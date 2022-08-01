ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

AAA hints that gas prices could rise again

By Justin Boggs
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d1N7K_0h0bOjqp00

For the last two months, gas prices have steadily dropped from an all-time high of $5.01 a gallon to $4.21 on Monday, but the trend may come to an end.

AAA said that increasing global oil prices and demand could cause prices to go back up. Government data showed US consumption of oil rose from 8.52 million barrels per day to 9.25 million last week.

The agency notes that demand tends to go up when prices go down.

“We know that most American drivers have made significant changes in their driving habits to cope with high gas prices,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “But with gas below $4 a gallon at nearly half of the gas stations around the country, it’s possible that gas demand could rise.”

A survey from AAA found that 64% of drivers changed their driving habits amid high prices, with 23% saying they made “major changes.”

The price of crude oil increased by $2.20 a gallon last week to $98.62 a barrel. AAA said that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries cartel is not expected to boost oil production for September.

Report a typo

Comments / 0

Related
money.com

Why Gas Prices Could Soon Plunge

Planning a summer road trip? Soon, it might get a little cheaper. Drivers are finally experiencing some relief at the pump thanks to falling gas prices, and even more price cuts could be on the way. On average, a gallon of regular gas now costs $4.78, according to auto club...
TRAFFIC
money.com

Here's Why Gas Prices Are Going Down — and How Low They Could Drop

Gas prices continue to fall, notching seven straight weeks of decline and providing much needed relief on household budgets all across the country. The national average for a gallon of regular gas is nearing the $4 mark and, as of Wednesday, is already at or below that price in 20 states, according to data from the automotive club AAA. The country-wide average is currently $4.16, a drop of 65 cents from a month ago.
TRAFFIC
TheStreet

Gas Prices Are Lower, Except in These Four States

Americans have been seeing a welcome, if gradual, decline in gasoline prices over the past month. Since peaking in early June at just over $5 a gallon, the nationwide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline has eased to $4.655, as of July12, according to data from the American Automobile Association.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Oil And Gas#Gas Stations#Aaa#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Newsweek

Gas Prices Are Falling Fastest in These 10 States

Americans who have been paying record gas prices to fill up their cars may see a much longed-for reprieve in some parts of the country. The last three months have seen a spike in fuel prices, hitting a national record high of $5.02 per gallon on June 14, posing a political problem for President Joe Biden's administration.
TRAFFIC
Newsweek

Gas Prices Fall Below $4 in 9 States as Declines Seen for 6th Straight Week

Average gasoline prices have dropped below $4 per gallon in nine states amid the gradual ongoing decline in fuel costs nationwide. U.S. averages have been dipping consistently for six straight weeks, reaching a nationwide average of $4.35 a gallon as of Monday, according to Small Business Trends. This is down from $4.52 last week, and down from the historic high of $5.01 on June 14.
TRAFFIC
Autoweek.com

Americans Are Driving Less Due to High Gas Prices

New survey by AAA reports that 64% of drivers have made significant changes to their driving habits as a response to higher gas prices this summer, with 88% of that portion reporting driving less. Gas prices have backed off the highs seen during the second week of June, when the...
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

USA Gas Prices Hit 14 Year Seasonal High

U.S. gas prices hit at a 14-year seasonal high as the country battles persistent high temperatures and resultant soaring cooling demand for gas. That’s what Rystad Energy Analyst Karolina Siemieniuk highlighted in a market note sent to Rigzone late Tuesday, which outlined that Henry Hub gas prices rose to $8.99 per MMBtu on July 26, before falling to $8.283 per MMBtu on August 1.
TRAFFIC
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

44K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy