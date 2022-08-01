Illinois quick hits: Lottery winner could pay $386 million in taxes; work comp fraud case not referred

The locally made Ford Explorer SUV posted a 32.4% surge in sales in July as compared to a year ago, the second straight month it saw a strong increase. Explorer sales have been picking back up after slumping heavily during the coronavirus pandemic, largely as a result of the semiconductor shortages that roiled the global automotive industry, shutting down the Chicago Assembly Plant for weeks at a time, reducing shifts and leaving dealership lots half empty.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO