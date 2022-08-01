National Night Out event slated for Tuesday night

wbrn.com
Related
A Look Back at Alma, Michigan: 1850s-1950s
One of Michigan’s major cities, Alma, deserves some recognition. This is not meant to be an in-depth study, history, or scrutiny of Alma – just a nutshell version of a timeline (thanks to myalma.org). 1854. Ralph Ely arrives in this area near the Pine River with a small...
wbrn.com
Gary Green appointed Undersheriff of Mecosta County
Gary Green was appointed Undersheriff of Mecosta County Tuesday, according to an announcement from Sheriff Brian Miller. In a press release Miller said, "Gary had served as the Assistant Director of the Ferris State University Department of Public Safety. Prior to that he had served with the Michigan State Police for 28 years. During him time with the MSP, he came up through the ranks, working in the area as a Trooper, Sergeant, Detective Sergeant and Assistant Post Commander, among having other roles and leadership responsibilities in and outside of law enforcement."
Grand Rapids Hookah Lounge Closing Due to ‘Harassment’ and ‘Racism’, Owners Say
A hookah bar in Eastown is shutting down and the owners say it's not by choice. Eastown Hookah Lounge in Dispute with City of Grand Rapids. Eastown Hookah Lounge is located at 1522 Wealthy St SE in Grand Rapids. If you've never visited a hookah bar, it's a place where...
Live election results for Grand Rapids-area races for Aug. 2, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Voters on Tuesday, Aug. 2, will decide a number of state, local and federal primaries, tax requests and more in the Grand Rapids area and across the state of Michigan. For live-updated unofficial results Tuesday night of contested primaries in Kent and Ottawa counties, scroll below....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbrn.com
Phillip Lee Jensen, 65, of Big Rapids
Phillip Lee Jensen, 65, of Big Rapids, passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital in Grand Rapids. Phil was born August 8, 1956, in Cadillac, MI, the twin son of Henry C. Jr. and Joan (Foster) Jensen. The family moved to Big Rapids in 1960, and he graduated from Big Rapids High School in 1974.
oceanacountypress.com
Police search for runaway.
OTTO TOWNSHIP — The Oceana County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 12-year-old runaway. Riley Hunter was last seen Monday, Aug. 1, around 5 p.m. at her Rothbury-area home on East McKinley Road. Riley weighs 100 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen...
4 Secluded Lake Michigan Beaches For When You Want To Be Alone
OLIVE SHORES -- Ottawa County. Olive Shores is remotely located at 8555 Olive Shores Drive in West Olive, not far off the main drag of Lakeshore Drive just north of Holland, and not too far from Pigeon Lake and Port Sheldon. Like many beachfronts in West Michigan, Olive Shores is...
400 feet deep: Diver plunges to 1899 shipwreck off Muskegon shoreline
Lake Michigan is home to nearly 1,500 known shipwrecks.
IN THIS ARTICLE
GRPD: Bank branch robbed at gunpoint
Grand Rapids police and the FBI were called in to investigate after a bank branch was robbed Monday afternoon.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
American Freight opens Muskegon store
A furniture and appliance retailer has a new location in the lakeshore region. American Freight now offers its affordable home furnishings from a new store at 1750 E. Sherman Blvd. in Muskegon. The 25,000-square-foot store features a variety of products, including furniture, mattresses, refrigerators and freezers, washers and dryers, cooking...
Michigan Hunters – Is It Time To Only Be Allowed to Shoot One Buck Per Season?
The buck-to-doe ratio in Michigan is way off, even with all the antlerless permits that are allowed, so is it time to go to a one buck per year rule for deer hunters?. Michigan Deer Hunters Allowed Two Bucks With a Combo License. Michigan is loaded with deer but the...
Waves could reach 7 feet at popular Lake Michigan beaches
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - A Beach Hazards statement remains in effect through Monday evening, meaning there could be dangerous swimming conditions at some popular West Michigan beaches. The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids issued a Lake Michigan beach-hazards statement Monday, August 1, for Allegan, Mason, Muskegon, Oceana, Ottawa and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Surveillance photos capture GR bank robbery suspect
Police are asking the public if they've seen the suspect of a bank robbery who appears in surveillance photos.
wbrn.com
Reed City Police Weekly Blotter
Officer took a report of a disgruntled previous employee making death threats to an employment agency. Officer took a Trespassing report and issued an appearance citation to a 32-year-old man. Officers took a report of a car side swiping a semi. There was significant damage to the vehicle but no...
bridgemi.com
Political winds shifting in west Michigan. Can Peter Meijer survive the storm?
Aug. 2: Gibbs upsets Meijer, Stevens and Thanedar win Michigan Congress races. For decades, Kent County — home to Michigan’s second-largest city and the politically powerful DeVos family — was reliably red. Now, it’s a political tossup. In a major shift from previous maps, most of...
UpNorthLive.com
Wexford County man arrested for unarmed robbery
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from Harrietta has been arrested for an unarmed robbery, according to the Michigan State Police. Christopher Simmons, 37, has been arraigned for one count of unarmed robbery, one count of larceny in a building and one count larceny from a person. Simmons' bond...
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is Breathtaking
There’s certainly no shortage of gorgeous waterfront areas in Michigan. From the Detroit Riverwalk to the popular Grand Haven City Beach–but nothing beats a more low-key and peaceful experience.
fox2detroit.com
Clinics help Michigan drivers get their suspended licenses back -- What to know
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan is hosting Road to Restoration clinics to help drivers with suspended licenses get their driving privileges back. Last fall, the state stopped suspending licenses for non-driving-related issues such as missed court appointments and some traffic violations. The Department of State canceled infractions on the driving...
wbrn.com
65-year old man injured in motorcycle crash in Grant Twp.
A 65-year old man was injured Friday following a motorcycle crash in Mecosta County's Grant Township. The Sheriff's Office says the man was traveling west bound on Stones Corner Road and lost control of his motorcycle coming around a curve. The rider had minor non life threatening injuries. The man...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Meth found in purse of Michigan mother suspected of driving drunk with her 2 kids in car, police say
ROSCOMMON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Officials said they found methamphetamine in the purse of a Michigan mother who is suspected of driving drunk with her two children in the car. A Michigan State Police trooper stopped a vehicle around 4:30 p.m. Thursday (July 28) for an equipment violation on M-55 near Stone School Road in Roscommon Township, according to authorities.
Comments / 0