ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
1390 Granite City Sports

SCSU’s Banaian: Reasons for Supply Chain Issues in Central MN

Road construction projects, car parts, home improvement projects and more aspects of American life continue to be impacted by supply chain issues. St. Cloud State University Dean, School of Public Affairs and Economics professor King Banaian joined me on WJON. He says China has had rolling shutdowns because of their policy to have zero COVID. China has locked down various parts of the country in particular the southeastern zone where there is a lot of trade.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

What Becomes of Your St. Cloud Compost Bags

The city of St. Cloud picks up the clear/white compost bags from the street corner of St. Cloud residents Mondays from spring to fall. St. Cloud Assistant Public Works Director Dan Legatt joined me on WJON. He says the clear/white compost bags are made of corn starch and are biodegradable which means they break down over time. These bags are picked up and dropped off at the St. Cloud compost site. They are later picked up and brought to Creekside Soil in Hutchinson where the material is turned into black dirt. Legatt says Creekside is another Government entity. The material after it is processed in Hutchinson is returned to the compost site in St. Cloud as nutrient rich black dirt and is available for St. Cloud residents with a compost site pass.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

SCSU’s Banaian: Reason for Declining Gas Prices

Gas prices has been on the steady decline in the past few weeks. St. Cloud State Dean, School of Public Affairs and Economics Professor King Banaian joined me on WJON. He says there are a couple of reasons for the decline in gas prices. Banaian says people are driving less which means there is extra gas to move. He says the other reason is push to put money into jet fuel. Banaian says many barrels of oil were converted into jet fuel which will not work for car. He says this made less available for cars for awhile but more barrels of oil have been made available for gasoline for cars.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
State
Minnesota State
1390 Granite City Sports

Purple Carrot-Seed Moth Found In MN

St. PAUL -- A new insect has found its way into Minnesota gardens. The purple carrot-seed moth is an invasive insect that feeds on plants in the carrot family, like fennel, dill, and coriander. A gardener near Stillwater noticed the insect and reported it, with a second report coming from...
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

CMCF Women’s Fund Opens Annual Grant Round

ST. CLOUD -- The Women's Fund of the Central Minnesota Community Foundation is now accepting applications for its two annual grants. The first grant round is through the Women's Fund and provides funding to projects and programs that focus on girls ages 10-18, women in transition and elder women. The...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Minnesota#Labor Market#Paul Area
1390 Granite City Sports

Almost 40 County Fairs in Minnesota in August

County fairs are popular all over Minnesota in the month of August. The state has almost 40 county fairs in this month alone. Amy Barrett from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON. She highlighted some of the attractions throughout the state which includes the Benton County Fair in Sauk Rapids this week.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
1390 Granite City Sports

St Cloud Tech High School Hosts Commissioner

ST. CLOUD -- The summer learning program at St. Cloud Tech High School played host to the Commissioner of Education Tuesday. Minnesota Department of Education Commissioner Heather Muller visited with staff and students about the benefits of the summer programs, especially for students learning English as a second language. The...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Annual Epilepsy Walk Returns to St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- The Epilepsy Foundation of Minnesota is holding their annual walk in St. Cloud this week. The walk will take place on Thursday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Lake George. The annual walk happens across 8 Minnesota cities, and brings hundreds of supporters, while raising awareness...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

District 742 Plans Transportation Fair

WAITE PARK -- The new school year is just over a month away, and the St. Cloud Area School District 742 is getting ready with a transportation fair. Reps from Cedar, Palmer, Spanier, and Voight bus companies will join District 742 Wednesday from 10:00 until 2:00. School officials say the...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Fall Hunting Season Isn’t that Far off

We've reached the dog days of summer for fishing. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says it isn't too early to start preparing for the fall hunting season. The DNR announced their waterfowl hunting season dates which includes the early goose hunting season starting September 3 and going thru September 18. Schmitt says the state is in the 2nd year of a 3-year experimental teal season which runs September 3-7.
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

Own or Lease This Quaint Coffee Shop in Northern Minnesota

Years ago, when I was living in Fargo, there was a news anchor who quit to move to Northern Minnesota. I used to watch him every morning, and when he quit I was kind of bummed. You get used to watching or listening to the same people every day as part of your daily routine. And when that is disturbed it can throw things off a bit. You're invested in this personality and seems like the end of an era in some cases.
DULUTH, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud, MN
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy