Riesel, Texas Teen Wins $1500 Scholarship and Title at Local Pageant

We all have been eating with somebody when a phone call interrupts the meal. What do you do in a moment like that? Do you step away from the table? Do you just let it ring, or is it too important to let go to voicemail? It's a question that plagues a lot of people, including myself, but one restaurant in Fort Worth, Texas is making the decision easy for visitors. They'll just straight-up yank away your phone.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO