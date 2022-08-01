Illinois quick hits: Lottery winner could pay $386 million in taxes; work comp fraud case not referred

www.kpvi.com
Illinois Manufacturers' Association touts $600 million impact on state's GDP
(The Center Square) – The Illinois Manufacturers' Association is touring the state highlighting a study that shows the economic impact manufacturing has on the Land of Lincoln. The report said the sector generates around $600 million annually to the state’s Gross Domestic Product and creates 1.7 million jobs.
Nurse, heir to brewery fortune, wins Democrat nomination for Missouri U.S. Senate seat
(The Center Square) – Two days before the filing deadline, a Democrat filed her application to run in the primary for Missouri’s U.S. Senate seat. She was a nurse and mother of six. She never held or ran for elected office. But her maiden name immediately resonated throughout...
Calumet Region-made Explorer sales surge by 32.4% in July
The locally made Ford Explorer SUV posted a 32.4% surge in sales in July as compared to a year ago, the second straight month it saw a strong increase. Explorer sales have been picking back up after slumping heavily during the coronavirus pandemic, largely as a result of the semiconductor shortages that roiled the global automotive industry, shutting down the Chicago Assembly Plant for weeks at a time, reducing shifts and leaving dealership lots half empty.
Mississippi opting out of federal rent, utility payment program
(The Center Square) – Federal rent and utility payments will be no more in Mississippi. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves said Wednesday the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which provides up to 15 months free rent and utility payments, will come to an end Aug. 15. The governor says the...
Tax credits available for Nebraska retailers that sell fuel with higher ethanol blends
Fuel retailers that sell higher ethanol blends can now apply for tax credits. The Nebraska Department of Revenue started taking applications for the credits on Monday, which are available to retailers that sell fuel with more than 10% ethanol. The credits were made possible through the passage earlier this year...
Newsom backs bill expanding California film and TV tax credit
(The Center Square) – Gov. Gavin Newsom is throwing his support behind a bill moving through the state legislature that would spend $1.65 billion to expand California’s film and TV tax credit through 2030. If passed, Senate Bill 485 would expand the film and TV tax credit for...
West Virginia gas prices dip below $4.27; higher than national average
(The Center Square) – As gasoline prices are trending down globally and nationally, the average cost for a gallon of gas in West Virginia is slightly less than $4.27, which is the lowest in months, but still higher than the national average. According to numbers from AAA, the average...
Oklahoma ends fiscal year 2022 with $2.8 billion surplus
(The Center Square) - Oklahoma ended fiscal year 2022 with an extra $2.8 billion in its coffers, according to Gov. Kevin Stitt. The state collected $8.5 billion, which is $1.9 billion more than estimated and $1.5 billion more than in fiscal year 2021. “With $2.8 billion in savings, we are...
$22.9 million grant awarded to expand offshore wind workforce
ANNAPOLIS — Gov. Larry Hogan Wednesday joined federal officials at Tradepoint Atlantic to announce the awarding of a $22.9 million American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge grant for the Maryland Department of Labor to implement a new apprenticeship model to support the region’s growing offshore wind industry. Maryland’s...
Rhode Island training program to support offshore wind sector
(The Center Square) – Rhode Island residents seeking employment in offshore wind will benefit from a new training program. Gov. Dan McKee, along with labor and higher education officials and officials from Orsted and Eversource, announced Wednesday a new partnership that brings together higher education, workforce development, and labor organizations that is designed to provide state residents with the education and training necessary to work in the energy sector.
Nebraska legislative candidate withdraws from race, leaving rival unopposed in November
Nebraska legislative candidate Edward Dunn withdrew his candidacy for a seat representing District 44 in southwest Nebraska in early July, according to a Secretary of State official. Dunn was seeking to replace state Sen. Dan Hughes of Venango, who is term-limited and cannot seek reelection. He came in a distant...
Kleeb says Kansas abortion vote reverberates in Nebraska
Democratic State Chair Jane Kleeb of Hastings said Wednesday she believes the voters of Kansas sent a clear message on Tuesday to candidates and political parties to protect abortion rights and that the outcome has impacted the election battleground in Nebraska. "The message is loud and clear to the national...
Louisiana students show partial rebound on LEAP scores, including math and English
BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana students show partial rebound on LEAP scores, including math and English. Public school students showed a partial rebound on key test scores after results plummeted last year amid the coronavirus pandemic, state education leaders announced Wednesday morning. The percentage of students who met Louisiana's longtime...
Legislative special session likely to deal with Eastern Kentucky flooding
(The Center Square) – A special session of the Kentucky General Assembly will likely need to be called to provide relief for the counties and communities ravaged by flooding in the eastern part of the state last week. The recovery process continues across 13 counties, Gov. Andy Beshear said....
Iowa-licensed doctor sanctioned years after botched breast-cancer diagnoses
The Iowa Board of Medicine has sanctioned a physician accused of repeatedly failing to detect breast cancer in patients. (Photo courtesy Iowa Board of Medicine) Three years after New Hampshire restricted a physician’s license for repeatedly failing to detect breast cancer in patients, the Iowa Board of Medicine has imposed similar sanctions.
More than 3,000 West Virginia students could miss out on school choice program
(The Center Square) – More than 3,000 West Virginia students could miss out on a school choice scholarship following a court ruling that failed to pause an injunction against the program. The state’s Intermediate Court of Appeals refused to grant the state’s motion to pause an injunction from a...
North Carolina racetrack shut down by Cooper's COVID-19 order will have its challenge heard in court
(The Center Square) — A North Carolina racetrack shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic will have its day in court. A panel with the North Carolina Court of Appeals this week greenlighted a lawsuit challenging the Cooper administration's authority to close down an Alamance County racetrack during the pandemic.
Virginia ABC awards $83K in grants to deter underage drinking
(The Center Square) – More than $83,000 worth of grants will go toward programs designed to reduce underage drinking and high risk drinking in Virginia, according to an announcement from the Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority. ABC is awarding the grants to 10 projects in the commonwealth through its Education...
Kansas abortion vote gives hope to Oklahoma reproductive rights supporters
OKLAHOMA CITY — A vote by Kansas residents that effectively allows abortion in that state left Oklahoma reproductive rights supporters hopeful. Kansas voters voted 59% to 41% on Tuesday to defeat an amendment that said there was no constitutional right to an abortion in that state. The vote came...
Nonpartisan Julie Anderson may be Republicans’ best hope for Washington secretary of state
(The Center Square) – Preliminary results from Tuesday’s Washington state primary election show incumbent Democrat Steve Hobbs leading nonpartisan Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson by a margin of 42.1% to 12.85% in the race for secretary of state. Even though the field also includes three Republicans – Bob...
