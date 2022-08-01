Riesel, Texas Teen Wins $1500 Scholarship and Title at Local Pageant

us105fm.com
Governor Abbott Stops in West Texas to Support the Republican Party and Share His MessageTom HandyPecos County, TX
Three days in Dallas, Austin, and Waco, TexasCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerDallas, TX
Beto O’Rourke Tries this Old Strategy to Close the Gap with Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
Texans explain why they’re leaving, or have left, the Lone Star State
Texans are ready to leave the state.
Call Declined: Restaurant In Fort Worth, Texas Bans Cellphone Use
We all have been eating with somebody when a phone call interrupts the meal. What do you do in a moment like that? Do you step away from the table? Do you just let it ring, or is it too important to let go to voicemail? It's a question that plagues a lot of people, including myself, but one restaurant in Fort Worth, Texas is making the decision easy for visitors. They'll just straight-up yank away your phone.
Movie Magic – Check Out These 20 Hit Films Made Right Here in Texas
I am almost certain that all over the world, people know when you talk about the great state of Texas, you know to associate our beloved state with this well-known quote: "Everything‘s bigger in Texas". That definitely includes the movies as well. WE DON'T JUST HAVE MOVIE STARS FROM...
fox7austin.com
Texas drought may be impacting your home's foundation
AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas heat is leaving nothing untouched. "Last week we had over 125 calls for first-time inspections between Salado and San Marcos," said Jeff Griffith, owner and general manager of CenTex Foundation Repair. "That’s about a 25 to 30 percent increase of what we’ve been seeing in the past."
Robocall Shut Down: Texas Joins Force To Stop Illegal Phone Scams
We all have things every day in our lives that we have to do. Whether it be errands, or simply doing our jobs, it takes a lot of our time and effort to keep the great state of Texas running. But sometimes distractions pop up in the way of our goals.
Seen This List? Over 4,000 Outstanding Arrest Warrants in Killeen, Texas
Did you forget about something? Now would be a good time to check. Instead of searching you out, the City of Killeen has decided to give you the chance to take care of business and come to court on your own. Outstanding Arrest Warrants in Killeen, Texas. If you have...
fox44news.com
Changes Coming to Heart of Texas Fair & Rodeo
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) announced today that the Inaugural Permit Finals will take place Oct. 7-9, 2022 at the Extraco Events Center in Waco, Texas during the Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo. The Permit Finals, hosted by the Heart O’...
KWTX
Sides clash as Waco looks at GRACE Act
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Pro-lifers and pro-choicers clashed Tuesday night as the City of Waco looks into becoming a GRACE Act city. The GRACE Act is the Guarding the Right to Abortion Care for Everyone Act, which would limit city funding and deprioritize the enforcement of the state’s abortion laws.
Nursing Home Outside of Waco, TX Labeled One of Texas Most Haunted
One of my favorite things about the Fall season is definitely Halloween and hearing about all the haunted places around me. Turns out that one of the most haunted places in Texas is just up the road outside of Waco. Ghosts, goblins, evil spirits and haunted houses, believe it or...
Texas murder suspect in custody, found in Colorado
A man wanted in connection to a May 23 Austin murder investigation was arrested Tuesday in Colorado, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.
Temple, Texas Says Farwell To Beloved Cookie and Ice Cream Shop
It’s always so sad to say goodbye to a place that's brought so much joy to Central Texas, especially when it gives you those intense nostalgic feelings that only certain smells and tastes can. Unfortunately, we have to say farewell to the Warm Cookie Company here in Temple, Texas.
Europe With Texas Flavor: Fredericksburg, Texas Ranked For What?
All of us sometimes love traveling. The thought of visiting a new place and discovering something you love is rather exciting isn't? But sometimes going anywhere can be more of a hassle than expected. There's a reason we see more pictures of the destination, rather the route taken to the...
Iconic Boot Shop in Downtown Killeen, Texas Goes on the Auction Block
Tharpe’s Boot & Shoe Repair opened right here in Killeen, Texas in 1954 and has been serving the Central Texas area for over 80 years. Sadly, they closed their doors in February Now the building is going on the auction block. If you got the money, this is a...
San Antonio man handed one of Texas' longest ever animal abuse prison sentences
The good news is Buddy is in a new loving home.
It Was Fun While It Lasted, But Killeen, Texas Splash Pad Closed Again
When we were literally starting to get our feet wet here in Killeen, Texas, a news release stated that a favorite splash pad that was closed for months and finally reopened in July has to be closed again. However, it's not all bad news. NOT AGAIN, KILLEEN!. That's right -...
fox44news.com
Killeen ISD hosting dedication ceremony for new school
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Independent School District will be hosting a dedication ceremony for the new Chaparral High School. Killeen ISD constructors will celebrate the dedication with the community this Thursday at 6:00 p.m. in its cafeteria. The event will take place at 4400 Chaparral Road.
August 2022 SNAP Benefits to Help Millions of Texans in Need
Last month, recipients of SNAP benefits were facing delays, due to an increase in applications and staff shortages at the Texas Health and Human Services Commission office, with some people still waiting to get their benefits from May. Despite those delays, Governor Greg Abbott has announced the HHSC is providing...
Celebrate International Cat Day In Killeen, Texas And Adopt A Fur Baby
During these trying times of recession, COVID-19, and monkeypox, a lot of people in the Killeen, Texas area have been keeping to themselves in recent years, which can make anyone all types of depressed. Even if you're not avoiding people, maybe you're a homebody or you just feel the need...
KWTX
Waco Judge: Waco attorney can live at his residence as long as he is not left alone with son
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco attorney Adam Hoffman, free on bond after his arrest on allegations he abused his son’s 10-year-old male friend, can live at home as long as he is not left alone with his son, a judge ruled Wednesday. The judge’s order came in response to...
KWTX
New Killeen ISD App connects teachers, students and parents
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A new app will connect Killeen students and their families with teachers and staff at their school starting this fall. The Killeen ISD Mobile App is now available where users can find the latest news on the direct, see school calendars and get important alerts. To...
