinee, passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022 at his home. Marshall Ray was born March 7, 1939 in Swea City, Iowa, the son of Leonard and Freda (Peterson) Swanson. He grew up and attended school in Swea City, enlisted in the US Navy in 1956, serving honorably until his discharge in 1960.
Wausau area births, Aug. 2
Jeremy Bradley and Jamie Jameson announce the birth of their son Gibson James, born at 6:54 p.m. July 23, 2022. Gibson weighed 4 pounds, 14 ounces. Grant and Penny Bub announce the birth of their daughter Eden Barbara, born at 4:03 p.m. July 22, 2022. Eden weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces.
Kronenwetter hosts ‘National Night Out’ Tuesday
Sit behind the wheel of a patrol car, marvel at the size of a snow plow, or jump aboard a fire truck. Do this and more at the Village of Kronenwetter’s National Night Out starting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2 in Towering Pines Park. Firefighters, police officers,...
WSAW
Power outages Wednesday morning as storms move through north central Wisconsin
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Multiple power outages are being reported in north central Wisconsin as thunderstorms move through the area. As of 4:00 a.m, Wisconsin Public Service is reporting the following outages:. - 916 customers impacted in Lincoln County. -997 customers impacted in Marathon County. This is a developing story....
onfocus.news
Marshfield Police Reports: July 22 – August 2, 2022
July 22 – The complainant reported that the back window of a vehicle was broken. The complainant thought the incident had just occurred. Contact was attempted with the business with no success. A card was left by the door of the business asking for a call back. Complainant reported...
947jackfm.com
Missing Girl Reported in Wausau
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Wausau Police are asking for the public’s help to find a 17-year-old girl who went missing last week and is considered missing and endangered. According to a Facebook post, Morgan Torrens left home on July 26th and has not returned. She was last seen in the area of Marathon Park that same day.
Residents expected to rally Tuesday to protest drilling proposal
A group of Marathon County residents will gather Tuesday to formally oppose a permit for exploratory gold mining at the Easton Reef Deposit, while requesting testing to gauge the impact on the environment. The group will gather at 2 p.m. Tuesday outside the Marathon County Courthouse. A joint meeting of...
wxpr.org
Wisconsin DNR PFAS drinking and surface water rules go into effect
New administrative rules for PFAS in Wisconsin are now in effect. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Board approved the weakened rules earlier this year. In February, DNR staff proposed a threshold of 20 parts per trillion for PFAS in drinking water. This is in line with recommendations from the...
