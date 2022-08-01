Youth Sports Are Signing Up Now Across Lawton – Fort Sill

The Lawton Public Schools Foundation is a Non-Profit organization that utilizes donations to supplement classrooms for better learning experiences. Right now, you have an opportunity to not only help teachers and their classrooms but also have a chance to win a brand new 2022 Chevy Silverado, donated by Lawton's Classic Chevrolet. Erv and Bridget Randle believe in education and are huge supporters of both Lawton Public Schools and the Lawton Public Schools Foundation. Raffle Tickets are just $50 each, and 100% of the proceeds will go to the Lawton Public Schools Foundation.

7 DAYS AGO