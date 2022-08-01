Youth Sports Are Signing Up Now Across Lawton – Fort Sill

klaw.com
Visit the Grave of the ‘Oklahoma Giant’ a Sooner State Legend!
Have you ever heard the story of the 'Oklahoma Giant' before? This tale is more fact than fiction and features a real-life giant by the name of Lewis W. Wilkins from Enid, OK. He's a true Sooner State legend and was once named the tallest man in the world! Standing at around 8.2 feet tall he literally towered over everyone he met.
Instead of A Sports Complex, Lawton Should Build This
I can't remember how many months ago it was announced, but the Lawton mayor and city council are dead set on building a non-standardized sports complex that hasn't been very popular with the public. In fact, the outcry was so loud that city officials followed the same procedure they did after announcing they might purchase Lawton's failing mall... They shut up about it and worked on it in secret behind closed doors.
The OKC Zoo Is Offering Free Admission This Week
If you're new to Oklahoma, this state has plenty of awesome things everyone must experience while they're here. The Oklahoma City Bombing Memorial and Museum is a must. So are the Bone Museum and the Jenks Aquarium. Somewhere in the middle of those travels, you have to include the amazing OKC Zoo.
This Abandoned Oklahoma Mansion Could be the Most Haunted Place in the Sooner State!
This 19th-century Oklahoma mansion could very well be one of the most haunted places in the Sooner State. The horrific history of this property along with the tragedies and misfortune that cursed the family who lived there is beyond haunting. The ghost stories and urban legends that surround this place are truly terrifying!
SW Oklahoma’s Slick Hills Wildfire Was Intense
As the clouds and scattered showers moved through Southwest Oklahoma late yesterday evening, a massive wildfire took off near the Slick Hills. How exactly did it start?. If you weren't aware, the current weather conditions have turned most of the state into a literal tinder box. Temperatures have been incredibly hot, it's been incredibly dry, and that makes for incredibly flammable conditions.
Have You Heard the Rumor That the T.J. Maxx in Lawton, OK. is Closing Down Permanently?
There's a rumor being spread around town, online and elsewhere about the T.J. Maxx in Lawton, Fort Sill closing its doors permanently. It's been all over Facebook and other social media pages over the past few weeks. So is there any truth whatsoever to all these rumors? Are we about to lose T.J. Maxx on the westside?
Go Antiquing at this Haunted Oklahoma Trading Company For Some Scary Deals!
Good deals, great food, and ghost stories galore await at this haunted Oklahoma antique store. This three-story building was originally built back in 1925 by the late C.C. Walters. It contained a furniture store and a doctor's office. It even served as a mortuary in the back. Talk about a diverse collection of businesses!
Lawton Public Schools Foundation Set to Giveaway New Truck
The Lawton Public Schools Foundation is a Non-Profit organization that utilizes donations to supplement classrooms for better learning experiences. Right now, you have an opportunity to not only help teachers and their classrooms but also have a chance to win a brand new 2022 Chevy Silverado, donated by Lawton's Classic Chevrolet. Erv and Bridget Randle believe in education and are huge supporters of both Lawton Public Schools and the Lawton Public Schools Foundation. Raffle Tickets are just $50 each, and 100% of the proceeds will go to the Lawton Public Schools Foundation.
Southwest Oklahoma Volunteer Fire Departments Band Together during Extreme Fire Danger Conditions
Last night, (Tuesday, July 25, 2022) four Southwest Oklahoma volunteer fire departments met with the purpose of helping each other, and the residents of Southwest Oklahoma during extremely dangerous fire conditions. Cement Volunteer Fire Department, Cyril Fire Department, Apache Fire Department, and New Hope Fire Department, met with the goal...
2022’s Hottest Halloween Costume Picks
Before you say something stupid about it being too early to talk about Halloween... First off, it's Halloween. Second, I saw Christmas decor on the shelves at Walmart over the weekend. Third, Spirit Halloween announced two Lawton locations this year, opening soon. Deal with it. Every year the Halloween thing...
Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives for July 29, 2022
If you happen to recognize any of the people on this list, you should call Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers immediately. Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of wanted fugitives in our area. All of these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you know the whereabouts of any of these individuals, you can call Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888. Calls are accepted 24 hours a day.
